Jamaal Bowman Makes a TOOL of Himself Shaming Netanyahu for Rescuing Hostages During the Super Bowl

Wow. We knew Jamaal Bowman was bad at this (and by this we mean everything and anything to do with politics and current events) when he pulled the fire alarm and tried to pretend he thought it was how to open the door but he's really outdone himself this time.

Bowman should just come out and admit he's an antisemite like the rest of The Squad and stop pretending.

Case in point, he was really angry at Netanyahu for rescuing Israeli hostages during the Super Bowl ... imagine if he was this angry at Hamas.

While we watched the Super Bowl, Netanyahu launched a wave of attacks and killed innocent civilians in Rafah - a place where many refugees fled for relative safety - despite warnings from Biden.



Netanyahu’s government is unfit to lead anything and cannot receive support.… — Rep. Jamaal Bowman Ed.D. (@JamaalBowmanNY) February 12, 2024

We all now know they were rescuing hostages.

The fact he left this up knowing what we know now says so much about him and ain't none of it any good.

How insensitive of the Israelis to rescue two hostages during the Super Bowl. Is there no limit to the inhumanity?? https://t.co/uCIpteqiYi — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) February 12, 2024

Here are the deets about the hostages they saved.

New details about rescued hostages, Fernando Marman and Louis Har.



➡️ Their relatives say that they had cooked for the family that had held them captive.



➡️ They lived mostly on pita bread and white cheese and returned having lost much of their body weight.



➡️ They had not… — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) February 12, 2024

Held by civilians.

Almost as if Hamas deliberately uses civilians as human shields so turnips like Bowman will accuse Israel of genocide.

Every time.

You know, all Bowman or any of the pro-terrorist lawn flamingos have to do is call on Hamas to surrender and release the hostages, and all of this could end. But instead, they ignore the actual events that led up to this and insist Israel should agree to another ceasefire that we all know Hamas will break again.

It takes someone really ignorant or really evil to defend Hamas ... like Bowman.

