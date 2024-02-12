Jamaal Bowman Makes a TOOL of Himself Shaming Netanyahu for Rescuing Hostages During...
HOO BOY, DOCTOR Jill Has GOTTA Be Pissed! Kamala Harris Backstabs Biden, Says She's 'Ready to Serve'

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:45 PM on February 12, 2024
Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Kamala Harris says she is ready to serve.

Lucky us.

C'mon, we all know someone powerful, somewhere promised her she'd get to be president at some point when they talked her into being Biden's vice president. Unless of course, she is truly power-hungry enough to ignore all of her own racist claims about Biden.

None of it is good for the Democrats.

Sadly, it's also bad for our country considering these ding-dongs are in charge right now.

From The Wall Street Journal:

“I am ready to serve. There’s no question about that,” Harris responded bluntly. Everyone who sees her on the job, Harris said, “walks away fully aware of my capacity to lead.”

The response during an interview with The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday came two days before a special counsel report on Biden’s handling of classified documents amplified concerns about the 81-year-old incumbent’s mental acuity. The report said Biden displayed “diminished faculties” in interviews and called him an “elderly man with a poor memory.”

The findings have intensified the scrutiny on Harris, 59, the first woman and Black vice president, whose tenure has been marked by criticism of her political skills. What had been quiet talk of whether Harris could step into the presidency is now spilling into the open.

Probably because the leader of the free world is a Botox-filled puppet but we digress.

Also hearing rumors that Jill Biden is pissed:

Jill can't be happy to see her political meal ticket in danger ... so while we're not seeing a ton of proof around this point, it reads.

Man oh man, she is just really unpopular.

Sounds to us like she was talking about replacing him. 

Just putting that out there.

======================================================================

Tags: JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS

