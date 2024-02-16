Complete PARODY: Mollie Hemingway Calls NYT OUT for Praising Fani Willis' DRESS (That...
Biden Uses Navalny Death Presser to Bash Trump (Cue AWKWARD Pause) and Slam...
Rep. Eric Swalwell's Warning About What Trump Will Do If Elected Melts Projection...
Dems Freak Out After Report Trump Plans to Shrink Size of Federal Gov't...
BOOMAGE: Glenn Beck Drops Straight-FIRE Thread of Top 10 Moments That Prove Biden...
Bill Melugin Shares Video Showing Just How Easy It Is for Drug Smugglers...
MS Society Releases Statement on Dismissal of 90-Year-Old Volunteer, Things Go VERY Badly...
Journo Tries Saving Face for Ignoring Biden's Mental Acuity by Calling It Irrelevant,...
LOL! What the Actual EFF?! Think Fani Willis Is a Hot Mess? You...
Literature Students Told 'Worship of the Written Word' Is White Supremacy
Illegal Who Beat Up Cops in New York Now Wanted for Robbery
MS Society Asks 90-Year-Old Volunteer to Step Down for Not Abiding by DEI...
President Joe Biden Seems to Have Overlooked This Shooting
'Morally Compromised Bureaucrat': Watch What UN Relief Chief Martin Griffiths Says About H...

Cue the WHINING: Gun Grabbers Will HATE Dr. Strangetweet's Solution-Filled Thread (But You'll Fist-Pump)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:25 PM on February 16, 2024
From gif

Every time there's a shooting the gun-grabbers and ghouls climb out from under their bridges and screech about how IT'S THE GUNS and EFF YOUR GUNS and insists that another law in addition to the tens of thousands already on the books WILL end gun violence THIS TIME if the gun owners will just shut up and give up their rights.

Advertisement

Seriously.

Every time.

They never want to address the WHY behind a shooting (unless the gunman leaves a handy dandy manifesto behind blaming Trump) because otherwise they have to have a politically inconvenient talk none of them wants to have.

Dr. Strangetweet did what he does best on social media ... offered some solutions in a thread.

Solutions they won't like.

Here we go.

Enforce the current laws?! BUT LAWS ARE RACIST! What about equity and stuff?!

Dude, you can't enforce current laws ... you just have to pass another one. 

Interesting point.

Fund mental health.

Recommended

Complete PARODY: Mollie Hemingway Calls NYT OUT for Praising Fani Willis' DRESS (That Was on BACKWARD)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Huh, whoda thunk? Almost as if it's not the guns that are the problem but the person pulling the trigger.

Crazy talk.

======================================================================

Related:

BOOMAGE: Glenn Beck Drops Straight-FIRE Thread of Top 10 Moments That Prove Biden Is an Actual Dictator

Journo Tries Saving Face for Ignoring Biden's Mental Acuity by Calling It Irrelevant, is PROMPTLY Roasted

LOL! What the Actual EFF?! Think Fani Willis is a Hot Mess? You Ain't Seen NOTHIN' Yet (Check Her Dress)

Clay Travis DROPS NFL Network's Rich Eisen for Pulling the 'DO IT FOR THE CHILDREN' Gun-Grabber Card

OMG-LOL! '20 Video of Fani Willis Telling Fulton County Why They Should Elect Her Will HAUNT Her (Watch)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: GUN CONTROL THREAD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Complete PARODY: Mollie Hemingway Calls NYT OUT for Praising Fani Willis' DRESS (That Was on BACKWARD)
Sam J.
Biden Uses Navalny Death Presser to Bash Trump (Cue AWKWARD Pause) and Slam GOP for Taking Vacation
Doug P.
BOOMAGE: Glenn Beck Drops Straight-FIRE Thread of Top 10 Moments That Prove Biden Is an Actual Dictator
Sam J.
LOL! What the Actual EFF?! Think Fani Willis Is a Hot Mess? You Ain't Seen NOTHIN' Yet (Check Her Dress)
Sam J.
MS Society Releases Statement on Dismissal of 90-Year-Old Volunteer, Things Go VERY Badly for Them
Amy Curtis
Rep. Eric Swalwell's Warning About What Trump Will Do If Elected Melts Projection Detectors
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Complete PARODY: Mollie Hemingway Calls NYT OUT for Praising Fani Willis' DRESS (That Was on BACKWARD) Sam J.
Advertisement