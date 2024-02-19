Resisters Who Think Sneaker Crowd Is Cheering Biden During Trump's Speech in for YUGE Let-Down (Watch)

Trump dropped by Sneaker Con in Philadelphia over the weekend to speak with sneakerheads (who do vote) and to promote his new tennis shoes ... which have of course sold out everywhere. Say what you will about 45, the guy can market.

Advertisement

Anyway, Trump did speak to the crowd which led to a lot of confusion ... for resisters on Twitter.

We think they might want to consider getting their hearing checked.

Watch this:

Omg I f**king loooove this. Trump is booed as the crowd chants “let’s go Biden.” These young folks are too smart to fall for his shit.

pic.twitter.com/X8xL36QbeT — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) February 18, 2024

We hate to break it to her, but they are NOT shouting, 'Let's go Biden'. Not entirely sure how anyone can confuse the eff-word with 'like' but resisters aren't known for being overly bright.

#FJB is what they are yelling! 🤣🤣🤣 — David Benjamin (@thetoyman1) February 19, 2024

Omg. Are you high? 😂 — Lady Stevie 🗡🗡🗡 (@StevieRenee3) February 19, 2024

Boy are you delusional, that’s the well known mantra of the USA,

F Joe Biden. 😂😂😂 — John Wrobleski (@JohnWrobleski) February 19, 2024

Guess it's true that people really do hear what they want to. Well, at least those who claim they're still resisting even after their guy won an election. Again, not the brightest crayons in the box.

😆Clean out your ears sister, they’re saying something else😆 — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) February 19, 2024

And just in case anyone has any doubts, here is the full video:

Here is the video, y’all are liars pic.twitter.com/tbdBPS0Cns — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) February 18, 2024

Seriously? They are chanting FJB! 😂💩 — Snoop Von 💩 (@SnoopVonPoop) February 18, 2024

Who wants to tell her? — suzy (@Suzy_1776) February 19, 2024

We do we do!

======================================================================

Related:

Oh, honey ... NO: Liz Cheney Learns the HARD WAY You Do NOT Talk Russian Smack About Trump's Supporters

The Atlantic Claims Rich People Leave Their Curtains Open to Torment the Poors ANNND Twitter Has Thoughts

Masked 'Recovering Journo' Shaming United for Plane Air Quality ACCIDENTALLY Funniest Post of the Day

That One Time I Spent 24 Hours Making John Mellencamp's Gun-Grabbing Supporters Cry and Look STUPID

LOOK on Van Jones' Face PRICELESS as Ann Coulter Explains to Bill Maher How We Know a Shooter's Ethnicity

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.