Let's GO! Glenn Beck Goes Straight-Up ENOUGH IS ENOUGH Championing Truckers Looking to Boycott NYC

We started seeing reports about truckers peacefully protesting what is happening in this country, particularly to Trump as our systems are corrupted and weaponized, early Saturday morning. This post about truckers boycotting New York City from a trucker named Chicago1Ray was the first to come across our timeline:

Watch:

I've been on the radio for over an hour and I've talked to at least (10) Truckers who are gonna start refusing loads of Monday for (NYC) ...I talked to (3) guys that I work with who texted the boss and told him no (NYC)



Truckers are (95%) Trump... it'll get overturned on appeal… pic.twitter.com/qVzx4RKUmd — Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) February 17, 2024

From the rest of his post:

Truckers are (95%) Trump... it'll get overturned on appeal but you know how fucken hard it is to get one of these mfrs into (NYC) cut the bullsh*t I'll cya down the road.

Glen Beck picked up on this and put his support behind them in a way that makes THIS editor want to be a trucker who boycotts NYC. Of course, we all know there is no way this particular editor could ever drive a rig BUT you get the point.

Take a look.

This is a non violent protest that could move mountains. These progressive cities and states believe they can do whatever they want to the court system, to anyone that they disagree with and to #donaldtrump and the rest of the country will just take it. Not if truckers decide… https://t.co/UhqCBZAPl1 — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 18, 2024

From the rest of HIS post:

Not if truckers decide to unite and refuse to accept shipping to NY. They burn cities and no one but the small businessman pays. Peaceful prolifers have their doors kicked in by FBI swat teams, those who burn down churches cannot be found. Biden takes Classified materials home and he is “a nice old man who has a bad memory”, trump does the same, and here comes swat. The trump witch hunt must stop and true justice must be restored. A few truckers can stop delivering Nike sneakers and everything else that needs to be trucked into these dangerous areas, peacefully, lawfully, and calmly - and they will change the world. Simply by recognizing the power that each of us has in peaceful nonengagement - a few truckers could change everything.

#boycottny. #restoreEQUALjustice. #enoughisenough #restoretruthandourcivilization

Heck, they did it in Canada during the government lockdowns.

We need to do the same with tourism, products, productions etc… time to boycott NYC and the state. — God Bless the USA (@tek22gbp) February 17, 2024

Reminder: Those who transport food have more power than those who consume it.



FAFO pic.twitter.com/gylPiC2n7b — Pete Reilly, Stochastic Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@petenet321) February 17, 2024

God bless our truckers! 🇺🇸❤️ https://t.co/kkyRDi5X2c — Elisa Martinez (@elisa1121) February 18, 2024

Truckers keep the world going. Something our elites seem to forget.

And if they do what truckers in other countries have been doing they can bring NYC to its knees.

We shall see ...

