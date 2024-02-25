Hello STUPID Our Old Friend: Former Prime Minister Says Trans Women Do NOT Have Male Anatomy and HOOBOY

Such GLORIOUS Shrieking! SNL Shares Shane Gillis' Hilarious Anti-Woke Monologue and Leftie...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:05 AM on February 25, 2024
Twitchy/UHF Meme

True story, we checked not once, not twice, but three times to make sure this Hon. Sheila Copps person is not a parody, and at this point ... we're pretty sure she's not. If she is and this post/tweet turns out to be a parody we will applaud it because WOW.

This.

Is. 

Nutty.

Pun intended.

Take a look:

Except, they do. And no amount of surgeries or hormones or makeup or woke policies or woke laws or anything else can change that. Many years from now, if archaeologists find their remains they will believe they were men. And if they've had the 'big surgery' they'll think they were eunuchs.

But MEN, nonetheless. 

And we're not even sorry for saying so.

Indeed.

Yeah, that whole penis thing. 

Men have a penis.

Which is male anatomy ... hence, men who think they're women still have male anatomy.

And even if they don't, they still have a very unique MALE anatomy.

See why we thought this might be a parody? Woof.

