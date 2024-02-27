We KNOW Pro-Aborts Aren't the Brightest Bulbs but HOLY LOL This Post Trolling...
WTF? We Can't Decide WHICH Katie Porter Piece Is Worse, Her Groomer Take or Illegal Immigrant One (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on February 27, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

True story, when we first saw this video of Katie Porter claiming pedophile is an identity we thought there was NO WAY this could be real, especially with the many AI tools that are out there these days. 

And honestly, even as we are writing this we HOPE it's not real because if it is? There is no limit to the evil that lives on the Left. No low that is too low.

Watch. This.

There is a community note on this video claiming she didn't say this but ... she did.

See what we mean?

When you see this you have to wonder how this can be real. Note, if we find out at this point it's not real we will let you know but in the meantime ... holy crap, you guys. 

But wait, there's more. Lucky you.

Seems Porter also doesn't think we should base our illegal immigrant laws around protecting innocent Americans. No, really. Now, watch THIS one:

Wow.

So you know we're going to say both are bad and we should learn to embrace the power of 'and' when it comes to picking the worst take from Porter.

She's just a bad person. 

We're not even sorry for saying so.

Maybe someone should send this tidbit to Katie:

Awful.

And speaking of awful:

We keep hoping Americans will wake up to how awful all of this is from Democrats ... 

What more will it take?

Don't answer that.

