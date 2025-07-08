Hell Hath No Fury: Fired USAID Workers Plotting to Sabotage Trump With Ice Cream and Star Wars

What do you get when you cross theater kids with anti-American insurrectionists?

Apparently, you get a color revolution whose favorite color is glowing, lightsaber red.

Yesterday, NOTUS reported about a planned revolt from within the U.S. government, but also including many former State Department and USAID employees who had been RIF-ed in the early months of the second Trump administration.

Most normal people who get laid off start updating their resumes, networking, and trying to find productive, gainful employment. But when you are a deep state actor and you get a pink slip, the only remedy, it seems, is to overthrow the government.

"If you stop letting us run America, we'll start a color revolution and overthrow your democratically elected government."



These people are making the case for their own firing better than we ever could. pic.twitter.com/9OhA3Cxe2j — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) July 7, 2025

But, of course. They have to destroy democracy to protect democracy. Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama, and Kamala Harris would be so proud.

NOTUS provided a quote from one anonymous member of this group who still works in the State Department:

'Take it from those of us who worked in authoritarian countries: We’ve become one,' said a currently employed federal official, who spoke to NOTUS on condition of anonymity. 'They were so quick to disband AID, the group that supposedly instigates color revolutions. But they’ve done a very foolish thing. You just released a bunch of well-trained individuals into your population. If you kept our offices going and had us play solitaire in the office, it might have been safer to keep your regime.'

That sounds a lot like sedition, a lot like a direct threat, and a lot like someone who belongs in a jail cell, not in an office at Foggy Bottom.

America’s unelected bureaucrats feel more entitled to rule than most monarchs who believed they were appointed by God, it’s that insane https://t.co/qgQxB7CDRz — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) July 7, 2025

Deep state bureaucrats think they have a right to a government job and ultimately a right to rule. Now that they are unemployed they want to foment an insurrection? That’s what it sounds like to me. https://t.co/VSo5ICrgyI — Jarrett Stepman (@JarrettStepman) July 7, 2025

Despite this cowardly, anonymous employees' boasting about the group's 'special set of skills,' however, maybe the Trump administration doesn't have too much to be worried about just yet.

Further into NOTUS's report, we find that these USAID saboteurs have already drafted some strategic plans.

And they are every bit as unserious as you would expect them to be.

The former USAID employees plotting to “sabotage” the US government are off to a frightening start:



Ice cream breaks, and Star Wars watch parties.



Via @NOTUSreports pic.twitter.com/JcQlm43UfO — Russ Greene (@GreenPlusAnE) July 7, 2025

Yes, you read that right. The key to the revolution will be ice cream and Star Wars.

Is Nina Jankowicz running this operation?

They're going to have pictures of Dear Leader Joe in all of their wallets, aren't they?

If you were alive in the 80s, you'll remember the brave striking coal miners of Gdansk, and their legendary ice cream socials... https://t.co/RN7VYdj9SC — james hickey (@jhickey4897) July 7, 2025

Don't forget how often Lech Walesa urged the striking workers on by telling them, 'May the Force be with you.'

When you read a paragraph so facepalm worthy you actually laughed out loud at the coffee shop. https://t.co/YBgZyIyrVO pic.twitter.com/9Hr30tOI3m — Julian Waller 📖 (@JulianWaller) July 7, 2025

on the one hand, well-armed leftists ambushed the cops. on the other hand, Ben & Jerry’s while they watch Andor https://t.co/lQDOI6ja7b — fedaykin reepicheep (@mauddweeb) July 8, 2025

It is such an indictment of American higher education that when presented with the opportunity to organize against state power, these college-educated individuals can only cite a recent TV show for tactical or strategic inspiration. https://t.co/nnhGjI6ieN — Emma Ashford (@EmmaMAshford) July 7, 2025

And we thought it was bad when they used to all believe The West Wing was real life.

This is SO much worse.

"Without skipping a beat, several pointed to 'Star Wars' and said the show 'Andor' is nothing short of a manual."



*gulp* https://t.co/OKS4201kwx pic.twitter.com/AaQD5MLfBE — The Mighty Dud Bolt (@mightydudbolt) July 7, 2025

It is important to note, however, that while their strategy may be worthy of a Jabba the Hutt belly laugh, their intentions are not.

And they should be dealt with accordingly, particularly the ones who are still employed ... for now.

The Deep State, Democratic Party, and NGO network are attempting a color revolution aimed at regime change, right here in the U.S. They're not even trying to hide it. Stay frosty. https://t.co/AoFoTylKyy — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) July 7, 2025

Spoiler alert: the color revolution is in full swing. — Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) July 8, 2025

We are now in an insurgency. https://t.co/idrtGL0ZDS — F* Your Short Memory 🏴 Anti-Cult of Absurdity (@BucMon21) July 7, 2025

It may be the most cringeworthy insurgency in history, but it is still an insurgency.

We knew they were saboteurs, but it’s a bit stupid to admit it and be quoted in PRINT. https://t.co/UwGz9CRzgF — Dee_Artist (@denise_artist) July 7, 2025

Someone ought to tell them that Tulsi Gabbard and the ODNI can find ... well, pretty much anyone, anywhere, and at any time.

“We’re concerned about democracy, so we’re going to usurp the will of the people and create a shadow government to destroy Trump using our training in destroying democracies “ https://t.co/8hOLsW3Rgx — Elijah the Middleborne (@TheMiddleborne) July 7, 2025

Always remember: When a leftist talks about a threat to democracy, what they really mean is a threat to bureaucracy.

A perfect example of why Trump was right to shut down USAID. These were not public servants but deeply committed activists in civil service positions who would never have followed the President's policy directives, but constituted a subversive force within government. https://t.co/6IY2xkKfYd — Aaron M. Renn 🇺🇸 (@aaron_renn) July 8, 2025

And it appears that there are many more who still need to be fired.

Remember when they said there's no deep state? Lol https://t.co/0IH3xzuMrN — Rudolph Troha 🇺🇲🏳️‍🌈 (@RudolphTroha) July 7, 2025

That was a good joke.

Another one is when they told us that USAID was just about administering medication and vaccines to poor children in Africa.

It is also worth noting that the alleged 'new journalists' at NOTUS are cheering this on. DataRepublican exposed who they really are a long time ago.

Sounds like these people should be put under surveillance and arrested if they engage in a treasonous conspiracy. — Bill Trius (@GeneralBTrius) July 7, 2025

Maybe the 'journalists' at NOTUS should be as well.

Yes, we can think of some other punishments and consequences these people deserve far beyond simply getting fired.

Between their ice cream socials and repeated viewings of Star Wars movies and shows, they shouldn't be too hard to find.

We may not have a Sarlacc pit we can throw them into, but we've got plenty of jail cells.