'Reap the Whirlwind' Redux: Chuck Schumer Attacks Musk After Being Asked About Tesla Arson and Vandalism

Doug P. | 2:00 PM on April 09, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Senator Chuck Schumer seems to be in a "reap the whirlwind" sort of mood yet again. 

The first time of course happened outside of the Supreme Court building in 2022 when Schumer had this to say about Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh:

A video of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer telling Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh that he would "pay the price" for rolling back abortion rights has resurfaced amid an arrest outside the justice's home in Maryland. 

Back in March 2020, Schumer made a speech outside the Supreme Court as justices heard a case about a Louisiana abortion law, warning Kavanaugh and Justice Neil Gorsuch—former President Donald Trump's other appointee at the time—that they could face dire consequences for their "awful decisions." 

"I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price," Schumer, who was then minority leader, said at the time. "You won't know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions." 

That was right around the time a man was arrested for attempting to assassinate Kavanaugh, but Schumer of course just keeps going with the over-the-top heated rhetoric. 

Tesla dealerships and vehicles have been vandalized and even firebombed while some drivers of the EVs have been harassed based on the loony Left's  talking points about what Elon Musk and DOGE are doing to reduce the level of waste, fraud and abuse of taxpayer dollars. 

Schumer basically made the Tesla attacks Elon Musk's fault, because Chuck's one of the worst people in Congress, which is a high bar to clear:

"A disaster for America" is some seriously massive projection coming from Schumer.

In other words, Schumer's just fine with it, but he'd really appreciate everybody believing all the hate and violence is coming from the Right. 

There was no way in a million years Schumer was about to rip up the current Democrat playbook and risk further angering the Left's base.

