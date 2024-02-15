Clay Travis DROPS NFL Network's Rich Eisen for Pulling the 'DO IT FOR THE CHILDREN' Gun-Grabber Card

Rich Eisen wants to know when 'we' are going to 'collectively realize' there's a 'gun problem' in our country.

Nice of him to ignore what was likely going on during the Kansas City Chiefs shooting and what many are now recocognizing as likely gang violence. Gawd forbid we ask Rich or any other gun-grabber to look at the WHY when it comes to gun violence.

Nah, gun grabbers just want to grab guns because it's all they know and everything else is inconvenient to their own narratives.

See for yourself:

Nine children.



Nine children who went to a parade to celebrate their Super Bowl team.



Nine children now being treated for gunshot wounds @ChildrensMercy



When are we going to collectively realize there’s a gun problem in our country and do something sensible for our kids? — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) February 14, 2024

Thanks for exploiting those nine children for clicks and taps, Rich.

Truly, the drama is so helpful.

Clay Travis with the one-two:

What’s your suggestion, Rich? Do away with the second amendment? Honest question. Dozens of laws were violated by the shooters. I’d suggest putting violent criminals behind bars & keeping them there. I’d wager a lot of money that the shooters in Kansas City had long rap sheets. https://t.co/YXLEPmmKJx — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 15, 2024

We're not seeing any sort of answer to this one from Rich.

Travis continued:

The first thing done in Ukraine after Russia invaded was pass out guns (often paid for by American taxpayer money.) You’re Jewish. Do you think Israelis attacked by Hamas on October 7th wished they had less guns? — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 15, 2024

Oof.

And still, no answer.

American sports media reflexively issue emotional statements like these that go viral in situations like these. But give me specifics, Rich. What specific acts should be undertaken and/or laws should be passed to prevent the shooting in Kansas City? — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 15, 2024

Yeah, not seeing any specific acts and/or laws from Rich.

Shocker.

He might as well have just posted, 'DO SOMETHING! ARGLE BARGLE RAR!'

It would be just as meaningful.

