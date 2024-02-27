Charles C.W. Cooke's Thread MOCKING Mouth-Breathers Claiming It's Normal to Hijack Planes is PERFECTION

Hijacking planes used to be a normal thing.

Reminder that plane hijackings used to be perfectly normal and were mostly non-violent. 9/11 was an outlier and the first of its kind https://t.co/g27lKzCXSw — Rosedark 📕 (@FreeRosedark) February 27, 2024

OHHHHHH, ok. So it was normal for someone to hijack a plane to protest before 9/11. You guys remember, yeah? When we would all just hijack a plane because we felt like it or wanted to make a point? THE GOOD OL' DAYS.

Charles C.W. Cooke wrote a perfectly hilarious thread to take this insane post apart:

Yet another thing 9/11 took from us: the joy of those perfectly normal non-violent plane hijackings we all enjoyed. I remember it well. “Do you have a layover?” my parents would ask. “That depends,” I’d answer, impishly. And then we’d all laugh, and shout, “fingers crossed!” https://t.co/XxkrS1euxv — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 27, 2024

It was a simpler time back then. In the 1980s, my mother hijacked at least four commercial airliners in protest at the ongoing roadworks on the A14. My uncle got to seven. My sister tried once, after she was grounded, but she couldn’t get the Stanley knife to open. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 27, 2024

Wow, Cooke's mom was very dedicated. Heck, this editor's family only hijacked a total of two planes and it was over five years. We were complete slackers compared to Cooke's family.

I wouldn’t say it was legal, exactly, so much as that it was . . . understood. If you were angry about something in the world, you peacefully hijacked an aircraft. You’d see people with that look in their eyes, and you’d inquire, “you gonna?” and they’d smile, and then you knew. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 27, 2024

Imagine being so online that you cast the pre-9/11 hijacking of planes—which was terrifying for all involved—as a “perfectly normal” form of political protest. Good grief. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 27, 2024

As we've said multiple times today alone, we are living in an exceptionally stupid time in our history.

Are we sure that tweet wasn't sarcasm...because as you illustrate it is so ridiculous that the person who wrote it could not be serious.. — Michstfr (@Michstfr1) February 27, 2024

