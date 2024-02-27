Bodycam Footage Dismantles LGBTQ Narrative on Nonbinary Teen's Death
NBC News: Russia's 2024 Election Interference Has Already Begun

Charles C.W. Cooke's Thread MOCKING Mouth-Breathers Claiming It's Normal to Hijack Planes is PERFECTION

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:05 PM on February 27, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Hijacking planes used to be a normal thing.

Alrighty.

You know, we got nothin'.

Truly.

OHHHHHH, ok. So it was normal for someone to hijack a plane to protest before 9/11. You guys remember, yeah? When we would all just hijack a plane because we felt like it or wanted to make a point? THE GOOD OL' DAYS.

Charles C.W. Cooke wrote a perfectly hilarious thread to take this insane post apart:

*snort*

Wow, Cooke's mom was very dedicated. Heck, this editor's family only hijacked a total of two planes and it was over five years. We were complete slackers compared to Cooke's family.

Wow.

Keep going.

Snort.

Again.

As we've said multiple times today alone, we are living in an exceptionally stupid time in our history.

Fair point.

We find ourselves more and more often hoping that someone or something is a parody ... sadly, most times that's not the case.

======================================================================

