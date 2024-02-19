Adam Kinzinger Reminded That No, He's Just Really HATED That Much After Complaining About Russian Trolls

Adam Kinzinger's posts remind us more and more of Ron Perlman during his crazier days when he used to see Russians around every corner, under his bed, and even in his closet. At one point he even accused us here at Twitchy of being Russian assets WHICH of course resulted in days and days of us mocking him relentlessly with invitations to secret Russian meetings where we drank vodka, ate cookies, and watched Dr. Zhavago.

Advertisement

Good times.

See, we still make fun of him for those tweets - we can't help ourselves.

Sort of like we can't help but make fun of Kinzinger.

I’d love to know how much money @elonmusk and Twitter are getting from Russian trolls paying $8 a month.



The one thing the verified system did was ensure that more trolls came.



Good work Musk! — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) February 18, 2024

The irony of Kinzinger being the actual troll is probably lost on him.

Like so many other things.

The critics were always there, Adam, because you’re insufferable. Now they’re just free to speak. Feel free to leave and join Threads 😂 — Zach Henry (@zhenryaz) February 19, 2024

You are free to exit X at anytime-



You do realize that Twitter had an accumulated deficit when Elon purchased it - Twitter was not in the black



This Russian stuff is bull btw - like they have the money — Frank James (@FrankJa33010918) February 19, 2024

Nobody is making Adam stay.

In fact, we seem to remember him boasting about how he would be leaving ...

😂 😂 I wonder how much people tune into @CNN to watch you 😂 😂 — Soslan Temanson 🇺🇸 (@RealTemanson) February 18, 2024

*crickets*

How much are you getting from the Ukraine grift? — Not Sure (@mr233) February 19, 2024

Ahem.

The Biggest Troll on X. Remember when you were going to leave X? pic.twitter.com/ZqD9fmTSpw — PATRICKHENRY (@PATRICKHENRY97) February 19, 2024

Poor little FELLA.

======================================================================

Related:

*POPCORN* Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Says Quiet Part About WHO is Actually Running the Country Out LOUD

Lefties RAILING on 'Pod Bro Doofus' Jon Favreau for His Thread Throwing Biden Under the Bus is DELICIOUS

Charles Barkley Speaks the TRUTH About San Fran During NBA All-Star Game and the Panel Can't DEAL (Watch)

OH DAMN! Don't Look Now but Elon Musk is as Sick of Frank Luntz's BS as the REST of Us and It's BRUTAL

Lefties SLOBBER All Over Pres. Greatness Survey Claiming Biden is 14th Best Overall EVER - Just 1 Problem

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.