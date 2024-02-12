REALLY? Media Doing Some 'Incredible' Spinning to Cover for Biden's Cognitive Issues
WHOA: Adjust Your Tinfoil Because THIS Tweet Predicted the Super Bowl Nearly 2...
Biden's 'Cadaver-Like' Shrinkflation Video So IMPRESSIVELY Bad the Brutal TAKES Write Them...
Jonathan Turley Explains Why WH's Trying to Sidestep a Confirmation Hearing for New...
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Apologizes for Super Bowl Commercial but STILL Has It...
Ruh-Roh, Somebody's SHOOK! Paid Biden Shills Freak OUT Over RFK Jr.'s Super Bowl...
Sen. Chris Murphy Uses Kelce/Reid Meme for a Border Security Swipe at GOP...
Hillary Clinton Tells Biden to Hold Her Beer With an Even CREEPIER Post...
Biden's Twitter Account Proves 'Adults Are in Charge' by Posting Pure Uncut Super...
That's Gonna Be a Meme: Travis Kelce's Bad Behavior Inspires Hilarious Caption Contest...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
The Good, the Bad, and the Cringe: Twitchy Hands Out Super Bowl Commercial...
Rep. Steve Cohen FAILS BIG TIME Regarding US History, Slavery, and the 'Negro...
WATCH: Young Chiefs Fan Smeared by Deadspin Goes to the Super Bowl (While...

Bro, TAKE THE L! Artist Angie's Twitchy Piece on Steve Cohen Makes Him SOOO Mad He TRIES Picking a Fight

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:45 AM on February 12, 2024
Matt McClain/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

As Twitchy readers know, the guy who once ate an entire bucket of fried chicken to make some bizarre political statement, Steve Cohen, made yet another bizarre political statement about the Black National Anthem at yesterday's Super Bowl.

Advertisement

He was quite upset that very few people stood for it.

He also called it something else ...

Yikes.

Well, seeing as the tweet was really bad and Cohen is a serious dill-hole, our lovely and talented freelancer, Artist Angie, wrote about it as it was very clearly Twitchy material. Seems Cohen was not too happy about the post.

He tried shaming her FIRST in a DM.

For those of you not on Twitter, a DM is a private message. 

What a creepy weirdo.

Ouch.

Heh.

Then, when that didn't work, as she said he tried to play the QT game with her.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

This didn't go well, either.

HAAAA.

She has made this Twitchy editor so proud. *sniff sniff*

Meanwhile, the mockery and dragging continue:

Heh.

PS: There will be no correction. Just sayin'.

======================================================================

Advertisement

Related:

WHOA: Adjust Your Tinfoil Because THIS Tweet Predicted the Super Bowl Nearly 2 WEEKS Before the Game

Biden's 'Cadaver-Like' Shrinkflation Video So IMPRESSIVELY Bad the Brutal TAKES Write Themselves

Ruh-Roh, Somebody's SHOOK! Paid Biden Shills Freak OUT Over RFK Jr.'s Super Bowl Campaign Ad and LOL

Hillary Clinton Tells Biden to Hold Her Beer With an Even CREEPIER Post About the Chief's Super Bowl Win

GRRL BYE: Liz Cheney Tries Picking Fight With Mike Lee Over Ukraine and WOW It Does NOT End Well for Her

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: STEVE COHEN TWITCHY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
The Good, the Bad, and the Cringe: Twitchy Hands Out Super Bowl Commercial Awards
Grateful Calvin
WHOA: Adjust Your Tinfoil Because THIS Tweet Predicted the Super Bowl Nearly 2 WEEKS Before the Game
Sam J.
Biden's 'Cadaver-Like' Shrinkflation Video So IMPRESSIVELY Bad the Brutal TAKES Write Themselves
Sam J.
Jonathan Turley Explains Why WH's Trying to Sidestep a Confirmation Hearing for New Climate Guy
Doug P.
That's Gonna Be a Meme: Travis Kelce's Bad Behavior Inspires Hilarious Caption Contest on Twitter
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement