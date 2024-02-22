Photographer Goes OFF ON Pro-Hamas Protesters Who Got in His Face Trying to Stop Him From Taking Pics

Thomas Hawk is a photographer who was taking pictures of Pro-Hamas protesters blocking a street ... and they did not want their pictures taken.

Oh, poor terrorist supporters. Boo hoo.

Check this out.

Her: "Excuse me, you can't take pictures here.



Me: "Huh? Why not."



Her: "These people don't want their picture taken."



Me: "Ok, well I'm on a public sidewalk, I'll take pictures of whatever I want. It's my first amendment right.



Her: "You can't take pictures here."… pic.twitter.com/jiOokVsm7r — Thomas Hawk (@thomashawk) February 22, 2024

From the rest of his post:

Me: "Ok, well I'm just going to go ahead and take pictures anyway. Look at all these other people around with cameras." Walking away from her, taking pictures, her and her goons trying to get in my face and block my camera lens with their hands. Me just turning my camera from one direction to the next as they keep scuttling around trying to block the pictures that I'm taking. Here's the thing. These people are out here *ILLEGALLY* blocking Montgomery Street, inconveniencing tons of people. Making a racket in the middle of the intersection, theoretically enjoying their 1st Amendment free speech rights, again, illegally, meanwhile, they want to deprive ME of my First Amendment rights as a photographer. Photography is a protected free speech right under the First Amendment. The courts have ruled this over and over again. The double standard and sense of entitlement are glaring. As glaring as her glare when she tries to stand between me at a very PUBLIC protest glaring at me in her glasses and mask blocking the ability to take photos. Free speech for me, but not for thee. Photography is not a crime......blocking an intersection, or a bridge or a freeway or whatever actually is though. Here's an album of photos that I took of yesterday's Pro Hamas protest... even though they told me I "wasn't allowed to."

Gosh, why wouldn't they want their pictures taken? Hrm.

Understand that if you keep doing this, they will likely circulate your photo among their comrades so that you are immediately recognized & blocked, with regular attempts to damage your gear or assault you. And the police will do nothing to prevent that or arrest them if they do. — James McDaniel (@JamesMcDaniel) February 22, 2024

Good point.

However ...

yeah, I've watched them beat on photographers before. It's sad. They shouldn't be able to get away with this. pic.twitter.com/63nWrZvWH5 — Thomas Hawk (@thomashawk) February 22, 2024

We need more of this.

Funny when these same scumbags shove phones in cops’ faces. — Kieran (@photosbykieran) February 22, 2024

It's ok when they do it. Or something.

And they all wear masks.!?🙄 — Bwd (@igotmyeyesonall) February 22, 2024

Of course, they do.

They're criminals.

most of them. I guess they must think Covid is spread outside even though the science says it's not, or maybe it's just part of their "current thing" uniform at this point. If they want to look silly in them that's on them. — Thomas Hawk (@thomashawk) February 22, 2024

Silly. Stupid. Ridiculous. Yes, and it's on them.

Who was telling you you can't take photos of the mob? — Peter DiGaudio (@peter_digaudio) February 22, 2024

the lady whose picture is in this post. — Thomas Hawk (@thomashawk) February 22, 2024

Yeah, she looks nice.

