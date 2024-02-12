WTF?! Elon Musk Calls Mitch McConnell Out for Trump 'Impeachment Bomb' Hidden in Ukraine Funding Bill

Don't get us wrong, we've always known better than to trust any politician BUT at this point we can't help but wonder whose side Mitch McConnell is really on. And by that we don't mean Republicans versus Democrats (although we have our doubts), but we mean America versus Ukraine.

Why are so many of our elected officials so determined to fund another country when it's obvious our country can't afford it? We're of course being facetious as we all have a pretty good idea about WHY ... *cough cough*.

Sounds like there is an 'impeachment bomb' hidden in the text of the Ukraine funding bill.

I just sent the below memo to every one of my Republican colleagues in Congress.



Buried in the bill’s text is an impeachment time bomb for the next Trump presidency if he tries to stop funding the war in Ukraine.



We must vote against this disastrous bill. pic.twitter.com/uKqet9s0xd — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) February 12, 2024

To be fair, we'd hope they will vote against it anyway BUT this 'bomb' makes it even worse.

Republicans need to be aware that this bill, supported by Mitch McConnell and almost all of Senate GOP leadership, sets in motion the next hyper-partisan Trump impeachment (before he’s even elected!) https://t.co/PHu9PunArn — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) February 12, 2024

What the eff?!

This even got Elon Musk's attention who called Mitch McConnell out directly.

It's a good freaking question.

Kentucky has both the best and the worst Senator — Swan (@AndySwan) February 12, 2024

What's his game here? What does he get?

Sad that we can't even trust our own Republican leaders.

