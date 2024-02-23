'APPALLING' --> AIPAC Calls The Squad OUT for Working to Keep Hamas in...
IWF Pulls NO Punches in Docuseries EXPOSING Anti-Women Policies Pushing for Trans Men in Women's Prisons

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on February 23, 2024

The Independent Women's Forum has long been a champion of women and freedom on many issues and recently they have been at the forefront of pushing back against the damaging and dangerous trans movement that has openly sought to erase women. From their fight against men in women's sports to this new docuseries about men in women's prisons, they have pulled zero punches fighting back.

Take a look at this:

From Fox News:

The Independent Women’s Forum (IWF) revealed the trailer and details about its new documentary series exposing the reality of housing biological males who identify as transgender with female prisoners to Fox News Digital Wednesday.

The series, titled "Cruel & Unusual Punishment: The Male Takeover of Women's Prisons," will consist of multi-episode interviews with various insiders, prison guards and female inmates on the impact of forcing biological women to share facilities with transgender women. Each episode will be approximately five to ten minutes long and available for free on IWF's YouTube account.

IWF director of storytelling Kelsey Bolar explained that the project was born out of a "desire to take a stance in this fight and be a voice for current and former female inmates who, sadly, don't have a voice."

.... who, sadly, don't have a voice.

Bingo.

We've lost count of the number of woke feminists who over the years have blamed the 'patriarchy' for everything wrong in the world - ironically, they don't seem all that concerned with the very REAL patriarchy that lurks in the trans movement.

The post continues:

... @ichinita310, who was previously incarcerated at a women's facility in CA & had a convicted rapist who "identified" as a trans woman transfer into the facility.

Yikes.

... from inmates, insiders, and whistleblowers on the fallout of dangerous, anti-women policies.

That really says it all, don'cha think?

