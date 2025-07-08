THIS Is Why the Left Wants to De-Mask ICE: New York Man Charged With Threatening ICE Agent and HIS KIDS

Yesterday, we told you how the Left is pushing to prohibit federal agents -- specifically ICE and DHS agents -- from wearing masks when they arrest criminal illegal aliens.

Advertisement

They claim it's a threat to democracy, or something.

But this writer knows (and so do you, dear readers) that it's an intimidation tactic so violent Leftists can identify, locate, and threaten ICE agents and their families.

Like this guy did:

NEW: A New York man has been arrested & charged federally for allegedly threatening to murder an ICE agent & his children. HSI says 43-year-old Matthew White of Jamestown, NY, posted on X about an ICE agent:



"I can't wait to put a bullet into his brain, but first his children."… pic.twitter.com/p6dLTveQgV — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 8, 2025

Yeah, no.

ICE gets to wear masks.

Stuff it, Leftists.

Here's a statement from ICE:

ICE HSI Buffalo Special Agent in Charge Erin Keegan and U.S. Attorney U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo, of the Western District of New York, announced the charges. ... According to the investigation and outlined in the complaint: On April 30, HSI Buffalo personnel learned that an X account, believed to be operated by White, was engaged in publicly posting threats to federal immigration agents and administrators employed by the Department of Homeland Security. On June 4, White voluntarily spoke with investigators and allowed them to extract and copy the contents of his phone. Investigators recovered a number of threatening posts on X, including: On April 18, White posted, “Kill them all, ICE is the new age gestapo, stop them.”

On April 29, White shared a video clip of Border Czar Tom Homan posted by an X user “America,” and commented, “Then understand that if your ICE agents don’t show proof of identity and a signed warrant, we will kill them.”

In late April, White posted multiple threatening and violent public comments in response to coverage of several ICE arrest operations, including an ICE arrest operation inside a Virginia courthouse that occurred in April 2025. White posted, “I can’t wait to put a bullet into this guy’s brain, but first his children.”

This is a direct result of Democrats like Tim Walz calling ICE agents the 'Gestapo.'

the hysteria from leftwing journos are going to get people killed pic.twitter.com/IsOav0D8uP — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) July 8, 2025

That's exactly what they want.

So ICE agents stop doing their jobs.

Released with conditions. Yeah, that sounds like a good idea. — Ted Palatucci (@tpalatucci7) July 8, 2025

It's insane he was released with conditions.

Released?! People like this don’t belong in the streets. This isn’t a freedom of speech thing. These are blatant death threats!

Law & Order matters — NagsDoc (@ponydoc) July 8, 2025

Not to Democrats, it doesn't.

As we've seen with the Left's response to Texas flooding, they're fine with children dying if their parents don't have the 'correct' political beliefs.

This is who they've always been.

They're Bolsheviks, and they use violence to advance their political agenda.

The heated rhetoric and actual support from Dem leaders and the media must stop. You are inciting violence and m*rder. https://t.co/Bun8Q7Y7kO — @ChillOnTheRocks (@ChillOnTheRocks) July 8, 2025

Advertisement

They know this and they don't care.

Maybe this is why ICE is masked? https://t.co/S1uz5DIFMZ — J (@1000Steps) July 8, 2025

And this is why the Left wants to take the masks away.

Editor's Note: The left is in panic mode thanks to President Trump halting its dishonest, backdoor, taxpayer funding.





Help us continue reporting the corrupt relationship Democrats have with taxpayers. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.