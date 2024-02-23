Here We Go AGAIN! Christopher Rufo Exposes ANOTHER (Yup!) Harvard Admin for Plagiarism in DAMNING Thread

'APPALLING' --> AIPAC Calls The Squad OUT for Working to Keep Hamas in...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:15 AM on February 23, 2024
AP Photo/Steven Senne

Maybe it's just us but gosh golly gee, it is starting to sound like there are MAJOR problems with plagiarism at Harvard.

And not with the students.

As you all know, former Harvard president, Claudine Gay, resigned after Christopher Rufo exposed her for plagiarizing (not to mention she was a serious antisemite), and it looks like Rufo found another administrator who can't seem to come up with her own content either.

DEI Administrator Shirley Greene.

Take a look:

sdlakfjsalf

From the rest of his post:

The Harvard Crimson previously downplayed the allegations against Greene, but I have obtained the full plagiarism complaint that paints a much more damning indictment of Greene’s scholarship than the student newspaper had let on.

He continued:

Verbatim, without proper attribution or quotation.

'APPALLING' --> AIPAC Calls The Squad OUT for Working to Keep Hamas in Power and AOC Just Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Sam J.
We're SHOCKED!

Oh, wait, this is Harvard we're talking about. Not shocked.

Blatant.

In other words, plagiarism.

Bigly.

This. ^

Oh FFS.

When Harvard admins plagiarize they PLAGIARIZE.

Wow.

