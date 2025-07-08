Hell Hath No Fury: Fired USAID Workers Plotting to Sabotage Trump With Ice...
Stacey Abrams' Rant Explaining Trump's EVIL PLAN to Stay In Power FOREVER Is...
Truth, Justice, and the (Un)American Way? Actor Sean Gunn Politicizes 'Superman' Movie (WA...
'PUNISHER' Will Stancil Doesn't Realize He's Describing HIMSELF While Ranting About MAGA B...
Western Lensman Calls Down the THUNDER on Chris Murphy for Being a Dishonest...
Who They REALLY Are: Proud Resister Cheers Texas Floods and 'a Few Less...
WTAF?! ABC TROUNCED for Going Straight-Up PRO-Hamas Using THIS Language to Describe Israel...
'Mass Deportations CONTINUE': AG Secretary Rollins Drops the MIC on Amnesty Rumors and...
It's About Time! Brooke Rollins Announces Massive Effort to Secure and Protect American...
VIP
Former CIA Officer Sheds Light on What 'PROBABLY' Happened to the Epstein Files...
Glenn Beck's DAMNING Epstein Files Thread Is a MUST-READ for 'Anyone Who Still...
YIKES: Nutball TikToker Who Claimed It's RACIST to Help TX Flood Victims Posts...
DHS Says HOWDY to San Antonio City Council Candidate Who Said He Wants...
Los Angeles' Mass Deportation Wake-Up Call

THIS Is Why the Left Wants to De-Mask ICE: New York Man Charged With Threatening ICE Agent and HIS KIDS

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on July 08, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

Yesterday, we told you how the Left is pushing to prohibit federal agents -- specifically ICE and DHS agents -- from wearing masks when they arrest criminal illegal aliens.

Advertisement

They claim it's a threat to democracy, or something.

But this writer knows (and so do you, dear readers) that it's an intimidation tactic so violent Leftists can identify, locate, and threaten ICE agents and their families.

Like this guy did:

Yeah, no. 

ICE gets to wear masks.

Stuff it, Leftists.

Here's a statement from ICE:

ICE HSI Buffalo Special Agent in Charge Erin Keegan and U.S. Attorney U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo, of the Western District of New York, announced the charges.

...

According to the investigation and outlined in the complaint:

On April 30, HSI Buffalo personnel learned that an X account, believed to be operated by White, was engaged in publicly posting threats to federal immigration agents and administrators employed by the Department of Homeland Security.

On June 4, White voluntarily spoke with investigators and allowed them to extract and copy the contents of his phone. Investigators recovered a number of threatening posts on X, including:

  • On April 18, White posted, “Kill them all, ICE is the new age gestapo, stop them.”
  • On April 29, White shared a video clip of Border Czar Tom Homan posted by an X user “America,” and commented, “Then understand that if your ICE agents don’t show proof of identity and a signed warrant, we will kill them.”
  • In late April, White posted multiple threatening and violent public comments in response to coverage of several ICE arrest operations, including an ICE arrest operation inside a Virginia courthouse that occurred in April 2025. White posted, “I can’t wait to put a bullet into this guy’s brain, but first his children.”

Recommended

Hell Hath No Fury: Fired USAID Workers Plotting to Sabotage Trump With Ice Cream and Star Wars
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

This is a direct result of Democrats like Tim Walz calling ICE agents the 'Gestapo.'

That's exactly what they want.

So ICE agents stop doing their jobs.

It's insane he was released with conditions.

Not to Democrats, it doesn't.

As we've seen with the Left's response to Texas flooding, they're fine with children dying if their parents don't have the 'correct' political beliefs.

This is who they've always been.

They're Bolsheviks, and they use violence to advance their political agenda.

Advertisement

They know this and they don't care.

And this is why the Left wants to take the masks away.

Editor's Note: The left is in panic mode thanks to President Trump halting its dishonest, backdoor, taxpayer funding.

Help us continue reporting the corrupt relationship Democrats have with taxpayers. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DHS ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NEW YORK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hell Hath No Fury: Fired USAID Workers Plotting to Sabotage Trump With Ice Cream and Star Wars
Grateful Calvin
Glenn Beck's DAMNING Epstein Files Thread Is a MUST-READ for 'Anyone Who Still Cares About the Truth'
Sam J.
Stacey Abrams' Rant Explaining Trump's EVIL PLAN to Stay In Power FOREVER Is Nuttier Than a Squirrel's BM
Sam J.
'PUNISHER' Will Stancil Doesn't Realize He's Describing HIMSELF While Ranting About MAGA Bullies and LOL
Sam J.
Truth, Justice, and the (Un)American Way? Actor Sean Gunn Politicizes 'Superman' Movie (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Western Lensman Calls Down the THUNDER on Chris Murphy for Being a Dishonest DBAG About Lefty Violence
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Hell Hath No Fury: Fired USAID Workers Plotting to Sabotage Trump With Ice Cream and Star Wars Grateful Calvin
Advertisement