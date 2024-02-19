Lefties SLOBBER All Over Pres. Greatness Survey Claiming Biden is 14th Best Overall...
Resisters Who Think Sneaker Crowd Is Cheering Biden During Trump's Speech in for YUGE Let-Down (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:15 AM on February 19, 2024
Meme

Trump dropped by Sneaker Con in Philadelphia over the weekend to speak with sneakerheads (who do vote) and to promote his new tennis shoes ... which have of course sold out everywhere. Say what you will about 45, the guy can market.

Anyway, Trump did speak to the crowd which led to a lot of confusion ... for resisters on Twitter.

We think they might want to consider getting their hearing checked.

Watch this:

We hate to break it to her, but they are NOT shouting, 'Let's go Biden'. Not entirely sure how anyone can confuse the eff-word with 'like' but resisters aren't known for being overly bright. 

Guess it's true that people really do hear what they want to. Well, at least those who claim they're still resisting even after their guy won an election. Again, not the brightest crayons in the box.

And just in case anyone has any doubts, here is the full video:

We do we do!

