Hello STUPID Our Old Friend: Former Prime Minister Says Trans Women Do NOT Have Male Anatomy and HOOBOY

True story, we checked not once, not twice, but three times to make sure this Hon. Sheila Copps person is not a parody, and at this point ... we're pretty sure she's not. If she is and this post/tweet turns out to be a parody we will applaud it because WOW.

This.

Is.

Nutty.

Pun intended.

Take a look:

Transgendered women do not have male anatomy. https://t.co/9O12xnybxi — Hon. Sheila Copps (@Sheila_Copps) February 23, 2024

Except, they do. And no amount of surgeries or hormones or makeup or woke policies or woke laws or anything else can change that. Many years from now, if archaeologists find their remains they will believe they were men. And if they've had the 'big surgery' they'll think they were eunuchs.

But MEN, nonetheless.

And we're not even sorry for saying so.

A) they literally have / had a penis and testicles. Otherwise they would not need to be called “trans” women, you raging, moron.



B) even if they have their penis and testicles surgically removed, they still have XY chromosomes, you raging moron.



C) if they happen to be the… — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) February 24, 2024

You’re in for one hell of a shock, Sheila. — Sall Grover (@salltweets) February 23, 2024

You are painfully ignorant. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) February 23, 2024

Indeed.

Except for the penis. — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) February 24, 2024

Yeah, that whole penis thing.

Men have a penis.

Which is male anatomy ... hence, men who think they're women still have male anatomy.

95% retain the franks and beans Sheila. — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) February 24, 2024

And even if they don't, they still have a very unique MALE anatomy.

See why we thought this might be a parody? Woof.

