Republicans Cave Once AGAIN Proving We Really Are on Our Own

Once again, Republicans had an opportunity to hold Democrats accountable, to force their hand, to hold their feet to the fire, and once again, they caved. Oh, I know, this wasn't a total cave, just a small bend at the knee but it always happens this way. Republicans give in and Democrats get their way.

Advertisement

Every time.

When was the last time you heard about Democrats giving Republicans what they wanted?

Doesn't happen.

If they say bipartisan, that means Republicans gave in. Again.

For example, here is Speaker Johson's statement on the FY2024 Appropriations Agreement:

Joint Statement on FY2024 Appropriations Agreement: pic.twitter.com/AV9nKIc7bN — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) February 28, 2024

So they haven't completely given in YET because Johnson still has to convince House Republicans to go along, but just once I'd like to see a Republican throw down the gauntlet and say no. "HELL NO," would be even better. Show some fire! Fight for us! It's ok to shut down the government when it's not working for Americans and HELLO? Maybe they've all missed it since they were on vacation, but the country is in trouble.

The government is not working.

We're drowning in debt, crime, and illegal immigrants, but HEY, it's important for them to work together and keep the government open or something.

Lucky us.

I know you're as frustrated as I am, knowing how hard we're all working to make things better while they sit around and seemingly give in over and over again. And while I think the term RINO is way overused, we have plenty of Republicans who aren't putting their constituents first. So what can we do? We stay involved and make them listen to us even when they don't want to.

Remind them it's their job, they work for us.

Part of staying involved includes being informed even when we're faced with a media that works very hard to keep people uninformed or informed in a certain way, which is why conservative media has never been more important. And ultimately that's why so many "forces" out there want to censor, silence, and even shut us down. I can't even begin to tell you how frustrating it is to write something honest and see "Big Tech" censors wag their fingers at us and even punish us for trying to get facts out there. It happens more and more, which is why you'll find me asking you more and more to become a Twitchy VIP Member.

Look, I get it, I know living in this economy that it's hard to spend extra on anything else, and that's why we work hard to make sure our membership is very affordable. A small contribution from our readers makes such a huge difference for us because it means even if Google demonetizes a story or video, we can keep on keeping on. Our readers, aka you guys, are the only real weapon we have when it comes to fighting back, and seeing what we're seeing from our so-called leaders, we are on our own.

Advertisement

For just $.13 a day as a VIP Member, or $.24 a day as a VIP Gold Member, you help us fight back against bad actors who would love nothing more than for us to go out of business. They would love to silence our voices for good. You can stop that from happening.

If you sign up using code CENSORSHIP you'll get another 50% off. Knowing the difference it can make for us, conservative media, and the country as a whole, this really is a win-win. So please, become a member today.