Cue the WHINING: Gun Grabbers Will HATE Dr. Strangetweet's Solution-Filled Thread (But You'll Fist-Pump)

Every time there's a shooting the gun-grabbers and ghouls climb out from under their bridges and screech about how IT'S THE GUNS and EFF YOUR GUNS and insists that another law in addition to the tens of thousands already on the books WILL end gun violence THIS TIME if the gun owners will just shut up and give up their rights.

Seriously.

Every time.

They never want to address the WHY behind a shooting (unless the gunman leaves a handy dandy manifesto behind blaming Trump) because otherwise they have to have a politically inconvenient talk none of them wants to have.

Dr. Strangetweet did what he does best on social media ... offered some solutions in a thread.

Solutions they won't like.

Since everyone is once again on the "end gun violence" bandwagon, here are 3 steps that can be taken, none of which violate the rights of the law abiding citizen: — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) February 15, 2024

Here we go.

1. enforce the current laws on the books. All of them. To the strictest penalty.



Just doing this will end a large portion of gun violence. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) February 15, 2024

Enforce the current laws?! BUT LAWS ARE RACIST! What about equity and stuff?!

Dude, you can't enforce current laws ... you just have to pass another one.

2. unannounced searches of felons'/prohibited owners' residences, vehicles, persons, etc.



Possibly some 4th amendment questions, but if we're going to infringe on someone, why not the most likely person to commit gun violence? — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) February 15, 2024

Interesting point.

3. fund mental health



Do those three things and gun violence will just about disappear overnight. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) February 15, 2024

Fund mental health.

Huh, whoda thunk? Almost as if it's not the guns that are the problem but the person pulling the trigger.

Crazy talk.

