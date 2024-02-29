Christina Pushaw Gives NY AG James an 'A-Plus Communist Bureaucrat' Grade for Her...
Hunter Biden Trying the 'I'm a Crackhead' Excuse to Explain DAMNING Texts While Testifying Goes SO Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:05 AM on February 29, 2024
Screenshots from alleged iCloud "leak" of Hunter Biden videos.

Sounds like Hunter Biden's team (or Joe's handlers) have decided to try and use his disgusting past as a degenerate crackhead to protect his dad. The fact they've chosen to go this route tells us all how bad this looks for Joe.

When your choices are corrupt or crackhead and you take crackhead?

It's bad. Real bad.

His being high or drunk doesn't explain the pictures but hey, ok.

And there's Axios carrying water for Hunter.

Isn't that cute?

OOPSIE. 

HA HA HA HA HA HA 

Right? Oh, and don't forget how much his daddy LOVES HIM.

Sam J.
The post continues:

CEFC affiliates injected $5,000,000 in capital to the new company. Meanwhile, Hunter contributed no capital to the new venture although he owned 50 percent of the newly established company.

The operating agreement of Hudson III stipulated that Hunter would receive a $500,000 retainer and $100,000 per month.

James Biden received $65,000 per month. This newly formed entity also made large credit card payments for items purchased by the Biden Family. The total payments made to Hunter’s personal company totaled $4.8 million in just over one year.

In addition to the $65,000 per month paid to James Biden, payments also flowed to Lion Hall Group, a company James owned.

That certainly doesn't sound like he was high or drunk to us. Wait, let us rephrase that. He was probably high and drunk but he definitely knew who and what he was texting.

But hey, Axios believes him.

And Eric Swalwell, so there's that.

Heh.

======================================================================

