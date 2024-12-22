Breaking: Governor Kathy Hochul Touts Safety of New York City Subway After Female Passenger Burned Alive

New York Governor Kathy Hochul sent out a post on X today touting the safety of New York City subway system. The post was sent out after a woman was intentionally set on fire while riding the subway. Police are still searching for the suspect who they say set the female passenger on fire and then sat and watched her burn to death. The horrible incident was captured on video by a bystander.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

A woman was burned alive on an F train in NYC. The suspect then sat to watch. The third world has relocated here. pic.twitter.com/J53ngXiV1J — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 22, 2024

In March, I took action to make our subways safer for the millions of people who take the trains each day.



Since deploying the @NationalGuardNY to support @NYPDnews and @MTA safety efforts and adding cameras to all subway cars, crime is going down, and ridership is going up. pic.twitter.com/T7uRxx9nIO — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 22, 2024

As expected, people were not only horrified by the apparent arson murder, but also by Governor Hochul’s insensitive, ill-timed post.

Posters let loose on her.

Of all days to post this bullshit, it’s the day a woman was set on fire while sleeping on the subway!



If you had any dignity, you wouldn’t run for re-election. — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) December 22, 2024

A woman was just burned alive on the subway you idiot. — John Hamblin (@JohnDHamblin) December 22, 2024

Really wild thing to say the day a woman is horrifically burned to death riding the subway but maybe that’s just me — Courtney O’Dell (@sweetcsdesigns) December 22, 2024

"crime is going down, and ridership is going up."



One rider just went up in flames today — CheezitTheHealthCop (@OfficerCheezit) December 22, 2024

The reactions are still being posted in response to Governor Hochul.

Here’s more.

You had the arrogance to support lynching Penny?



You belong in the same prison with him. pic.twitter.com/mh41O1kWzr — Wattus Maximus (@WattusMaximus) December 22, 2024

Didn't A Woman Just Get Burned Alive On Your "Safe" Subways? — John Basham (@JohnBasham) December 22, 2024

Aside from the occasional arson murder. — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) December 22, 2024

Many are wondering if the post was automated to go out today because it’s the weekend, others are just wondering if the Governor is tone deaf.

Did you not check the news before poasting?



Or is this some weak attempt to downplay the worst thing people are going to ever going to see on a subway when they check the news?



You're so terrible it's hard to tell. — Joey S (@JoeySFromCO) December 22, 2024

ma’am a woman was lit on fire today. Probably best to cancel your scheduled tweet. — Matt Marlinski 🏁 (@mattmarlinski) December 22, 2024

Absolutely horrible. I can’t think of a worse NY Governor — John R. DePerno (@DePernoJ) December 22, 2024

As of this writing, the post is still up on X, and there’s been no word from the Governor’s office explaining why the message went out.