Backstabbing Besties: Jill Biden Mad Nancy Pelosi Choose Money and Power Over Friendship (Well, Duh!)

Outgoing First Lady, Jil Biden, says she’s upset Nancy Pelosi essentially stabbed her in the back and led a revolt that pushed her husband, President Joe Biden, out of the 2024 president race. She says they’ve been friends for five decades and it’s a huge betrayal of loyalty and trust.

Here’s more. (READ)

Jill Biden says Nancy Pelosi pushing Joe out of re-election bid was ‘disappointing’: ‘We were friends for 50 years’ https://t.co/KXtmsvhClb pic.twitter.com/Xz7Om8qUdi — New York Post (@nypost) January 15, 2025

Of course, many posters say Jill Biden’s story conflicts with the narrative ‘journalists’ in the legacy media pushed. We were told Joe Biden courageously stepped down and was not pushed out against his will.

I was told this never happened and Joe Biden resigned "all by himself" ? — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 15, 2025

Yeah, I thought he was "saving democracy" by dropping out of the race and that it was his brave unilateral decision? Collin, are you telling me that MSM lied to me???? — JC Christopher (@JohnChr08117285) January 15, 2025

But the @DNC and legacy media denied this throughout the entire election? Why would they lie to Americans like that? — Stephen with a PH. (@tibblion2) January 15, 2025

‘Journalists’ lie, it’s what they do. Speaking of ‘journalists’ lying, it was obvious for years Biden was suffering from advancing cognitive decline. ‘Journos’ played a large role is covering it up and pushing back against those simply pointing at it. The jig was up after Biden’s disastrous debate with Trump.

Biden was toast. So, Pelosi acted quickly to do what was necessary to give Democrats a fighting chance of keeping the White House.

Biden should've stepped aside after the midterms. There would've been time for a primary. Biden couldn't serve another term. — Andy Dick's Sponsor (@ShawnParr20) January 15, 2025

Biden should have left a long time ago. He is not mentally capable of being the President. — SeekerOfTruth42 (@SeekerOfTruth42) January 15, 2025

I’m sure that Enabler Jill was very disappointed when Pelosi pulled the plug = WH Coup on Biden.



What did she expect the Dems to do??



Biden showed he was incompetent at the debate and he had more poor outings after.



Jill Biden is largely to blame for it. She knew. — TXHCgal (@liveditinTexas) January 15, 2025

Jill Biden aided in elder abuse. Joe Biden’s entire presidency is a fraud. Nancy Pelosi threw Biden under the bus because for a fact, dementia gets worse over time. There would have been no way to try and hide Joey‘s severe mental decline from the public for another four years. — Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama86) January 15, 2025

Jill Biden is at fault for not getting her husband to step down earlier.

That said, swampy Democrats backstabbing each other is a feature of Washington politics, not a bug.

A 50 year swamp engulfed bureaucrat stabbed another 50 year swamp engulfed bureaucrat in the back to maintain power? Completely shocking… — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) January 15, 2025

Imagine legitimately expecting loyalty from Pelosi over her own self interest — bedpost (@Cmin914725641) January 15, 2025

Jill thought they were friends, the only friend Nancy has is money. — Babbs (@babbs50) January 15, 2025

Friendship means nothing in Washington, especially among these old, crusty politicos. Yes, Pelosi’s friend is money. But, an even more important friend of hers is power. Even Jill Biden should have known that. It’s obviously her friend, too.