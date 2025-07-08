Hell Hath No Fury: Fired USAID Workers Plotting to Sabotage Trump With Ice...
Los Angeles' Mass Deportation Wake-Up Call

Stacey Abrams' Rant Explaining Trump's EVIL PLAN to Stay In Power FOREVER Is Nuttier Than a Squirrel's BM

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:20 PM on July 08, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Gray

Remember when Stacey Abrams refused to concede her 2018 loss in Georgia? Considering that's what has made her 'famous' (or rather, infamous), we imagine you do. Welp, seems she has figured out Trump's evil plan for staying in power FOREVER.

In other words, this broad is nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

Watch this:

Post continues:

... want, they might be next."

"That's when you decide there won't be new elections because everyone's either afraid, poor, broken, or complicit."

Ok, Looney Tunes.

If you say so.

*GET THE NET*

Fair question.

Yes.

See Kamala Harris.

Sounds like the Biden administration's plan.

Minus the Botox-filled muppet pretending he was making decisions for himself.

There's a reason their approval rating is still around 20%.

============================================================

