Just SAVAGE: Megyn Kelly Calls CNN Out for Trying to STEAL Her Exclusive Fani Willis Story and DAMN

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:40 PM on February 29, 2024
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

Don't cross Megyn Kelly.

Just don't do it. 

Especially if you lie about having an exclusive story that was exclusively hers. She will not let it go and will embarrass you very openly and brutally.

As she should.

Seems CNN and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution tried to take credit for her exclusive Fani Willis story.

Yeah, that was dumb.

But wait, there's more.

No shame. We can almost understand if they were close, like within a half hour even, but nine hours? 

She's right, EMBARRASSING.

That's just pathetic.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

But that's okay, NO ONE IS WATCHING YOU.

She wins.

======================================================================

