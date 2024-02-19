Adam Kinzinger Reminded That No, He's Just Really HATED That Much After Complaining About Russian Trolls

Ann Coulter Owns Bill Maher ALL OVER AGAIN with Receipt After He Mocked...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:10 PM on February 19, 2024
AP/Jim Lo Scalzo

Adam Kinzinger's posts remind us more and more of Ron Perlman during his crazier days when he used to see Russians around every corner, under his bed, and even in his closet. At one point he even accused us here at Twitchy of being Russian assets WHICH of course resulted in days and days of us mocking him relentlessly with invitations to secret Russian meetings where we drank vodka, ate cookies, and watched Dr. Zhavago. 

Good times.

See, we still make fun of him for those tweets - we can't help ourselves.

Sort of like we can't help but make fun of Kinzinger.

The irony of Kinzinger being the actual troll is probably lost on him.

Like so many other things.

Nobody is making Adam stay.

In fact, we seem to remember him boasting about how he would be leaving ... 

*crickets*

Ahem.

Poor little FELLA.

======================================================================

