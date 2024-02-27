Move OVER Harvard: Asst. VP of DEI Div. at University of VA Seems to Really Hate White People (Watch)

If you are the parent of a student who applied at the University of Virginia and was denied or waitlisted even though their grades, test scores, community involvement, etc. were more than qualifying, you should take a moment and watch this video of Rachel Spraker, the Assistant Vice President for Equity and Inclusive Excellence with their DEI division. She has no idea she's letting their discrimination cat out of the bag because she's focused more on patting herself on the back for trashing people based on their skin color. That used to be a big no-no but NOW if you focus more on skin color than character they give you a fancy title at a fancy university.

A university that is clearly more concerned with checking boxes than educating young minds.

Watch this:

Rachel Spraker (she/they) is the Assistant Vice President for Equity and Inclusive Excellence with the Division for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the University of Virginia. Here she is discussing Allyhood and the Toxicity of Whiteness. Just another example of the… pic.twitter.com/vorg8nHlEq — The Jefferson Council (@TheJeffersonC) February 23, 2024

Follow-up to the first paragraph - as one of those parents whose kid was waitlisted seeing this not only validates the conspiracies about discrimination BUT also provides a good bit of relief because nobody should go to a school that resents them for the color of their skin.

And that's EXACTLY what you see from this Spraker woman.

And she creates nothing. Her whole purpose it to criticize and break things apart.



Very unproductive. — StopWokeCulture 🇺🇸 (@MkayUokay) February 25, 2024

Division is her goal.

Ironic, ain't it?

She’s a major reason why colleges are graduating more and more useless individuals into the so called workforce — Kieran (@photosbykieran) February 26, 2024

And they wonder why they can't find jobs to pay off their school debts.

Require calculus for a college degree and a lot of this will solve itself. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) February 27, 2024

There ya' go.

Dear Young lady, throwing your cousins and white ppl. into the alligators mouth only means it will eat you last. But it will eat you. — Mike Lester (@MikeLester) February 26, 2024

"I, I, I, I, me, me, me, I, I, I..." — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) February 26, 2024

Oh yes, she's very proud of herself for hating herself.

So, we start with the premise that all white people are toxic. That sounds so inclusive. — Bryan Beatty (@BryanB8) February 26, 2024

Seems to be.

Heck, they pay her a lot to do it.

