Classy: AOC SCHOOLED After Getting All Big and Bad Telling 'Women Hating GOP' to Get the F**k Outta Here

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:35 AM on February 25, 2024
Meme

Someone really should tell Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez she's a Democrat and her own party is allowing women to be erased because they refuse to even define what a woman is. They are deliberately empowering mentally ill men who want to be women at the expense of ... well, real women.

And she has the gall to call Republicans the woman-hating party?

FOH.

We're honestly just shocked she was able to spell carburetor correctly. RIGHT?! Then again, she probably has spellcheck but still.

Oh, sure, the rest of what she posted here is really stupid but her posting stupid stuff doesn't shock us.

Spelling something correctly though? ACES.

It does seem a bit hypocritical.

HAAAAAAAA

We see what he did there.

She'd have to know the truth first to tell it. 

We think this gent is giving her way too much credit.

Yeah yeah yeah, we laughed.

We own it.

Sam J.
Hey now, we give her credit for being able to spell it ...

If she defined it we might just have an aneurysm.

