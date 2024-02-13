OOF! Barbra Streisand Out-Stupids Even HERSELF Defending Fani Willis for 'Trying to Have a Private Life'

We All Know Biden Has a Temper, but a New Report Reveals Just...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:51 AM on February 13, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

It's been a while since we last wrote about Barbra Streisand. Every once in a while she pops out from under her lavish bridge to say something annoying and dumb ... it's rarer these days.

But it still happens.

Case in point.

Men commit fraud in the state of Georgia all of the time? Huh, who knew?

Willis isn't in trouble for trying to have a private life. She's in trouble for hiring her boyfriend and paying him with taxpayer money so they can go on cruises and other fun stuff.

Yes, she is genuinely this clueless.

Always has been.

That's why she should shut up and sing.

Seriously.

Yeah.

Babs.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BARBRA STREISAND FANI WILLIS

