Funny Cuz It's TRUE: Handy Dandy Chart from James Woods Will Definitely PISS OFF the Woke Trans Movement

You'd never think something so simple as pointing out men can't have babies would be controversial and yet here we are in 2024 where we have SCOTUS justices who cannot define a woman as an extension of the movement trying to erase women. Funny, right, after we spent years being told the patriarchy was to blame that we have social justice warriors literally helping the patriarchy as they claim men can be women.

Exhausting and stupid, ain't it?

Luckily, we have people like James Woods who take the time to make us think AND laugh by using facts. Truth. Common sense.

You know, reality.

Like this one, this is good:

Facts are tough to grasp for some, so let's refer to this handy dandy chart... pic.twitter.com/3BJwygNL1V — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 12, 2024

Facts are tough, they're even tougher when you're stupid.

Yeah, we know, the saying is actually life is hard, it's harder when you're stupid BUT this sort of works, right? Work with us, people.

Mr Woods always with the facts! — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) February 12, 2024

James Woods does NOT play.

Ever.

You know this is true if you've ever seen him INSTABLOCK idiots and trolls on his posts.

Sir add world class biologist to your already impressive resume. — jim palmer (@spiv) February 13, 2024

Heh.

Might as well.

There you go again, unfairly using facts. — Resident Stoic (@nikkiborman) February 13, 2024

The nerve of this guy, right?

And those numbers will increase or decrease except the Zero, the Zero will always remain the same.🇺🇸@saldon1201 — THE INVISIBLE MAN🤔 (@saldon1201) February 12, 2024

Because men don't have babies.

The end.

