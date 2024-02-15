So, Joe LIED. AGAIN: Hur Report Takes ANOTHER Bad Turn for Biden As This Whopper About His Son Comes Out

OMG-LOL! '20 Video of Fani Willis Telling Fulton County Why They Should Elect...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:05 PM on February 15, 2024
AP Photo/John Locher

You all know how hard Biden and the Democrats have been spinning the Hur Report claiming how cruel they were to ask Joe about his deceased son, Beau. Heck, Jill even tried raising money on that point after she released a statement about being 'his mom'.

Guess what.

You probably already guessed ...

Hur didn't bring Beau up at all.

Joe did.

Biden lied.

Say it ain't so.

He's usually so honest and forthcoming.

It gets worse:

HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, if we don't laugh we'll never stop throwing up.

How the Hell is this real life?

They really worked this angle to vilify Hur and anyone questioning Biden's mental capacity.

And fundraising, of course.

Now, THAT is hilarious.

And hey, we wouldn't put it past Joe - the guy shakes hands with invisible people all of the time.

======================================================================

