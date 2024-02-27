WTF? We Can't Decide WHICH Katie Porter Piece Is Worse, Her Groomer Take or Illegal Immigrant One (Watch)

True story, when we first saw this video of Katie Porter claiming pedophile is an identity we thought there was NO WAY this could be real, especially with the many AI tools that are out there these days.

And honestly, even as we are writing this we HOPE it's not real because if it is? There is no limit to the evil that lives on the Left. No low that is too low.

Watch. This.

"Pedophilia is not a crime, it's an identity"

- Rep Katie Porter (D)

pic.twitter.com/Y0zBsAlosL — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) February 26, 2024

There is a community note on this video claiming she didn't say this but ... she did.

See what we mean?

When you see this you have to wonder how this can be real. Note, if we find out at this point it's not real we will let you know but in the meantime ... holy crap, you guys.

But wait, there's more. Lucky you.

Seems Porter also doesn't think we should base our illegal immigrant laws around protecting innocent Americans. No, really. Now, watch THIS one:

Democrat Rep. Katie Porter on the murder of 22-year-old Laken Riley by an illegal immigrant: “The important thing to focus on is any one instance shouldn’t shape our overall immigration policy” pic.twitter.com/Y9HffKkvnA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 27, 2024

Wow.

So you know we're going to say both are bad and we should learn to embrace the power of 'and' when it comes to picking the worst take from Porter.

She's just a bad person.

We're not even sorry for saying so.

Maybe someone should send this tidbit to Katie:

Migrant charged with murdering Laken Riley beat her so bad he disfigured her skull: affidavit https://t.co/0ryNG7V6Ao pic.twitter.com/gBbXKmiuHn — New York Post (@nypost) February 27, 2024

Awful.

And speaking of awful:

Horrible human being 🖕🐀 — MAGA MATT DJT/2024🇺🇸 (@wmatt5391) February 27, 2024

Laws are literally written based on the name of one victim a lot of times. So yes, the story of one person being murdered by Biden's illegal immigrant should shape policy.



Or just follow the current laws. How's about just doing that? — Rusty (@Rusty_Weiss) February 27, 2024

She’s putrid and so is the Democrat lap dog sitting next to her.. — Lilly McKim 🇺🇸🐊 (@lillymckim) February 27, 2024

We keep hoping Americans will wake up to how awful all of this is from Democrats ...

What more will it take?

Don't answer that.

