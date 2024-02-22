Because OF COURSE: Check Out Thread of Posts from the Guy Responsible for Google's RACIST AF Gemini AI

Chad Felix Greene DROPS Lefties BULLYING Him in Thread for Posting Facts on...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on February 22, 2024
Ryan Long and Danny Polishchuk

As Twitchy readers know, Google's AI is incapable of creating white people in any way, shape, or form. Seems the algorithm or whatever it is they use to determine these things (we write about Twitter, people, we're not tech savvy) was created by seriously woke, racist a-holes.

Advertisement

Like the head of Gemini AI, Jack Krawczyk.

Looking at his timeline ... well, this all sadly makes more and more sense.

WOW.

Wow WOW.

When conservatives have to worry about losing their jobs for tweeting about how much they love their country, this guy can tweet horrible stuff and not only keep his job, but be in charge. When a company shows you who they really are, believe them.

Yup.

Elon gets it.

Something like that.

But hey, Krawczyk is super excited about his racist AI.

Looking at the feedback we're not sure if he should really be looking forward to it.

Heh.

Heh.

Can you imagine if a company's AI refused to show any other race of people? But it's ok since it's evil white people, right Google?

Wonder how they recover from this ... if they even care about recovering.

Really, Google?

