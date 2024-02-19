Ann Coulter Owns Bill Maher ALL OVER AGAIN with Receipt After He Mocked Her in Shooter Ethnicity Debate

As Twitchy readers know, Ann Coulter made Bill Maher look like a tool on his own show when they discussed how many of us know a shooter's skin color by the way the media reports on it. Coulter pointed out that when the media doesn't drop a name or a pic shortly after a shooting then it's not a straight white guy. The only time they put out a shooter's identity fairly quickly is if they can somehow blame Trump for the shooting.

Advertisement

Or Republicans in general.

This was all regarding the KC shooting where many of us could tell it was likely gang-related from the get-go. The fact they didn't say, 'And the shooter is one Beuford T. Redneck out of Carthage, Missouri who shouted MAGA COUNTRY BIATCHES while firing his weapon,' was also a pretty big hint. Coulter pointed this out and of course, Maher and his other guest, Van Jones, mocked her.

Welp, looks like Ann brought the receipts of her super powers today:

Maher: "We don't officially know. You know, you have super powers"



Today, TMZ confirms my superpowers!https://t.co/9YpwqBu1jO https://t.co/L7O9MhpntK — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 18, 2024

And boom.

Such a bummer to see him being stupid still because, for a while there, he was so close to figuring things out. Guess not.

The smug look on van Jones’ face is annoying. — Terry Schilling 🇺🇸 (@Schilling1776) February 18, 2024

Yeah, he sucks.

Liberals always seem mystified by inconvenient facts everyone else in society has been taking for granted for years. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 19, 2024

Bill Maher will climb all the way up the ladder out of wokeness but reliably jump back down at the last rung — R - P - L (@NimrajDevaratha) February 18, 2024

Exactly.

C'mon, Bill ... you've ALMOST got it figure out.

You’d think Maher & others would have learned their lessons about mocking Coulter’s predictions on his show — Rob Casapulla (@RobCasapulla) February 18, 2024

Heck, even he mentioned her super powers.

======================================================================

Related:

Adam Kinzinger Reminded That No, He's Just Really HATED That Much After Complaining About Russian Trolls

*POPCORN* Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Says Quiet Part About WHO is Actually Running the Country Out LOUD

Lefties RAILING on 'Pod Bro Doofus' Jon Favreau for His Thread Throwing Biden Under the Bus is DELICIOUS

Charles Barkley Speaks the TRUTH About San Fran During NBA All-Star Game and the Panel Can't DEAL (Watch)

OH DAMN! Don't Look Now but Elon Musk is as Sick of Frank Luntz's BS as the REST of Us and It's BRUTAL

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.