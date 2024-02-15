What Constitution? See What National Security Advisor Sullivan Says About Warrants for FIS...
2020 Interview of Fani Willis Running for Fulton County DA Sounds Like She was Warning Them ... About HER

Sam J.  |  1:55 PM on February 15, 2024
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Wow. It has NOT been a good day for Fani Willis. We'd almost feel sorry for her if she wasn't such a power-hungry, evil, sneaky, manipulative, harpy using her position to weaponize the justice system to attack and try to destroy a political adversary.

It's exhausting watching horrible people get away with horrible things over and over again because of their identity or political affiliation, which is probably why so many of us enjoy watching Willis fall off her high horse.

The same high horse she was riding in 2020 when she was running for District Attorney in Fulton County.

Watch. This:

It's as if she was telling them EXACTLY what she was planning on doing. 

Wow.

Also, serious kudos to @mazemoore for finding and sharing this footage. 

That she did. She claimed she needed to be shown grace because she's a black woman. Don't make that face, we didn't say it.

And knowing what we do now, she was already in a relationship with Wade ... 

C'mon.

It's.

Over.

