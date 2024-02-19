Common Sense in the Lefty Lion’s Lair
Ann Coulter Owns Bill Maher ALL OVER AGAIN with Receipt After He Mocked Her in Shooter Ethnicity Debate

2:25 PM on February 19, 2024
As Twitchy readers know, Ann Coulter made Bill Maher look like a tool on his own show when they discussed how many of us know a shooter's skin color by the way the media reports on it. Coulter pointed out that when the media doesn't drop a name or a pic shortly after a shooting then it's not a straight white guy. The only time they put out a shooter's identity fairly quickly is if they can somehow blame Trump for the shooting.

Or Republicans in general.

This was all regarding the KC shooting where many of us could tell it was likely gang-related from the get-go. The fact they didn't say, 'And the shooter is one Beuford T. Redneck out of Carthage, Missouri who shouted MAGA COUNTRY BIATCHES while firing his weapon,' was also a pretty big hint. Coulter pointed this out and of course, Maher and his other guest, Van Jones, mocked her.

Welp, looks like Ann brought the receipts of her super powers today:

And boom.

Such a bummer to see him being stupid still because, for a while there, he was so close to figuring things out. Guess not.

Yeah, he sucks.

Exactly.

C'mon, Bill ... you've ALMOST got it figure out.

Heck, even he mentioned her super powers.

