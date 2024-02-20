Cope and SEETHE! Biden White House Pissed at Media (the NYT!!!) for Covering Joe's Old Age and BAHAHA

Biden is old.

Too old to run for president. Honestly, he was too old to run in 2020 but Democrats needed a puppet ...

We're not even being mean, just honest.

Sounds like The New York Times might also be reporting honestly about Biden's age ... SAY IT AIN'T SO!

NYT publisher: White House 'extremely upset' on Biden age coverage https://t.co/662zsL8vaU — POLITICO (@politico) February 19, 2024

Wait, the NYT isn't actually carrying water for Biden? Someone must have given the word to go ahead and report 'fairly' on him. Sounds like Democrats want to get rid of Creepy Uncle Joe.

From POLITICO:

The New York Times Publisher A.G. Sulzberger said Monday that the White House is “extremely upset” about its coverage on President Joe Biden’s age but the newspaper will “continue to report fully and fairly.” “We are going to continue to report fully and fairly, not just on Donald Trump but also on President Joe Biden,” Sulzberger said in an interview with The Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism.







“He is a historically unpopular incumbent and the oldest man to ever hold this office. We’ve reported on both of those realities extensively, and the White House has been extremely upset about it.”

The president has been yelling at people all the way to 7:30pm when he goes to bed — SM (@Scottymcmahon22) February 19, 2024

How does the White House feel about his dementia?



Upset, or...? — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) February 19, 2024

Has anyone gone this route? pic.twitter.com/VdxPteO33y — Iggy (@Iggy_Lou_S) February 19, 2024

Lol. It's kinda hard to ignore. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) February 20, 2024

True. And to be fair if he was mentally sharp in the least his age wouldn't matter.

Right?

Someone please break out the tiny violins.

