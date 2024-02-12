Jamaal Bowman Makes a TOOL of Himself Shaming Netanyahu for Rescuing Hostages During...
WTF?! Elon Musk Calls Mitch McConnell Out for Trump 'Impeachment Bomb' Hidden in Ukraine Funding Bill

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:35 PM on February 12, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Don't get us wrong, we've always known better than to trust any politician BUT at this point we can't help but wonder whose side Mitch McConnell is really on. And by that we don't mean Republicans versus Democrats (although we have our doubts), but we mean America versus Ukraine.

Advertisement

Why are so many of our elected officials so determined to fund another country when it's obvious our country can't afford it? We're of course being facetious as we all have a pretty good idea about WHY ... *cough cough*.

Sounds like there is an 'impeachment bomb' hidden in the text of the Ukraine funding bill.

To be fair, we'd hope they will vote against it anyway BUT this 'bomb' makes it even worse.

What the eff?!

This even got Elon Musk's attention who called Mitch McConnell out directly.

It's a good freaking question.

What's his game here? What does he get?

Advertisement

Sad that we can't even trust our own Republican leaders.

