HA! Thomas Massie Goes Full SASSY on Elizabeth Warren for Pushing Americans to Let the IRS Do Their Taxes

It's not every day you see Thomas Massie drop Elizabeth Warren on her lying head so when this crossed our timeline you KNOW we had to snag it. Especially since she's attacking TurboTax because she wants Americans to let the IRS do their taxes for them.

No, really.

Look at this hot mess:

Every time you see a TurboTax ad, remember: they’ve spent millions of dollars lobbying to make the tax-filing process as difficult and time-consuming as possible. All to protect their bottom line. But now the IRS is testing out a truly free Direct File option. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 12, 2024

It's like the chickens ASKING the colonel to help fry 'em up.

The fact she doesn't get this is ... hilarious and sad, all in one.

Enter Thomas Massie:

Give me a break. Don’t pretend you’re the firefighter when in fact you’re the arsonist.



Our convoluted tax code was created by senators and representatives like you who want to do social engineering in the tax code. https://t.co/pchDamBZGW — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 13, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA

He's right.

This is also what Democrats do. They like to break things, make things worse, and then take credit when trying to somehow fix them by taxing us more or you know, conning us into allowing the IRS to do our taxes for us.

Crazy.

Elizabeth and the Thieving Tribe really reaaally want your money and are trying to remove professional intermediaries (who offer audit protection) so that they can screw you even harder, with less effort. — Drunk News Anchor (@DrunkNewsHQ) February 13, 2024

Sassie Massie! 🔥 Let that liar know. 🔥 — Angela 💭 (@ms_babyrussell) February 13, 2024

Since you guys will never abolish the IRS or acknowledge the amendment wasn’t properly ratified, how about we ditch the tax code for 1 page that says “flat 10% tax, no exemptions or credits” there, simple. — Kal (@kalironside) February 13, 2024

Love this idea - how do we make that happen?

Then EVERYONE is paying their fair share, right Dems?

