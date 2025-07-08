THIS Is Why the Left Wants to De-Mask ICE: New York Man Charged...
Stacey Abrams' Rant Explaining Trump's EVIL PLAN to Stay In Power FOREVER Is...
Truth, Justice, and the (Un)American Way? Actor Sean Gunn Politicizes 'Superman' Movie (WA...
'PUNISHER' Will Stancil Doesn't Realize He's Describing HIMSELF While Ranting About MAGA B...
Western Lensman Calls Down the THUNDER on Chris Murphy for Being a Dishonest...
Who They REALLY Are: Proud Resister Cheers Texas Floods and 'a Few Less...
WTAF?! ABC TROUNCED for Going Straight-Up PRO-Hamas Using THIS Language to Describe Israel...
'Mass Deportations CONTINUE': AG Secretary Rollins Drops the MIC on Amnesty Rumors and...
It's About Time! Brooke Rollins Announces Massive Effort to Secure and Protect American...
VIP
Former CIA Officer Sheds Light on What 'PROBABLY' Happened to the Epstein Files...
Glenn Beck's DAMNING Epstein Files Thread Is a MUST-READ for 'Anyone Who Still...
YIKES: Nutball TikToker Who Claimed It's RACIST to Help TX Flood Victims Posts...
DHS Says HOWDY to San Antonio City Council Candidate Who Said He Wants...
Los Angeles' Mass Deportation Wake-Up Call

Hell Hath No Fury: Fired USAID Workers Plotting to Sabotage Trump With Ice Cream and Star Wars

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on July 08, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Image by Andrew Martin from Pixabay)

What do you get when you cross theater kids with anti-American insurrectionists? 

Apparently, you get a color revolution whose favorite color is glowing, lightsaber red. 

Advertisement

Yesterday, NOTUS reported about a planned revolt from within the U.S. government, but also including many former State Department and USAID employees who had been RIF-ed in the early months of the second Trump administration. 

Most normal people who get laid off start updating their resumes, networking, and trying to find productive, gainful employment. But when you are a deep state actor and you get a pink slip, the only remedy, it seems, is to overthrow the government. 

But, of course. They have to destroy democracy to protect democracy. Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama, and Kamala Harris would be so proud. 

NOTUS provided a quote from one anonymous member of this group who still works in the State Department: 

'Take it from those of us who worked in authoritarian countries: We’ve become one,' said a currently employed federal official, who spoke to NOTUS on condition of anonymity. 'They were so quick to disband AID, the group that supposedly instigates color revolutions. But they’ve done a very foolish thing. You just released a bunch of well-trained individuals into your population. If you kept our offices going and had us play solitaire in the office, it might have been safer to keep your regime.'

Recommended

THIS Is Why the Left Wants to De-Mask ICE: New York Man Charged With Threatening ICE Agent and HIS KIDS
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

That sounds a lot like sedition, a lot like a direct threat, and a lot like someone who belongs in a jail cell, not in an office at Foggy Bottom. 

Despite this cowardly, anonymous employees' boasting about the group's 'special set of skills,' however, maybe the Trump administration doesn't have too much to be worried about just yet. 

Further into NOTUS's report, we find that these USAID saboteurs have already drafted some strategic plans. 

And they are every bit as unserious as you would expect them to be. 

Yes, you read that right. The key to the revolution will be ice cream and Star Wars

Is Nina Jankowicz running this operation? 

They're going to have pictures of Dear Leader Joe in all of their wallets, aren't they? 

Advertisement

Don't forget how often Lech Walesa urged the striking workers on by telling them, 'May the Force be with you.'

And we thought it was bad when they used to all believe The West Wing was real life. 

This is SO much worse.

It is important to note, however, that while their strategy may be worthy of a Jabba the Hutt belly laugh, their intentions are not. 

And they should be dealt with accordingly, particularly the ones who are still employed ... for now. 

Advertisement

It may be the most cringeworthy insurgency in history, but it is still an insurgency. 

Someone ought to tell them that Tulsi Gabbard and the ODNI can find ... well, pretty much anyone, anywhere, and at any time. 

Always remember: When a leftist talks about a threat to democracy, what they really mean is a threat to bureaucracy.

Advertisement

And it appears that there are many more who still need to be fired. 

That was a good joke. 

Another one is when they told us that USAID was just about administering medication and vaccines to poor children in Africa. 

It is also worth noting that the alleged 'new journalists' at NOTUS are cheering this on. DataRepublican exposed who they really are a long time ago

Maybe the 'journalists' at NOTUS should be as well. 

Yes, we can think of some other punishments and consequences these people deserve far beyond simply getting fired. 

Between their ice cream socials and repeated viewings of Star Wars movies and shows, they shouldn't be too hard to find.

We may not have a Sarlacc pit we can throw them into, but we've got plenty of jail cells. 

Editor's Note: The Deep State is working overtime to subvert President Trump's agenda and the will of the people. 

Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP USAID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THIS Is Why the Left Wants to De-Mask ICE: New York Man Charged With Threatening ICE Agent and HIS KIDS
Amy Curtis
'PUNISHER' Will Stancil Doesn't Realize He's Describing HIMSELF While Ranting About MAGA Bullies and LOL
Sam J.
Glenn Beck's DAMNING Epstein Files Thread Is a MUST-READ for 'Anyone Who Still Cares About the Truth'
Sam J.
Stacey Abrams' Rant Explaining Trump's EVIL PLAN to Stay In Power FOREVER Is Nuttier Than a Squirrel's BM
Sam J.
Truth, Justice, and the (Un)American Way? Actor Sean Gunn Politicizes 'Superman' Movie (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Western Lensman Calls Down the THUNDER on Chris Murphy for Being a Dishonest DBAG About Lefty Violence
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

THIS Is Why the Left Wants to De-Mask ICE: New York Man Charged With Threatening ICE Agent and HIS KIDS Amy Curtis
Advertisement