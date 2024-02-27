Move OVER Harvard: Asst. VP of DEI Div. at University of VA Seems to Really Hate White People (Watch)

Axios Tries Painting Hunter Biden As Some Sort of Crackhead VICTIM and It...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on February 27, 2024
Ryan Long and Danny Polishchuk

If you are the parent of a student who applied at the University of Virginia and was denied or waitlisted even though their grades, test scores, community involvement, etc. were more than qualifying, you should take a moment and watch this video of Rachel Spraker, the Assistant Vice President for Equity and Inclusive Excellence with their DEI division. She has no idea she's letting their discrimination cat out of the bag because she's focused more on patting herself on the back for trashing people based on their skin color. That used to be a big no-no but NOW if you focus more on skin color than character they give you a fancy title at a fancy university.

Advertisement

A university that is clearly more concerned with checking boxes than educating young minds.

Watch this:

Follow-up to the first paragraph - as one of those parents whose kid was waitlisted seeing this not only validates the conspiracies about discrimination BUT also provides a good bit of relief because nobody should go to a school that resents them for the color of their skin.

And that's EXACTLY what you see from this Spraker woman.

Division is her goal.

Ironic, ain't it?

And they wonder why they can't find jobs to pay off their school debts.

There ya' go.

Oh yes, she's very proud of herself for hating herself.

Seems to be.

Heck, they pay her a lot to do it.

