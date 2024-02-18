Vacationing Joe Biden Scolding Republicans for Vacationing and 'Not Funding NATO' Goes SO...
LOOK on Van Jones' Face PRICELESS as Ann Coulter Explains to Bill Maher How We Know a Shooter's Ethnicity

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on February 18, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Bill Maher had to know Ann Coulter would be brutally honest with him about ... well, everything if he brought her on the show. And that Van Jones is sitting right next to her while she talks about how we know a shooter's skin color was intentional.

Hey, we watched.

It worked.

Take a look:

She's right, whether Bill or his audience like it or not. It has sort of become a running joke (that is sadly, not funny) - if we don't hear immediately that the gunman is an evil white straight guy then we pretty much know their identity is inconvenient to the Left's narrative. As Coulter points out, it took nearly a year to learn more about why Audrey Hale murdered six innocent people (three of them children) and to be fair, there is probably a lot we still don't know. 

Like the KC parade shooting. From what we've seen it was likely gang-related, but gosh golly gee, we're not seeing the media or talking heads insisting we must do something about gang violence. No no, they're far too busy demanding law-abiding gun owners give up their guns.

It's all they really know how to do.

Not sure how they can do that but ... we put nothing past them.

Notice how little we're now hearing about this shooting.

Abbenante also caught this between Coulter and Jones:

And of course, Van Jones brings up Trump ... 

He never changes.

Luckily Coulter is fearless and brought her own fire to the debate.

As she always does. Like her or not, agree with her or not, she doesn't take any shizit.

======================================================================

