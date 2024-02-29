HA! Mark Cuban Whines About Elon Musk Ruining X After He Has His...
This Could Change Everything in 2024
Even Mika Brzezinski Seems FLABBERGASTED By Her Racist Guests Pushing Their New Racist...
Just SAVAGE: Megyn Kelly Calls CNN Out for Trying to STEAL Her Exclusive...
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Has Another Tantrum After SCOTUS Agrees to Hear Trump Immunity...
And If Anyone Knows About Working a Poll It's HER: Kamala Harris Praising...
Guardian of 'Democracy' Adam Schiff Hopes and Prays Trump Loses So Dems Can...
Jonathan Turley SHUTS DOWN Screaming Meemies Losing Their MINDS Over SCOTUS Hearing Trump...
Is She Bragging About This Too? Detailed Thread Shows Letitia James' VERY Sketchy...
Christina Pushaw Gives NY AG James an 'A-Plus Communist Bureaucrat' Grade for Her...
Jeez, Woman, Take the L! Liz Cheney Flips Out As Her Desperate, Evil...
WATCH: Fani Willis Case Implodes, Train-Wreck Testimony From Divorce Lawyer
Mike Benz Drops TERRIFYING Receipt Proving CIA Has Been 'Literally Unleashed' on Republica...
Seth Meyers' Staged Softball Interview With Biden Wasn't Exactly a Ratings Blockbuster

Republicans Cave Once AGAIN Proving We Really Are on Our Own

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:00 PM on February 29, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Once again, Republicans had an opportunity to hold Democrats accountable, to force their hand, to hold their feet to the fire, and once again, they caved. Oh, I know, this wasn't a total cave, just a small bend at the knee but it always happens this way. Republicans give in and Democrats get their way.

Advertisement

Every time.

When was the last time you heard about Democrats giving Republicans what they wanted?

Doesn't happen. 

If they say bipartisan, that means Republicans gave in. Again.

For example, here is Speaker Johson's statement on the FY2024 Appropriations Agreement:

So they haven't completely given in YET because Johnson still has to convince House Republicans to go along, but just once I'd like to see a Republican throw down the gauntlet and say no. "HELL NO," would be even better. Show some fire! Fight for us! It's ok to shut down the government when it's not working for Americans and HELLO? Maybe they've all missed it since they were on vacation, but the country is in trouble.

The government is not working.

We're drowning in debt, crime, and illegal immigrants, but HEY, it's important for them to work together and keep the government open or something.

Lucky us. 

I know you're as frustrated as I am, knowing how hard we're all working to make things better while they sit around and seemingly give in over and over again. And while I think the term RINO is way overused, we have plenty of Republicans who aren't putting their constituents first. So what can we do? We stay involved and make them listen to us even when they don't want to.

Recommended

Even Mika Brzezinski Seems FLABBERGASTED By Her Racist Guests Pushing Their New Racist AF Book (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Remind them it's their job, they work for us.

Part of staying involved includes being informed even when we're faced with a media that works very hard to keep people uninformed or informed in a certain way, which is why conservative media has never been more important. And ultimately that's why so many "forces" out there want to censor, silence, and even shut us down. I can't even begin to tell you how frustrating it is to write something honest and see "Big Tech" censors wag their fingers at us and even punish us for trying to get facts out there. It happens more and more, which is why you'll find me asking you more and more to become a Twitchy VIP Member.

Look, I get it, I know living in this economy that it's hard to spend extra on anything else, and that's why we work hard to make sure our membership is very affordable. A small contribution from our readers makes such a huge difference for us because it means even if Google demonetizes a story or video, we can keep on keeping on. Our readers, aka you guys, are the only real weapon we have when it comes to fighting back, and seeing what we're seeing from our so-called leaders, we are on our own.

Advertisement

For just $.13 a day as a VIP Member, or $.24 a day as a VIP Gold Member, you help us fight back against bad actors who would love nothing more than for us to go out of business. They would love to silence our voices for good. You can stop that from happening. 

If you sign up using code CENSORSHIP you'll get another 50% off. Knowing the difference it can make for us, conservative media, and the country as a whole, this really is a win-win. So please, become a member today.

Tags: REPUBLICANS MIKE JOHNSON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Even Mika Brzezinski Seems FLABBERGASTED By Her Racist Guests Pushing Their New Racist AF Book (Watch)
Sam J.
Just SAVAGE: Megyn Kelly Calls CNN Out for Trying to STEAL Her Exclusive Fani Willis Story and DAMN
Sam J.
Is She Bragging About This Too? Detailed Thread Shows Letitia James' VERY Sketchy Campaign Finances
Grateful Calvin
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Has Another Tantrum After SCOTUS Agrees to Hear Trump Immunity Case
Doug P.
Mike Benz Drops TERRIFYING Receipt Proving CIA Has Been 'Literally Unleashed' on Republicans
Sam J.
Jonathan Turley SHUTS DOWN Screaming Meemies Losing Their MINDS Over SCOTUS Hearing Trump Case in Thread
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Even Mika Brzezinski Seems FLABBERGASTED By Her Racist Guests Pushing Their New Racist AF Book (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement