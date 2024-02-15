So, Joe LIED. AGAIN: Hur Report Takes ANOTHER Bad Turn for Biden As This Whopper About His Son Comes Out

You all know how hard Biden and the Democrats have been spinning the Hur Report claiming how cruel they were to ask Joe about his deceased son, Beau. Heck, Jill even tried raising money on that point after she released a statement about being 'his mom'.

Guess what.

You probably already guessed ...

Hur didn't bring Beau up at all.

Joe did.

NBC is reporting that Special Counsel Hur was not the one who raised the death of President Biden's son. It was Biden himself. https://t.co/u3UTrrWP0D Yet, the President told the public the very opposite in an irate moment in the recent press conference... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 15, 2024

Biden lied.

Say it ain't so.

He's usually so honest and forthcoming.

It gets worse:

... In the press conference, Biden said ""How in the hell dare he raise that. Frankly when I was asked the question I thought to myself it wasn’t any of their damn business." The report raises again the concern over whether Biden is diminished mentally or knowingly deceptive... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 15, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, if we don't laugh we'll never stop throwing up.

How the Hell is this real life?

...The President enraged many with his story and various media outlets played up the "outrageous" and "callous" question. This is another example of why hearing the tape could answer the very questions being raised by the White House. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 15, 2024

They really worked this angle to vilify Hur and anyone questioning Biden's mental capacity.

And fundraising, of course.

......If it is true that Biden raised his son's death, the press statement becomes truly baffling. The corrected version would read "How in the hell dare [could I] raise that. When [I raised] the question I thought to myself it wasn’t any of their damn business." — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 15, 2024

Now, THAT is hilarious.

And hey, we wouldn't put it past Joe - the guy shakes hands with invisible people all of the time.

