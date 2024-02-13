HA! Thomas Massie Goes Full SASSY on Elizabeth Warren for Pushing Americans to...
Mayorkas Roasted Live on TV, Bucks Responsibility for Border Disaster
Damning Deep Dive Into the Hur Report Shows Just How LUCKY Biden Really...
OOF! Barbra Streisand Out-Stupids Even HERSELF Defending Fani Willis for 'Trying to Have...
We All Know Biden Has a Temper, but a New Report Reveals Just...
WHOA: Pretty Sure Mitt Romney Didn't MEAN to Admit THIS While Pushing Senate...
What Was He THINKING?! Biden Posts Video of Himself Having Dinner With a...
America LAST! McConnell and Other Repubs ROASTED for Helping Dems Pass $95 BILLION...
Woke Super Bowl Ad Insults Christians, Mark Wahlberg Responds
Not a Chance in Hell: WHO Director Scolds Everyone on Twitter to Trust...
NYT: Neurologist Says We're Thinking About Biden's Memory the Wrong Way
Sen. Thom Tillis Says Voters Can't Possibly Know What's at Stake If We...
Lincoln Project Senior Advisor Stuart Stevens Falls Flat on His Face Trying to...
Exactly Whom Was Christian Group’s ‘Jesus’ Ad Trying to Reach?

Funny Cuz It's TRUE: Handy Dandy Chart from James Woods Will Definitely PISS OFF the Woke Trans Movement

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:35 AM on February 13, 2024
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

You'd never think something so simple as pointing out men can't have babies would be controversial and yet here we are in 2024 where we have SCOTUS justices who cannot define a woman as an extension of the movement trying to erase women. Funny, right, after we spent years being told the patriarchy was to blame that we have social justice warriors literally helping the patriarchy as they claim men can be women.

Advertisement

Exhausting and stupid, ain't it?

Luckily, we have people like James Woods who take the time to make us think AND laugh by using facts. Truth. Common sense.

You know, reality.

Like this one, this is good:

Facts are tough, they're even tougher when you're stupid.

Yeah, we know, the saying is actually life is hard, it's harder when you're stupid BUT this sort of works, right? Work with us, people.

James Woods does NOT play.

Ever.

You know this is true if you've ever seen him INSTABLOCK idiots and trolls on his posts.

Heh.

Might as well.

The nerve of this guy, right?

Because men don't have babies.

The end.

======================================================================

Related:

OOF! Barbra Streisand Out-Stupids Even HERSELF Defending Fani Willis for 'Trying to Have a Private Life'

Recommended

WHOA: Pretty Sure Mitt Romney Didn't MEAN to Admit THIS While Pushing Senate to Fund Ukraine (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

WHOA: Pretty Sure Mitt Romney Didn't MEAN to Admit THIS While Pushing Senate to Fund Ukraine (Watch)

What Was He THINKING?! Biden Posts Video of Himself Having Dinner With a Black Family and HOO BOY (Watch)

America LAST! McConnell and Other Repubs ROASTED for Helping Dems Pass $95 BILLION Foreign Aid Bill

WTF?! Elon Musk Calls Mitch McConnell Out for Trump 'Impeachment Bomb' Hidden in Ukraine Funding Bill

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: JAMES WOODS TRANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHOA: Pretty Sure Mitt Romney Didn't MEAN to Admit THIS While Pushing Senate to Fund Ukraine (Watch)
Sam J.
HA! Thomas Massie Goes Full SASSY on Elizabeth Warren for Pushing Americans to Let the IRS Do Their Taxes
Sam J.
OOF! Barbra Streisand Out-Stupids Even HERSELF Defending Fani Willis for 'Trying to Have a Private Life'
Sam J.
Damning Deep Dive Into the Hur Report Shows Just How LUCKY Biden Really IS to be TOO OLD to Charge
Sam J.
What Was He THINKING?! Biden Posts Video of Himself Having Dinner With a Black Family and HOO BOY (Watch)
Sam J.
Not a Chance in Hell: WHO Director Scolds Everyone on Twitter to Trust the Pandemic Accord
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHOA: Pretty Sure Mitt Romney Didn't MEAN to Admit THIS While Pushing Senate to Fund Ukraine (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement