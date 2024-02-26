Virginia State Senator Playing Pretend STORMS Out After Winsome Sears Accurately Genders Him

Winsome Sears never stops winning. Apparently, the leftist weirdos in Virginia don't like her refusal to play make believe with them.

WATCH: Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Sears calls trans Sen. Danica Roem ‘sir’ and Roem storms out of the chamber



“I’m not here to upset anyone. I am here to do the job the people of VA have called me to do,” said Lt. Gov. Sears. pic.twitter.com/QUshPogqDJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 26, 2024

Senator Danica Roem is man who cosplays as a woman and apparently Lt. Governor Sears is not here to play today.

She's the best.

That lady got angry then took her balls and went home. https://t.co/cD1FdkL8a1 — G (@stevensongs) February 26, 2024

Good job! Lt. Governor Winsome Sears didn't back down either! https://t.co/xTtE0RfB0C — 🇺🇸🌸Pink Lady 4 Trump🌸🇺🇸 (@pink_lady56) February 26, 2024

She never does!





Good for Lt. Gov Sears!



It’s a dude, & should be referred to as one! https://t.co/2ck1Iu2pt7 — oldhouselover (@oldhouselover1) February 26, 2024

Virginians should appreciate their Lt. Governor refuses to play along and instead is focused on the work of the people.

Whoops! Words are not that serious folks! Stop throwing hissy fits when you dont get your way. Winsome Sears is just doing her job! https://t.co/ubpiYDH3jh — Gays For Trump (@GaysForTrump24) February 26, 2024

Do not comply with their delusions. Resist and reject the evil alphabet mafia. https://t.co/pczXOnMMhQ — Pedo_Joe_hunter (@FJB_is_a_Pedo) February 26, 2024

I can get on board with this kind of Winsome. https://t.co/dCwLEO561b — Colin Smothers (@colinsmo) February 26, 2024

This is the best kind of Winsome although all the versions are wonderful.

They keep saying you can’t defeat the government but this fella sure looks defeated. https://t.co/S6uovZkhHp — Son of Sheev (@SonOfSheev) February 26, 2024

Poor guy!

That dude got all mad 😆 🤣 https://t.co/kixZULaZA5 — DW (@TheDrewWelch) February 26, 2024

Trans people need to know that they are living in a delusion. Good by Sears https://t.co/V5f2FnDsw2 — Brandon (@Brandonright01) February 26, 2024

Someone had to tell them.

Mentally ill dude wearing a dress throws a temper tantrum.

Whoever voted for this dude, you get what you deserve. https://t.co/QYfpI967xc — I Love Az (@ILoveAz80) February 26, 2024

In other words, a state senator stormed out of the chamber refusing to represent his constituents because the lt. governor didn’t affirm his psychosis. — Brandon Webb (@WebbBh) February 26, 2024

That about sums it up.

Well, in all due respect it is a man.

A man can grow long hair and wear a woman’s suit but he’s still a man. — 🇺🇸Brenda🇺🇸 (@SmellyCat2Sunny) February 26, 2024

Men who pretend to be women are by definition “sir” — Uber_Descent (@blisterdigit) February 26, 2024

Bros out here still being called “Sir” 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/sE6SSqTLSj — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) February 26, 2024

He's got the perpetual tantrum part of being a rich white lib girl down, gotta say — 703Kyle (@703Kyle) February 26, 2024

He probably even has the underarm hair and refuses to shave his legs so the likeness is stunning!

