Classy: AOC SCHOOLED After Getting All Big and Bad Telling 'Women Hating GOP' to Get the F**k Outta Here

Someone really should tell Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez she's a Democrat and her own party is allowing women to be erased because they refuse to even define what a woman is. They are deliberately empowering mentally ill men who want to be women at the expense of ... well, real women.

And she has the gall to call Republicans the woman-hating party?

FOH.

Oh, it has nothing to do with Roe v. Wade? What does it have to do with? Your carburetor? FOH



Throw this whole woman hating party and their propaganda network in the trash. They’ve earned themselves a spot in the dustbin of US political history, right next to the Know-Nothings🚮 https://t.co/6BMCccUsD4 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 24, 2024

We're honestly just shocked she was able to spell carburetor correctly. RIGHT?! Then again, she probably has spellcheck but still.

Oh, sure, the rest of what she posted here is really stupid but her posting stupid stuff doesn't shock us.

Spelling something correctly though? ACES.

you can’t even define what a woman is “FOH” — Gavin Elwes (@GavinElwes) February 24, 2024

I'm going to take a guess and say that you're not the person who should define trash... — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) February 24, 2024

It does seem a bit hypocritical.

I thought you swore off carburetors as part of your new low-carb diet? — Marc Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) February 25, 2024

HAAAAAAAA

We see what he did there.

What is a woman, chucklehead? — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) February 24, 2024

AOC, do you ever tell the truth? — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) February 24, 2024

She'd have to know the truth first to tell it.

We think this gent is giving her way too much credit.

Yeah yeah yeah, we laughed.

We own it.

Lmfao. Define “carburetor” — greg anderson (@2ashark) February 24, 2024

Hey now, we give her credit for being able to spell it ...

If she defined it we might just have an aneurysm.

