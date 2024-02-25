POPCORN* Eric Swalwell DRAGGED By His 'Gay Friends' After Forgetting THEY Can Have Babies Too and ROFL

Eric Swalwell is about as useful as teats on a bull.

Seriously.

We've seen salad forks with higher IQs than this guy. Remember when he tried to run for president and dropped out super early because he was the most unpopular Democrat in the group? Yeah, that was funny.

Welp, Eric who is a Democrat and as such is likely a big fan of abortion, decided to accuse Republicans of waging a war on motherhood.

No, really.

Let’s call the Republican IVF ban exactly what it is:

A War on Motherhood — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 24, 2024

And as stupid and hilarious as this is on its own, the follow-up tweet is even funnier.

Thank you for a few friends who just reminded me, gay men use IVF to start families too. This is a war on parents. A war on families. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 24, 2024

'Friends'.

Right.

Heh.

It's fun watching them trip over their own BS, ain't it?

Yes, like the rest of your party magpies, make it sound as though all Republicans are against IVF.



In the meantime, even CNN is telling a different story:https://t.co/vZUfDxI7CV — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) February 25, 2024

BUT THIS IS A WAR ON FAMILIES!

Or something.

Just stop, fool. 😂😂😂 — JimeV Augmented Mouse (@Jelwoodv) February 25, 2024

You are one weird dude. pic.twitter.com/ZUXl1ylNlB — Dave (@davespace_) February 25, 2024

Weird is putting it nicely.

That's okay. According to you people, men can now be women anyway, so what do they need IVF for? — Greg 'Let's Ignore SCOTUS Decisions'-tarian (@NonLiberalPAer) February 25, 2024

There ya' go, Eric.

See? All good.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

