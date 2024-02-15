'Yikes!' Fulton County DA Fani Willis Has Taken the Stand and Here are...
Clay Travis DROPS NFL Network's Rich Eisen for Pulling the 'DO IT FOR THE CHILDREN' Gun-Grabber Card

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on February 15, 2024
Twitter

Rich Eisen wants to know when 'we' are going to 'collectively realize' there's a 'gun problem' in our country. 

Nice of him to ignore what was likely going on during the Kansas City Chiefs shooting and what many are now recocognizing as likely gang violence. Gawd forbid we ask Rich or any other gun-grabber to look at the WHY when it comes to gun violence.

Nah, gun grabbers just want to grab guns because it's all they know and everything else is inconvenient to their own narratives.

See for yourself:

Thanks for exploiting those nine children for clicks and taps, Rich.

Truly, the drama is so helpful.

Clay Travis with the one-two:

We're not seeing any sort of answer to this one from Rich.

Travis continued:

Oof.

And still, no answer.

Yeah, not seeing any specific acts and/or laws from Rich.

Shocker.

He might as well have just posted, 'DO SOMETHING! ARGLE BARGLE RAR!'

It would be just as meaningful.

