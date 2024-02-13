OOF! Barbra Streisand Out-Stupids Even HERSELF Defending Fani Willis for 'Trying to Have a Private Life'

It's been a while since we last wrote about Barbra Streisand. Every once in a while she pops out from under her lavish bridge to say something annoying and dumb ... it's rarer these days.

Advertisement

But it still happens.

Case in point.

How silly that the Republicans want to have Fani Willis fired. For what? Thinking a woman can’t have a private life as well as a professional one? Men do it all the time! How ridiculous is this? — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) February 12, 2024

Men commit fraud in the state of Georgia all of the time? Huh, who knew?

Willis isn't in trouble for trying to have a private life. She's in trouble for hiring her boyfriend and paying him with taxpayer money so they can go on cruises and other fun stuff.

Today I learned "having a private life" is giving your lover a million taypayer dollars — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) February 13, 2024

Could you genuinely be this clueless? Corruption in the pursuit of your “private life” is called a crime. A bank robber is also pursuing his “private life to build liquid equity.” [I’ll retweet.] — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) February 13, 2024

Yes, she is genuinely this clueless.

Always has been.

That's why she should shut up and sing.

Laws, ethical norms--esp as a prosecutor--about hiring the guy you're screwing on the side, and using taxpayer money to fund a tryst in the Bahamas--or wherever they went. She's not a Hollywood diva, she's a public servant. But thanks for a glimpse into your world and mindset. — LydiaL (@LydiaLarken) February 12, 2024

She paid her lover almost a million dollars… — @amuse (@amuse) February 12, 2024

Every time you open your mouth you say something stupider than the last time.



It’s rather impressive in a certain way. — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) February 13, 2024

Seriously.

Diverting public funds is a crime, Babs — Allan Siegel (@realAllanSiegel) February 12, 2024

Yeah.

Babs.

======================================================================

Related:

WHOA: Pretty Sure Mitt Romney Didn't MEAN to Admit THIS While Pushing Senate to Fund Ukraine (Watch)

What Was He THINKING?! Biden Posts Video of Himself Having Dinner With a Black Family and HOO BOY (Watch)

America LAST! McConnell and Other Repubs ROASTED for Helping Dems Pass $95 BILLION Foreign Aid Bill

Jamaal Bowman Makes a TOOL of Himself Shaming Netanyahu for Rescuing Hostages During the Super Bowl

WTF?! Elon Musk Calls Mitch McConnell Out for Trump 'Impeachment Bomb' Hidden in Ukraine Funding Bill

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.