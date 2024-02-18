Let's GO! Glenn Beck Goes Straight-Up ENOUGH IS ENOUGH Championing Truckers Looking to Boycott NYC

Vacationing Joe Biden Scolding Republicans for Vacationing and 'Not Funding NATO' Goes SO...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on February 18, 2024
AngieArtist

We started seeing reports about truckers peacefully protesting what is happening in this country, particularly to Trump as our systems are corrupted and weaponized, early Saturday morning. This post about truckers boycotting New York City from a trucker named Chicago1Ray was the first to come across our timeline:

Advertisement

Watch:

From the rest of his post:

Truckers are (95%) Trump... it'll get overturned on appeal but you know how fucken hard it is to get one of these mfrs into (NYC) cut the bullsh*t I'll cya down the road.

Glen Beck picked up on this and put his support behind them in a way that makes THIS editor want to be a trucker who boycotts NYC. Of course, we all know there is no way this particular editor could ever drive a rig BUT you get the point.

Take a look.

From the rest of HIS post:

Not if truckers decide to unite and refuse to accept shipping to NY.  They burn cities and no one but the small businessman pays. Peaceful prolifers have their doors kicked in by FBI swat teams, those who burn down churches cannot be found.  Biden takes Classified materials home and he is “a nice old man who has a bad memory”, trump does the same, and here comes swat.  The trump witch hunt must stop and true justice must be restored.  A few truckers can stop delivering Nike sneakers and everything else that needs to be trucked into these dangerous areas, peacefully, lawfully, and calmly - and they will change the world. Simply by recognizing the power that each of us has in peaceful nonengagement - a few truckers could change everything. 
#boycottny#restoreEQUALjustice#enoughisenough #restoretruthandourcivilization

Heck, they did it in Canada during the government lockdowns.

Truckers keep the world going. Something our elites seem to forget. 

And if they do what truckers in other countries have been doing they can bring NYC to its knees.

We shall see ... 

