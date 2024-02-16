Michael Shellenberger Reveals CIA 'Cooked the Intelligence' to Hide BOMBSHELL About Hillary and Putin

As Democrats like Adam Schiff for Brains keep insisting Russia may interfere with the 2024 Election after spending years claiming they had proof that Russia helped Trump in 2016 (they didn't) the truth about who Putin REALLY wanted in 2016 has come out.

And gosh, we're shocked.

Ok, not really, considering what a huge part Hillary's campaign played in the Russian Collusion Hoax but still ...

Putin. Wanted. Hillary.

The U.S. government said in January 2017 that Russia favored Trump as president. But now, sources reveal for the first time that the CIA "cooked the intelligence" to hide that Vladamir Putin wanted Hillary Clinton, not Donald Trump, as president. pic.twitter.com/WFJsW1erqb — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) February 15, 2024

Also, Putin has basically said he's rooting for Biden.

It's no coincidence that Putin has chosen to invade Ukraine when there's a Democrat in power ... *cough cough*

CIA “Cooked The Intelligence” To Hide That Russia Favored Clinton, Not Trump In 2016, Sources Say



The Russians didn't fear a Hillary Clinton presidency. “It was a relationship they were comfortable with,” CIA analysts believed



by @mtaibbi @Shellenberger and @galexybrane… pic.twitter.com/HKmgx74MJm — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) February 15, 2024

... a relationship they were comfortable with.

Ya' don't say?

From Jesse Waters' post:

BOMBSHELL: a new report says Russia didn't want Trump to win in 2016, they wanted Hillary and the CIA knew it. Obama's CIA director, John Brennan, manufactured evidence for the Russia hoax.

And sadly no one is surprised and likely nothing will come of it. Heck, Fani Willis bragged about taking money from her campaign fund and it sounds like she might face zero consequences for using taxpayer money to hire her boyfriend.

It's good to be a Democrat.

Especially if you're a power-hungry criminal with terrible taste in clothing (including pantsuits).

