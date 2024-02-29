Hunter Biden Trying the 'I'm a Crackhead' Excuse to Explain DAMNING Texts While Testifying Goes SO Wrong

Sounds like Hunter Biden's team (or Joe's handlers) have decided to try and use his disgusting past as a degenerate crackhead to protect his dad. The fact they've chosen to go this route tells us all how bad this looks for Joe.

When your choices are corrupt or crackhead and you take crackhead?

It's bad. Real bad.

Now that Hunter Biden is testifying I think this text message deserves a bit of an explanation.



"I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father," he texted a Chinese business associate in 2017. Images from his laptop place him with Joe on the same day he sent this text. pic.twitter.com/J6MVPR4Pcy — James Lynch (@jameslynch32) February 28, 2024

His being high or drunk doesn't explain the pictures but hey, ok.

Per source with direct knowledge, Hunter Biden said today that he was high or drunk when he sent the ‘sitting here with my father’ WhatsApp message, sent it to the wrong recipient, and is now embarrassed by the message. He confirmed that his dad was not sitting next to him. https://t.co/QdwdO2HlEZ — Stephen Neukam (@stephen_neukam) February 28, 2024

And there's Axios carrying water for Hunter.

Isn't that cute?

I’m so embarrassed officer. I was blackmailing the wrong number. Can you believe it? — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 28, 2024

OOPSIE.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

He’s so lucky that he can use addiction as an excuse for everything and people will pretend to believe him. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) February 28, 2024

Right? Oh, and don't forget how much his daddy LOVES HIM.

Any other lies you want to spread? — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 28, 2024

“Your honor, I claim amnesia for not paying my taxes, I was drunk and high and Uncle Sam told me not to.” — (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) February 28, 2024

That sure is odd. Because just three days after the text "was sent to wrong recipient", on August 2nd, 2017, a new company named Hudson West III was officially formed.



CEFC affiliates injected $5,000,000 in capital to the new company. Meanwhile, Hunter contributed no capital to… https://t.co/q49vxo2Rcs — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 28, 2024

The post continues:

CEFC affiliates injected $5,000,000 in capital to the new company. Meanwhile, Hunter contributed no capital to the new venture although he owned 50 percent of the newly established company. The operating agreement of Hudson III stipulated that Hunter would receive a $500,000 retainer and $100,000 per month. James Biden received $65,000 per month. This newly formed entity also made large credit card payments for items purchased by the Biden Family. The total payments made to Hunter’s personal company totaled $4.8 million in just over one year. In addition to the $65,000 per month paid to James Biden, payments also flowed to Lion Hall Group, a company James owned.

That certainly doesn't sound like he was high or drunk to us. Wait, let us rephrase that. He was probably high and drunk but he definitely knew who and what he was texting.

But hey, Axios believes him.

And Eric Swalwell, so there's that.

Heh.

