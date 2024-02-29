Just SAVAGE: Megyn Kelly Calls CNN Out for Trying to STEAL Her Exclusive Fani Willis Story and DAMN

Don't cross Megyn Kelly.

Just don't do it.

Especially if you lie about having an exclusive story that was exclusively hers. She will not let it go and will embarrass you very openly and brutally.

Advertisement

As she should.

Seems CNN and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution tried to take credit for her exclusive Fani Willis story.

Yeah, that was dumb.

.@cnn & @ajc we await your update to your late evening reports. You can cite us as first with the texts in the #FaniWillis case. Not only did you not have an “exclusive,” it took you all day to match our reporting. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 29, 2024

But wait, there's more.

It’s worse than I thought - @cnn is now labeling as AN “EXCLUSIVE” news we beat them to w/⁦@PhilHollowayEsq⁩ by almost 9 hours! All over SiriusXM, X, YouTube and podcast. @cnn you’re embarrassing yourself https://t.co/ESOo4cBPBd — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 29, 2024

No shame. We can almost understand if they were close, like within a half hour even, but nine hours?

She's right, EMBARRASSING.

That's just pathetic.

Ah, this must be why the @ajc couldn’t keep up w/the ⁦@MegynKellyShow⁩ breaking tons of news in the #faniwillis case today - too busy with this twaddle pic.twitter.com/Md8eAR1HIH — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 29, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Hey @cnn - we were the first to get & report these texts - at least 8 hours before you on the ⁦@MegynKellyShow & on X⁩. It is customary for an outlet late to the news to credit the outlet that first breaks it. But that’s okay, NO ONE IS WATCHING YOU https://t.co/ESOo4cBPBd — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 29, 2024

But that's okay, NO ONE IS WATCHING YOU.

She wins.

