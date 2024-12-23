Byron York OWNS Journo Claiming Kash Patel Will Target Trump Enemies With List...
Biden's Selective 'Conscience' About Sanctity of Life Adds Another Element to His Despicab...
'Tax Cut for the Rich My A*S': Brit Hume OWNS Lefties Claiming Trump...
WTAF?! Biden Commutes Fed Death Sentences of Nearly All Child Killers and Mass...
Not My Problem: DHS Chief Mayorkas Disgracefully Dodges Question About Trafficked Children
'Orangeland' Has a Nice Ring to It: Trump Repeats Desire to Acquire Greenland...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
What Did She Know? Kamala Harris Must Be Held Accountable for Hiding Joe...
Check Your Privilege? Georgia Homeowner ARRESTED for Calling Police on Squatters on HER...
Yes, Next Question: Jacobin Mag Asks If CEOs Create More Value Than Workers,...
Yet ANOTHER HOAX: Racist Pro-Trump Messages Found on Tennessee College Campus Were Fabrica...
LET'S GO! Rand Paul Says He Supports Vast Majority of Trump Cabinet Nominees,...
UPDATE - ARREST MADE: Gov. Kathy Hochul Touts Safety of NYC Subway After...
Pure Projection! Musk Derangement Syndrome Sufferer AOC Says the RIGHT Controls Social Med...

Despicable Media: NY Daily News Headline on NYC Subway Arson Attack Earns Community Note of the Year

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 AM on December 23, 2024
Journalism meme

Yesterday, we told you about the horrific New York subway murder wherein a homeless woman riding the F-train in Brooklyn was set on fire by a 'Guatemalan migrant' (who appears, from initial reports, to be in America illegally). Authorities arrested Sebastin Zapet in conjunction with the crime.

It's one of the worst things we've seen on X, ever, and it underpins part of why Donald Trump won: to deal with this.

But the media, reliable defenders of criminals and illegal aliens, can be counted on to run cover for this nightmarish crime. Here's New York Daily News with the worst headline of this story:

Seriously?

 She didn't 'catch fire' - she was attacked. She was murdered. By a 'migrant' who shouldn't even have been there.

Thankfully, this headline earned NYDailyNews the Community Note of 2024.

It also got them absolutely DRAGGED on X:

Solid advice.

There's a lot more to this story.

Like she just burst into flame.

We don't despise the media enough.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Pretty much.

The mind reels.

We do not.

We've seen the AP headline related to the story and, yeah, this tracks.

Totally spontaneous.

It sure does.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Byron York OWNS Journo Claiming Kash Patel Will Target Trump Enemies With List of How FBI Targeted TRUMP
Sam J.
'Tax Cut for the Rich My A*S': Brit Hume OWNS Lefties Claiming Trump ONLY Cut Taxes for the Rich (Thread)
Sam J.
WTAF?! Biden Commutes Fed Death Sentences of Nearly All Child Killers and Mass Murderers and X Goes OFF
Sam J.
Not My Problem: DHS Chief Mayorkas Disgracefully Dodges Question About Trafficked Children
Grateful Calvin
'Orangeland' Has a Nice Ring to It: Trump Repeats Desire to Acquire Greenland for the U.S.
Grateful Calvin


