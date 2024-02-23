Here We Go AGAIN! Christopher Rufo Exposes ANOTHER (Yup!) Harvard Admin for Plagiarism in DAMNING Thread

Maybe it's just us but gosh golly gee, it is starting to sound like there are MAJOR problems with plagiarism at Harvard.

And not with the students.

As you all know, former Harvard president, Claudine Gay, resigned after Christopher Rufo exposed her for plagiarizing (not to mention she was a serious antisemite), and it looks like Rufo found another administrator who can't seem to come up with her own content either.

DEI Administrator Shirley Greene.

Take a look:

I've obtained documents alleging that Harvard DEI administrator Shirley Greene plagiarized more than 40 passages in her PhD thesis, making her the third black woman at Harvard to be accused of academic fraud.



Harvard's plagiarism crisis is spinning out of control. 🧵 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 22, 2024

Greene is a Title IX coordinator affiliated with the Office for Gender Equity. She has worked to advance "Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging," and hosted a panel on "The Past, Present, and Future of Juneteenth" with the DEI department.



The Harvard Crimson previously downplayed… pic.twitter.com/eaN7sqcux4 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 22, 2024

From the rest of his post:

The Harvard Crimson previously downplayed the allegations against Greene, but I have obtained the full plagiarism complaint that paints a much more damning indictment of Greene’s scholarship than the student newspaper had let on.

He continued:

In the dissertation, Greene lifts multiple passages directly from Janelle Lee Woo’s 2004 dissertation, "Chinese American Female Identity." In one section, Greene copied words, phrases, and nearly entire paragraphs verbatim, without proper attribution or quotation. pic.twitter.com/VlD5nNbYCR — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 22, 2024

Verbatim, without proper attribution or quotation.

We're SHOCKED!

Oh, wait, this is Harvard we're talking about. Not shocked.

In addition, Greene lifted an entire table on "Racial/Ethnic Identity Development Models," a foundational concept in the paper, without proper attribution to Woo. This appears to be a flagrant violation of Harvard's plagiarism policy. pic.twitter.com/NqLuKg9Ax2 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 22, 2024

Blatant.

In total, the complaint identifies dozens of such passages in Greene's dissertation, ranging from minor infringements to what appears to be outright theft of concepts and language. pic.twitter.com/8ua6auq2fZ — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 22, 2024

In other words, plagiarism.

Bigly.

Harvard's policy is quite clear: "If you copy language word for word from another source and use that language in your paper, you are plagiarizing verbatim." pic.twitter.com/wkTRbmDRts — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 22, 2024

This. ^

Interestingly, Harvard's Chief Diversity Officer, Sherri Ann Charleston, was accused of the exact same number (40) of instances of plagiarism last month. pic.twitter.com/r4u5tA3sBI — Don Wolt (@tlowdon) February 22, 2024

Oh FFS.

Yes, it seems that plagiarists do not plagiarize lightly. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 22, 2024

When Harvard admins plagiarize they PLAGIARIZE.

Wow.

