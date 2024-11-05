Bureaucracy Is On the Ballot! Amazing A.I. Video Shows What Democrats Are REALLY Fighting For

You've heard the exclamations so often leading up to Election Day, if it hasn't made you vomit by now, you have a stronger stomach than this writer.

'Democracy is on the ballot.' 'Donald Trump is a threat to democracy.' 'Democrats will defend our democracy.' 'If Trump wins, it will be the end of democracy.'

The nauseating and meaningless repetitions of these talking points from Democrats aside, it never seems to occur to them that the United States is not a democracy and never was. The establishment of a Constitutional Republic was a feature, not a bug, from our Founding Fathers to guarantee that America would not be run by population centers or elitists, but that all voices would be heard.

And if Election Day today goes the way we hope it will, Democrats are about to find that out the hard way. (By the way, GET OUT AND VOTE!)

But an outstanding new A.I.-generated video from Bill D'Agostino, video producer for NewsBusters and researcher for the Media Research Center provides an excellent reminder of what the Democrats really mean when they say 'democracy' and an outstanding reason to get out and vote against them.

Watch:

Brilliant. Just brilliant.

Also ... We knew it!

To use the language of the left against them, democracy is just a 'dog whistle' for what they actually want for America: an unelected deep state that tramples on the rights of Americans.

It's ... so beautiful. They should have sent a poet.

Ain't it, though?

As far as we can tell, the only downside is the end of the careers (or at least the relevancy) of the media apparatchiks, not to mention countless unaccountable, unelected officials in the federal government.

A downside for them, that is. A huge (YUGE, even) upside for the rest of America.

Don't forget the unearned authority that the bureaucrats wield. They will scratch and claw and fight to the death to hang on to that.

As the saying goes, Mr. Gutfeld, 'It's funny because it's true.'

We give it five chef's kisses for being hilariously on point and accurate.

We can say that it's been obvious for a long time, but it is amazing to see it presented in such stark and awesome simplicity.

As Einstein said, the definition of genius is taking the complex and making it simple.

It doesn't get much simpler than this video.

Fact.



Didn’t they redefine democracy to be about instituions not people, @MikeBenzCyber https://t.co/K4jq4gAjhM — Calvin Correli (@calvincorreli) November 5, 2024

When you hear the sitting President call half of Americans 'garbage,' when you hear the Democrat nominees for President and Vice President call us 'fascists' and 'Nazis,' and when you've heard past Democrat candidates call us 'deplorables' and 'bitter clingers,' it's not that difficult to conclude that they don't care about us, only about the institutions they have corrupted.

This👇

The USA is a Republic because democracies fail into tyranny https://t.co/dQVpqx2uFO — Morgana Le Faye *Patriot *America 1st* 🇺🇸 (@Keltic_Witch) November 5, 2024

By gosh, it's almost like the Democrats know that. And it's almost like that is their goal.

Crazy talk, right?

This is the best video on the internet today. 😂😂😂😂😁 https://t.co/veWATPszcG — Derin Stidd (@PastorDerin) November 5, 2024

It's definitely up there, that's for sure.

Popularizing a critical issue for Americans to easily understand and support?

Hey, that sounds like it's right up Donald Trump's alley.

And this time, he's bringing an outstanding squad with him.

And we have rthe team to get it done! pic.twitter.com/hSifo6978H — TAM (@tm4csons) November 5, 2024

That's a helluva team right there. All of them enemies of bureaucracy.

Every last one.

But we'll say it again: that team only gets to take the field if we all get out there and vote for them today.

Because voting IS democracy, no matter how much Democrats shout and scream to distort it.

Today is our chance to tell them that we know what they mean by that word.

And we're fed up with it.