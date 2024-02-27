Here Are the Best, Most Unhinged MELTDOWNS Over Winsome Sears Calling a Man 'Sir' in the Senate and LOL

As Twitchy readers know, Winsome Sears referred to trans woman Sen. Danica Roem as sir, and he stormed out of the chamber. Hey, just because he wants to be a woman doesn't actually make him a woman and Sears gendered him correctly.

Which of course has Virginia Democrats losing their MINDS. How DARE Winsome call a man, sir?! THE NERVE! You guys, we're not even kidding, the responses from Democrats in the Commonwealth have been unhinged and hilarious. And while we would love to include them all, we'd be here all day if we did SO we snagged a few of our favorites. You'll notice the woman who was caught doing online sex work with her husband is outraged at Winsome ...

Yeah, this is some funny shizit.

First up, the mayor of Richmond, Levar Stoney:

Winsome's comments on @PWCDanica are abhorrent. Her refusals to backtrack fail to represent true Virginia values. This must be denounced uniformly and unequivocally. https://t.co/Pn81kbfFvN — Mayor Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) February 26, 2024

Stoney made a name for himself by tearing down the famous Robert E. Lee statue ... and giving the job to his friends. Ahem.

But you know, Winsome called a man SIR and that must be denounced!

Heh.

All Virginians deserve to be treated with dignity and respect



This type of behavior is unacceptable coming from an elected official https://t.co/6d6dA9Ic85 — Arlington Democrats (@arlingtondems) February 26, 2024

The same citizens Democrat Ralph Northam forced to stay out of church? The same citizens he took school from? The same citizens he forced to mask? Spare us.

Winsome Sears out here showing how ingrained transphobia is within the @VA_GOP. Refusing to apologize to @pwcdanica after misgendering her is the height of disrespect. Do better. https://t.co/96I92xDtbr — Henrico Democrats 💙 (@HenricoDems) February 26, 2024

When we mocked Henrico for being racist they got really fussy.

As Democrats do.

This behavior is unbecoming and beneath the office of the Lt. Governor. No one should ever misgender or malign someone based on their identity, and then refuse to apologize or admit fault.



We stand proudly with @pwcdanica and hope that she is given the respect she has deserves. https://t.co/EQjrx8jByQ — Virginia Young Dems (@VAYD) February 26, 2024

Sheesh, you'd think calling a man, 'sir' is being respectful.

This one though ... this one is *chef's kiss*.

And this is the woman who wants to be the next Governor of VA. And “how dare you try to sully” the Governor’s mansion with your bigotry, ignorance, hate, and absolute disrespect? @WinsomeSears https://t.co/KtpVYrBrZC — Susanna Gibson (@SusannaSGibson) February 27, 2024

Susanna is the Democrat who was caught doing online sex work, and she's talking about sullying the Governor's mansion. HA HA HA HA HA

Too easy.

Pun intended.

"When someone identifies themselves to you, you refer to them in that way as a sign of respect & acknowledgment. To do anything else is a not-so-subtle rejection of their identity." What happened today in the Senate was disgraceful.https://t.co/5fAPoypzqC — Jennifer Boysko for Congress (@JenniferBoysko) February 27, 2024

Empowering men to pretend they're women is disgraceful. Erasing women is disgraceful.

Callin a man, 'sir,' is not disgraceful.

This is for the believers. I was watching a church service online and the pastor talked about “mirroring” God. It’s a daily walk and we all fall short. But if your words unnecessarily hurt someone, look in the mirror and ask: am I mirroring God? https://t.co/gRH5jkSwwf — Delegate Candi Mundon King (@CandiMundonKing) February 26, 2024

We. Got. Nothin'.

Winsome Sears is a disgrace to the Commonwealth. https://t.co/FgcRpXBYwf — R. Kirk McPike (@KirkMcPike) February 27, 2024

Please note we did not make a joke about his neck trying to eat his head.

Wait, oops.

Our bad.

Just nasty/mean/no-class/inexcusable by Winsome Sears to @pwcdanica. Presumably, this type of crap is calculated to appeal to the transphobic Republican primary base, given that she wants to run for governor... https://t.co/rueSbTUqVR h/t @ErinInTheMorn @BradKutner pic.twitter.com/gjRp2C8ht2 — Blue Virginia (@bluevirginia) February 26, 2024

ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

This is gross. @pwcdanica is a serious, accomplished, innovative legislature.



She gets things done for her constituents, and she champions issues for Virginians. Her work to get more hungry kids fed during the school day is one example.



She didn’t deserve this cheap insult. https://t.co/5BO0a2nW6O — Kyle McDaniel (@KyleMcDaniel89) February 26, 2024

Well, she's a guy, so ...

This type of sh*t is why Spanberger dog walked you. Fucking embarrassing.



Also? Keep black history month out of your mouth - sincerely, a black woman not here for Lonesome’s transphobia nor yours! https://t.co/Pl3uJQOEFB — Jade Harris (@harris4va) February 26, 2024

But you know, Winsome is classless for calling a man, 'sir'. K.

Senator, SIR.

Guys, there are many many many many more.

Our main takeaway here, besides the fact that this meltdown has been hilarious, is actually written perfectly in this tweet, right here:

All day yesterday, cheering on a guy who lit himself on fire and losing their minds over this. What the hell is wrong with these people — Boo (@IzaBooboo) February 27, 2024

Good question.

