Because OF COURSE: Check Out Thread of Posts from the Guy Responsible for Google's RACIST AF Gemini AI

As Twitchy readers know, Google's AI is incapable of creating white people in any way, shape, or form. Seems the algorithm or whatever it is they use to determine these things (we write about Twitter, people, we're not tech savvy) was created by seriously woke, racist a-holes.

Like the head of Gemini AI, Jack Krawczyk.

Looking at his timeline ... well, this all sadly makes more and more sense.

The head of Google's Gemini AI everyone.



And you wonder why it discriminates against white people. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/wyhSmCaowG — Leftism (@LeftismForU) February 22, 2024

WOW.

Wow WOW.

When conservatives have to worry about losing their jobs for tweeting about how much they love their country, this guy can tweet horrible stuff and not only keep his job, but be in charge. When a company shows you who they really are, believe them.

Dude gives me serious Yoel Roth vibes. — Leftism (@LeftismForU) February 22, 2024

Yup.

This isn't a direct reply to my tweet, but it's about my tweet, so do I get to count it as a first reply from @elonmusk? https://t.co/qqHX1jCbR3 — Leftism (@LeftismForU) February 22, 2024

Elon gets it.

Something like that.

But hey, Krawczyk is super excited about his racist AI.

Excited for Gemini to be available to Workspace customers! For people who use a Workspace domain, you can enable access to Ultra 1.0 for your accounts of all sizes.



Looking forward to your feedback! https://t.co/re0OljXxzU — Jack Krawczyk (@JackK) February 21, 2024

Looking at the feedback we're not sure if he should really be looking forward to it.

Heh.

Heh.

You straight up refuse to depict white people. https://t.co/uwQX8GDLg8 pic.twitter.com/tarGwqAYwu — Ben Thompson (@benthompson) February 21, 2024

Can you imagine if a company's AI refused to show any other race of people? But it's ok since it's evil white people, right Google?

It is never going to recover from having its racist and aggressively biased foundation revealed so clearly.



You oversaw a rollout which has half of your potential audience correctly certain that your product works contrary to their values. — Gerry (@GerryDales) February 22, 2024

Now that your anti white racism and evil thoughts have been made public we know why Gemini is such racist trash. Resign! — Pirate EOD (@Pirate_EOD) February 22, 2024

Wonder how they recover from this ... if they even care about recovering.

Gemini Guy at Google pic.twitter.com/8EXAgrr5OL — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) February 22, 2024

Really, Google?

