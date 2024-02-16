Michael Shellenberger Reveals CIA 'Cooked the Intelligence' to Hide BOMBSHELL About Hillary and Putin

Chicago Tries Extending ShotSpotter Contract Until After DNC, ShotSpotter Says 'Get Bent'
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on February 16, 2024
ABC News

As Democrats like Adam Schiff for Brains keep insisting Russia may interfere with the 2024 Election after spending years claiming they had proof that Russia helped Trump in 2016 (they didn't) the truth about who Putin REALLY wanted in 2016 has come out.

And gosh, we're shocked.

Ok, not really, considering what a huge part Hillary's campaign played in the Russian Collusion Hoax but still ...

Putin. Wanted. Hillary.

Also, Putin has basically said he's rooting for Biden.

It's no coincidence that Putin has chosen to invade Ukraine when there's a Democrat in power ... *cough cough*

... a relationship they were comfortable with.

Ya' don't say?

From Jesse Waters' post:

BOMBSHELL: a new report says Russia didn't want Trump to win in 2016, they wanted Hillary and the CIA knew it. Obama's CIA director, John Brennan, manufactured evidence for the Russia hoax.

And sadly no one is surprised and likely nothing will come of it. Heck, Fani Willis bragged about taking money from her campaign fund and it sounds like she might face zero consequences for using taxpayer money to hire her boyfriend.

It's good to be a Democrat.

Especially if you're a power-hungry criminal with terrible taste in clothing (including pantsuits).

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: HILLARY CLINTON PUTIN RUSSIA

