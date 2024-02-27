Axios Tries Painting Hunter Biden As Some Sort of Crackhead VICTIM and It...
Move OVER Harvard: Asst. VP of DEI Div. at University of VA Seems...
J.K. Rowling Takes NO CRAP From Trans Lunatic Trolls and That's Why I...
THAT'S The Picture You're Going With? FBI Beclowns Itself Talking About Organized Retail...
NBC News: Russia's 2024 Election Interference Has Already Begun
Author Outraged That MSNBC Offers Suicide Prevention Resource During Coverage of a Story...
Lefties Launch into Civil War About Important Question: Can You Say 'Rest in...
What Happened!? NYC Mayor Eric Adams Does a 'Stunning Turnaround' From Sanctuary City...
Well, THAT'S a Relief: UK Board Raises Rating for Mary Poppins Due to...
Media Squee Over Biden's Totally Unscheduled and Surprise Appearance That Was Announced Da...
The Cut: Can We Keep Our Sons From Turning Conservative?
Gag! The New York Post Attempts to Convince American Women to Embrace 'Babygirl'...
'Young Atheist' Tries to Virtue Signal About How Great Atheists are, But Their...
The Fani Willis Plot Thickens As Her Paramour's Law Partner and Attorney is...

Here Are the Best, Most Unhinged MELTDOWNS Over Winsome Sears Calling a Man 'Sir' in the Senate and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:50 AM on February 27, 2024
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, Winsome Sears referred to trans woman Sen. Danica Roem as sir, and he stormed out of the chamber. Hey, just because he wants to be a woman doesn't actually make him a woman and Sears gendered him correctly.

Advertisement

Which of course has Virginia Democrats losing their MINDS. How DARE Winsome call a man, sir?! THE NERVE! You guys, we're not even kidding, the responses from Democrats in the Commonwealth have been unhinged and hilarious. And while we would love to include them all, we'd be here all day if we did SO we snagged a few of our favorites. You'll notice the woman who was caught doing online sex work with her husband is outraged at Winsome ...

Yeah, this is some funny shizit.

First up, the mayor of Richmond, Levar Stoney:

Stoney made a name for himself by tearing down the famous Robert E. Lee statue ... and giving the job to his friends. Ahem.

But you know, Winsome called a man SIR and that must be denounced!

Heh.

The same citizens Democrat Ralph Northam forced to stay out of church? The same citizens he took school from? The same citizens he forced to mask? Spare us.

Recommended

THAT'S The Picture You're Going With? FBI Beclowns Itself Talking About Organized Retail Theft
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

When we mocked Henrico for being racist they got really fussy.

As Democrats do.

Sheesh, you'd think calling a man, 'sir' is being respectful.

This one though ... this one is *chef's kiss*.

Susanna is the Democrat who was caught doing online sex work, and she's talking about sullying the Governor's mansion. HA HA HA HA HA

Too easy.

Pun intended.

Advertisement

Empowering men to pretend they're women is disgraceful. Erasing women is disgraceful.

Callin a man, 'sir,' is not disgraceful.

We. Got. Nothin'.

Please note we did not make a joke about his neck trying to eat his head.

Wait, oops.

Our bad.

ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

Advertisement

Well, she's a guy, so ... 

But you know, Winsome is classless for calling a man, 'sir'. K.

Senator, SIR.

Guys, there are many many many many more. 

Our main takeaway here, besides the fact that this meltdown has been hilarious, is actually written perfectly in this tweet, right here:

Good question.

======================================================================

Related:

Tammy Duckworth Community-Noted Into ORBIT for Claiming Republicans Don't Care About the Border

Molly Jong-Fast Fact-DROPPED for Claiming EVIL Republicans are Trapping Pregnant Women in EVIL Marriages

Pro-Palestine 'Death Cult' CELEBRATES US Airmen Aaron Bushnell's Suicide After He Succumbs to Injuries

Go HOME Google, You're Drunk: Megyn Kelly's Post ROASTING Google and Their Woke AI is Brutal PERFECTION

Advertisement

Law Prof Explains How Fani Willis' Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very-Bad Month is About to Get Even WORSE

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: TRANS VIRGINIA WINSOME SEARS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THAT'S The Picture You're Going With? FBI Beclowns Itself Talking About Organized Retail Theft
Grateful Calvin
Move OVER Harvard: Asst. VP of DEI Div. at University of VA Seems to Really Hate White People (Watch)
Sam J.
'Young Atheist' Tries to Virtue Signal About How Great Atheists are, But Their Argument Has a Big Problem
Coucy
The Cut: Can We Keep Our Sons From Turning Conservative?
Brett T.
What Happened!? NYC Mayor Eric Adams Does a 'Stunning Turnaround' From Sanctuary City Awesomeness
Doug P.
Lefties Launch into Civil War About Important Question: Can You Say 'Rest in Power' About White People?
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
THAT'S The Picture You're Going With? FBI Beclowns Itself Talking About Organized Retail Theft Grateful Calvin
Advertisement