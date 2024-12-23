Despicable Media: NY Daily News Headline on NYC Subway Arson Attack Earns Community Note of the Year

Yesterday, we told you about the horrific New York subway murder wherein a homeless woman riding the F-train in Brooklyn was set on fire by a 'Guatemalan migrant' (who appears, from initial reports, to be in America illegally). Authorities arrested Sebastin Zapet in conjunction with the crime.

It's one of the worst things we've seen on X, ever, and it underpins part of why Donald Trump won: to deal with this.

But the media, reliable defenders of criminals and illegal aliens, can be counted on to run cover for this nightmarish crime. Here's New York Daily News with the worst headline of this story:

Woman dies after she catches fire in Brooklyn subway car; NYPD suspects homicide https://t.co/zurjk6dIPU — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) December 22, 2024

Seriously?

She didn't 'catch fire' - she was attacked. She was murdered. By a 'migrant' who shouldn't even have been there.

Thankfully, this headline earned NYDailyNews the Community Note of 2024.

It also got them absolutely DRAGGED on X:

FFS. Delete this and then delete your crap account . — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) December 23, 2024

Solid advice.

Did she shout "Flame on!" or is there a little more to the story, you revisionist f**ks? — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) December 23, 2024

There's a lot more to this story.

“Catches fire” wow spontaneous combustion huh — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) December 23, 2024

Like she just burst into flame.

How is this headline real?



Did the lady do it herself?



Whoever wrote this needs to never write again. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 23, 2024

We don't despise the media enough.

Pretty much.

Catches fire? CATCHES FIRE?!!! RUFK?! — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) December 23, 2024

The mind reels.

If you think you hate the media enough, you don’t hate the media enough. https://t.co/CxUqURfoqq pic.twitter.com/dSijGi5wIO — ULTRA Gay Biker DAD (@AnotherHomoCon) December 23, 2024

We do not.

Somebody at the Daily News is auditioning for a headline writing job with the Associated Press. https://t.co/HRkIGOHNcv — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 23, 2024

We've seen the AP headline related to the story and, yeah, this tracks.

People just randomly catching on fire in NYC now. https://t.co/jDw7K2tO1c — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 23, 2024

Totally spontaneous.

This meme just continues to get work. https://t.co/r9OkhPYuPd pic.twitter.com/nIHZn51ASV — Kevin in ABQ (@KevinInABQ) December 23, 2024

It sure does.