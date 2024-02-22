You know Elon Musk had to toss his trolling hat into the ring when it came to the Google Gemini DISASTER ... how could he not? We especially like that he made an effort to drag Trudeau and the woke mob in general as well.

Made for a very complete tweet.

Trolling, level master.

I can’t believe Gemini made these unfair pics of Truedough pic.twitter.com/FNsH9Jnl8d — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2024

And it only got funnier.

Where truedough needs to go pic.twitter.com/eitGdu4kIz — Pointman News (@PointmanNews) February 22, 2024

HOO boy.

A look into Gemini backend code: pic.twitter.com/GTs0FaibJm — XHabib (@RealXHabib) February 22, 2024

Heh.

It didn't spare you either.. pic.twitter.com/AryNH7kckJ — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) February 22, 2024

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

What a ridiculous mess.

I asked Gemini to make an image of a American president pic.twitter.com/2lXjbOlI7I — Mr. Bigglesworth 𝕏 (@Twitermytweet) February 22, 2024

Oh, man.

This is straight up racism! pic.twitter.com/tPaC7QGGGn — Liberacrat Media™️ (@Liberacrat_) February 22, 2024

I asked Gemini to show me a picture of a black woman and it only gave me this: pic.twitter.com/JA4bBblePS — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) February 22, 2024

*cough cough*

These are pictures of you Elon apparently! pic.twitter.com/j8VtwrcogO — Jake (@JacobBaker613) February 22, 2024

We got nothin'.

Not a damn thing.

