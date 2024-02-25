Such GLORIOUS Shrieking! SNL Shares Shane Gillis' Hilarious Anti-Woke Monologue and Leftie...
*POPCORN* Eric Swalwell DRAGGED By His 'Gay Friends' After Forgetting THEY Can Have Babies Too and ROFL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on February 25, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Eric Swalwell is about as useful as teats on a bull.

Seriously.

We've seen salad forks with higher IQs than this guy. Remember when he tried to run for president and dropped out super early because he was the most unpopular Democrat in the group? Yeah, that was funny.

Welp, Eric who is a Democrat and as such is likely a big fan of abortion, decided to accuse Republicans of waging a war on motherhood.

No, really.

And as stupid and hilarious as this is on its own, the follow-up tweet is even funnier.

'Friends'.

Right.

Heh.

It's fun watching them trip over their own BS, ain't it?

BUT THIS IS A WAR ON FAMILIES!

Or something.

Weird is putting it nicely.

There ya' go, Eric.

See? All good.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

