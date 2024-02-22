Photographer Goes OFF ON Pro-Hamas Protesters Who Got in His Face Trying to Stop Him From Taking Pics

Google Trying to Erase History in REAL-TIME? Gemini AI Just Gets Worse -...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:35 AM on February 22, 2024
Twitchy

Thomas Hawk is a photographer who was taking pictures of Pro-Hamas protesters blocking a street ... and they did not want their pictures taken.

Oh, poor terrorist supporters. Boo hoo.

Check this out.

From the rest of his post:

Me:  "Ok, well I'm just going to go ahead and take pictures anyway. Look at all these other people around with cameras."

Walking away from her, taking pictures, her and her goons trying to get in my face and block my camera lens with their hands. Me just turning my camera from one direction to the next as they keep scuttling around trying to block the pictures that I'm taking.

Here's the thing.  These people are out here *ILLEGALLY* blocking Montgomery Street, inconveniencing tons of people.  Making a racket in the middle of the intersection, theoretically enjoying their 1st Amendment free speech rights, again, illegally, meanwhile, they want to deprive ME of my First Amendment rights as a photographer.

Photography is a protected free speech right under the First Amendment.  The courts have ruled this over and over again. The double standard and sense of entitlement are glaring. As glaring as her glare when she tries to stand between me at a very PUBLIC protest glaring at me in her glasses and mask blocking the ability to take photos.  Free speech for me, but not for thee.

Photography is not a crime......blocking an intersection, or a bridge or a freeway or whatever actually is though.

Here's an album of photos that I took of yesterday's Pro Hamas protest... even though they told me I "wasn't allowed to."

Elon Musk Mocks Trudeau, Google Gemini, and the Woke Movement as a Whole in One PERFECT (Hilarious) Tweet
Sam J.
Gosh, why wouldn't they want their pictures taken? Hrm.

Good point.

However ...

We need more of this.

It's ok when they do it. Or something.

Of course, they do.

They're criminals.

Silly. Stupid. Ridiculous. Yes, and it's on them.

Yeah, she looks nice. 

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

