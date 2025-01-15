Backstabbing Besties: Jill Biden Mad Nancy Pelosi Choose Money and Power Over Friendship (Well, Duh!)

Kamala Harris Thanks the Leadership of Joe Biden for the Ceasefire and Hostage...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  8:15 PM on January 15, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Outgoing First Lady, Jil Biden, says she’s upset Nancy Pelosi essentially stabbed her in the back and led a revolt that pushed her husband, President Joe Biden, out of the 2024 president race. She says they’ve been friends for five decades and it’s a huge betrayal of loyalty and trust.

Here’s more. (READ) 

Of course, many posters say Jill Biden’s story conflicts with the narrative ‘journalists’ in the legacy media pushed. We were told Joe Biden courageously stepped down and was not pushed out against his will.

‘Journalists’ lie, it’s what they do. Speaking of ‘journalists’ lying, it was obvious for years Biden was suffering from advancing cognitive decline. ‘Journos’ played a large role is covering it up and pushing back against those simply pointing at it. The jig was up after Biden’s disastrous debate with Trump.

Biden was toast. So, Pelosi acted quickly to do what was necessary to give Democrats a fighting chance of keeping the White House.

Jill Biden is at fault for not getting her husband to step down earlier.

That said, swampy Democrats backstabbing each other is a feature of Washington politics, not a bug.

Friendship means nothing in Washington, especially among these old, crusty politicos. Yes, Pelosi’s friend is money. But, an even more important friend of hers is power. Even Jill Biden should have known that. It’s obviously her friend, too.

