IWF Pulls NO Punches in Docuseries EXPOSING Anti-Women Policies Pushing for Trans Men in Women's Prisons

The Independent Women's Forum has long been a champion of women and freedom on many issues and recently they have been at the forefront of pushing back against the damaging and dangerous trans movement that has openly sought to erase women. From their fight against men in women's sports to this new docuseries about men in women's prisons, they have pulled zero punches fighting back.

Take a look at this:

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: IWF releases trailer for new docu-series exposing the 'cruel & unusual punishment' of housing biological males who declare themselves “women” with female inmates!



Watch the trailer & get more information about the series release⤵️@FoxNews https://t.co/gJSRGKteOW — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) February 22, 2024

From Fox News:

The Independent Women’s Forum (IWF) revealed the trailer and details about its new documentary series exposing the reality of housing biological males who identify as transgender with female prisoners to Fox News Digital Wednesday. The series, titled "Cruel & Unusual Punishment: The Male Takeover of Women's Prisons," will consist of multi-episode interviews with various insiders, prison guards and female inmates on the impact of forcing biological women to share facilities with transgender women. Each episode will be approximately five to ten minutes long and available for free on IWF's YouTube account. IWF director of storytelling Kelsey Bolar explained that the project was born out of a "desire to take a stance in this fight and be a voice for current and former female inmates who, sadly, don't have a voice."

.... who, sadly, don't have a voice.

Bingo.

IWF director of storytelling @kelseybolar weighs in: "Once you hear these stories, I think it becomes pretty clear that there's nothing tolerant or inclusive about these policies. In fact, they are actively discriminating against women." — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) February 22, 2024

We've lost count of the number of woke feminists who over the years have blamed the 'patriarchy' for everything wrong in the world - ironically, they don't seem all that concerned with the very REAL patriarchy that lurks in the trans movement.

⚠️ After Gov. @GavinNewsom signed SB 132 into law, CA became ground zero for male integration into women’s prisons. ⚠️



One of the stories features @ichinita310, who was previously incarcerated at a women's facility in CA & had a convicted rapist who "identified" as a trans woman… — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) February 22, 2024

The post continues:

... @ichinita310, who was previously incarcerated at a women's facility in CA & had a convicted rapist who "identified" as a trans woman transfer into the facility.

Yikes.

In our upcoming docu-series, we will be uncovering the details from inmates, insiders, & whistleblowers on the fallout of dangerous, anti-women policies that allow male offenders to reside in women’s prisons. Check it out 👇 @kelseybolar @andreajmewhttps://t.co/gJSRGKsGZo — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) February 22, 2024

... from inmates, insiders, and whistleblowers on the fallout of dangerous, anti-women policies.

That really says it all, don'cha think?

======================================================================

======================================================================

