Bro, TAKE THE L! Artist Angie's Twitchy Piece on Steve Cohen Makes Him SOOO Mad He TRIES Picking a Fight

As Twitchy readers know, the guy who once ate an entire bucket of fried chicken to make some bizarre political statement, Steve Cohen, made yet another bizarre political statement about the Black National Anthem at yesterday's Super Bowl.

He was quite upset that very few people stood for it.

He also called it something else ...

Very very few stood at Super Bowl for “Lift Every Voice and Sing”.

The Negro National Anthem.

Not a pretty picture of Super Bowl crowd., — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) February 11, 2024

Yikes.

Well, seeing as the tweet was really bad and Cohen is a serious dill-hole, our lovely and talented freelancer, Artist Angie, wrote about it as it was very clearly Twitchy material. Seems Cohen was not too happy about the post.

He tried shaming her FIRST in a DM.

For those of you not on Twitter, a DM is a private message.

What a creepy weirdo.

Just so y'all know. Steve was so annoyed by the @TwitchyTeam story that he DM'd me before he started playing the QT game. His DM rant helps prove his ignorance even more. @RepCohen it should be 'an ounce'. Maybe slow down and don't be a vitriolic little weasel and you could… https://t.co/ldrv92RAJe pic.twitter.com/D4cr2UtCPP — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) February 12, 2024

Ouch.

Heh.

Then, when that didn't work, as she said he tried to play the QT game with her.

Nearly every country in Europe, if not ever,abolished slavery before the United States. all you have to do Is Google it. Britain, Denmark, France, Spain, Portugal, the only ones I see that abolished slavery after we did were Brazil and Cuba. Will you correct your falsehood? https://t.co/gmVnaGaAeU — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) February 12, 2024

This didn't go well, either.

We said we abolished sooner than anyone as in: when were established versus how long it took us to get rid of it. Slavery was common in Europe from the 1500s to the 1800s.



You claim we had slavery for 246 Years. We did not. we were established in 1776 and abolished it in 1865.… https://t.co/9erXswpCZd pic.twitter.com/2nCKm1hzXP — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) February 12, 2024

HAAAA.

She has made this Twitchy editor so proud. *sniff sniff*

Meanwhile, the mockery and dragging continue:

Take your L, Steve.



There will be no correction because it's not a falsehood and you are a race-baiting divisive grifter who steals money from taxpayers in the form of your salary you never earn. Ever.



Cope, seethe, and have another bucket of fried chicken, tool. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) February 12, 2024

The fact that you actually hold the title “Representative” is ironic… unless it means you “represent” uneducated, lying politicians… — Badd Mojjo (@BaddMojjo) February 12, 2024

She just schooled you again, take the L my dude! pic.twitter.com/GYrkfcn9Az — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) February 12, 2024

Read a book. Or at least learn how to use Google. pic.twitter.com/2FBr6dIgLR — Econymous Mugwump (@EHPlimsoll1) February 12, 2024

Heh.

PS: There will be no correction. Just sayin'.

