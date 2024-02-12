Creepy Uncle Joe is Coming For Your KIDS! Biden's 'Team' Signing Up for...
Jamaal Bowman Makes a TOOL of Himself Shaming Netanyahu for Rescuing Hostages During the Super Bowl

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on February 12, 2024
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Wow. We knew Jamaal Bowman was bad at this (and by this we mean everything and anything to do with politics and current events) when he pulled the fire alarm and tried to pretend he thought it was how to open the door but he's really outdone himself this time.

Advertisement

Bowman should just come out and admit he's an antisemite like the rest of The Squad and stop pretending.

Case in point, he was really angry at Netanyahu for rescuing Israeli hostages during the Super Bowl ... imagine if he was this angry at Hamas.

We all now know they were rescuing hostages.

The fact he left this up knowing what we know now says so much about him and ain't none of it any good.

Here are the deets about the hostages they saved.

Held by civilians.

Almost as if Hamas deliberately uses civilians as human shields so turnips like Bowman will accuse Israel of genocide.

Every time.

You know, all Bowman or any of the pro-terrorist lawn flamingos have to do is call on Hamas to surrender and release the hostages, and all of this could end. But instead, they ignore the actual events that led up to this and insist Israel should agree to another ceasefire that we all know Hamas will break again.

It takes someone really ignorant or really evil to defend Hamas ... like Bowman.

