OH DAMN! Don't Look Now but Elon Musk Is As Sick of Frank Luntz's BS As the REST of Us and It's BRUTAL

Oh look, Frank Luntz said something stupid again.

Must be a day that ends in Y.

Not entirely sure how he can prove this but hey ... that's never stopped Luntz before.

“A whopping 75.85% of traffic from X to its advertising clients' websites during the weekend of the Super Bowl was fake.” https://t.co/ymJhG7fafR — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) February 17, 2024

From mashable.com:

However, it appears that a significant portion of that traffic on X could be fake, according to data provided to Mashable by CHEQ, a leading cybersecurity firm that tracks bots and fake users. According to CHEQ, a whopping 75.85 percent of traffic from X to its advertising clients' websites during the weekend of the Super Bowl was fake. "I've never seen anything even remotely close to 50 percent, not to mention 76 percent," CHEQ founder and CEO Guy Tytunovich told Mashable regarding X's fake traffic data. "I'm amazed…I've never, ever, ever, ever seen anything even remotely close." CHEQ's data for this report is based on 144,000 visits to its clients' sites that came from X during Super Bowl weekend, from Friday, Feb. 9 up until the end of Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 11. The data was collected from across CHEQ's 15,000 total clients. It's a small portion of the relevant data, and it's not scientifically sampled, but it nonetheless suggests a dramatic trend.

Sounds a lot like clickbait to us, Frank. Plus we looked CHEQ up, and their CEO Thomas Lapham calls himself an 'entrepreneur'; he was also the CEO of some Asian green energy company for several years. But you know, we're sure his findings are completely unbiased and totally legit.

As is Frank's use of his article.

*cough cough*

Also of note, Lapham does not have an account on Twitter/X which seems odd for a CEO of a company keeping track of data particularly one that tracks bots and fake users. We also can't find an account for CHEQ although to be fair it could be named something like 'CHEQ123HatesElonMusk' ...

This just seems weird. It also pissed Elon off (and we hardly blame him):

Frank, you’re an idiot — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 19, 2024

Short. Simple. Accurate.

Don’t be dissing Kevin McCarthy’s bunk buddy like that, Elon. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 19, 2024

Interesting.

Dang imagine Frank’s notifications after this one. 🤣 — Empress Heavy (@HeavyMetalShip) February 19, 2024

Ironically 75.85% of Frank’s hair is fake. — JOHNNY L i B e R t Y 🍊 🇺🇸 🍊 🇺🇸 (@Fight2B_Free) February 19, 2024

That seems low to us.

Just sayin'.

In case I wasn't clear enough from my previous tweets:



Hillary Clinton will be the next President of the United States. #ElectionNight — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) November 8, 2016

Shocked he hasn't deleted that one.

Sheesh.

