Stacey Abrams' Rant Explaining Trump's EVIL PLAN to Stay In Power FOREVER Is Nuttier Than a Squirrel's BM

Remember when Stacey Abrams refused to concede her 2018 loss in Georgia? Considering that's what has made her 'famous' (or rather, infamous), we imagine you do. Welp, seems she has figured out Trump's evil plan for staying in power FOREVER.

In other words, this broad is nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

Watch this:

Stacey Abrams describes what she thinks is President Trump's plan to never have another election and assume power forever:



"You send the National Guard and you kidnap people off of the streets and pretend that's normal...you make everyone afraid that if they don't do what you… pic.twitter.com/tr2apWURiw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 8, 2025

Post continues:

... want, they might be next." "That's when you decide there won't be new elections because everyone's either afraid, poor, broken, or complicit."

Ok, Looney Tunes.

If you say so.

*GET THE NET*

This obese buffoon would be a total unknown if not for a phony election denial. Where's the $2B of appliances, Oprah?https://t.co/pY6UyMND1C — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) July 8, 2025

Fair question.

Why is she still a thing?



Can you be any more disgraced than Stacy Abrams? — Scott McKay (@TheHayride) July 8, 2025

Yes.

See Kamala Harris.

Sounds like the Democrat plan — Laura W (@Laura_LotusMS) July 8, 2025

Sounds like the Biden administration's plan.

Minus the Botox-filled muppet pretending he was making decisions for himself.

You'd think they'd change tactics since no one, not even their allies, believes this nonsense, but they just keep going. — Silent Majority (@risingsilent) July 8, 2025

There's a reason their approval rating is still around 20%.

