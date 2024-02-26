Virginia State Senator Playing Pretend STORMS Out After Winsome Sears Accurately Genders Him

Ring Doorbell Camera Catches FBI Raid on January 6 Suspect
justmindy
justmindy  |  7:45 PM on February 26, 2024
AP Photo/Cliff Owen

Winsome Sears never stops winning. Apparently, the leftist weirdos in Virginia don't like her refusal to play make believe with them.

Senator Danica Roem is man who cosplays as a woman and apparently Lt. Governor Sears is not here to play today.

She's the best.

She never does!

Virginians should appreciate their Lt. Governor refuses to play along and instead is focused on the work of the people.

This is the best kind of Winsome although all the versions are wonderful. 

Poor guy!

Someone had to tell them.

That about sums it up.

He probably even has the underarm hair and refuses to shave his legs so the likeness is stunning!

