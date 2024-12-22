Israel Foreign Ministry Takes Pope Francis to Task Over Pontiff's Claims of Israeli...
Drone Alone: Chris Christie Rolls to ABC ‘News’ Bringing Predictions of a Trump-Musk...
Risk It for the Brisket: Michigan BBQ Joint Continues Racking Up the Wins...
Oilfield Rando LAUGHING at Derpy Netflix Movie Because IT LOOKS BAD Triggers a...
Terrifying Transparency! Senator Tells CNN’s Dana Bash How Musk and X Users Upended...
Sen. Tim Scott Notes That 'Skyrocketing Costs' Are 'Bitter Aftertaste' of Biden’s Policies
VIP
Cenk Uygur ... Good Guy or Still a Bad Guy? I Have Questions
They've Learned NOTHING: Democrats' Man Problem Won't Be Fixed With Young 'Bro Whisperer'
John Fetterman: Democrat Friends Voted for Trump and MAGA Supporters Not ‘Fascists’
VIP Membership Christmas SALE: 60% Off!
Right on Cue, the New York Times Goes Full GRINCH With Anti-Christian Christmas...
Sen. Bill Hagerty Responds to Bill Kristol: 'Serious Men Oppose Government Censorship'
You're Hired! Trump Taps Creator Of 'The Apprentice' For Diplomatic Post
Most CORRUPT Admin Maybe EVER! Just GUESS How Some NGOs Were Actually Funded...

Breaking: Governor Kathy Hochul Touts Safety of New York City Subway After Female Passenger Burned Alive

Warren Squire  |  5:20 PM on December 22, 2024
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

New York Governor Kathy Hochul sent out a post on X today touting the safety of New York City subway system. The post was sent out after a woman was intentionally set on fire while riding the subway. Police are still searching for the suspect who they say set the female passenger on fire and then sat and watched her burn to death. The horrible incident was captured on video by a bystander.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

As expected, people were not only horrified by the apparent arson murder, but also by Governor Hochul’s insensitive, ill-timed post.

Posters let loose on her.

The reactions are still being posted in response to Governor Hochul.

Here’s more.

Recommended

Risk It for the Brisket: Michigan BBQ Joint Continues Racking Up the Wins Against Tyrannical Whitmer
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Many are wondering if the post was automated to go out today because it’s the weekend, others are just wondering if the Governor is tone deaf.

As of this writing, the post is still up on X, and there’s been no word from the Governor’s office explaining why the message went out.

Tags: ARSON DANGEROUS DEATH FIRE GOVERNOR KILLED

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Risk It for the Brisket: Michigan BBQ Joint Continues Racking Up the Wins Against Tyrannical Whitmer
Amy Curtis
Oilfield Rando LAUGHING at Derpy Netflix Movie Because IT LOOKS BAD Triggers a WHOLE Lotta Lefty Stupid
Sam J.
No WORDS! Former Kamala Insider Leaks Jill Biden's PLAN for the Country As Joe Leaves the WH and YIKES
Sam J.
Terrifying Transparency! Senator Tells CNN’s Dana Bash How Musk and X Users Upended Spending Bill
Warren Squire
Drone Alone: Chris Christie Rolls to ABC ‘News’ Bringing Predictions of a Trump-Musk Rift
Warren Squire
Israel Foreign Ministry Takes Pope Francis to Task Over Pontiff's Claims of Israeli 'Cruelty' in Gaza War
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Risk It for the Brisket: Michigan BBQ Joint Continues Racking Up the Wins Against Tyrannical Whitmer Amy Curtis
Advertisement