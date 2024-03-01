GOP Oversight Committee's Detailed, DAMNING Thread of Hunter Biden's Deposition DISASTROUS...
Biden WH Tries to Blame Trump for THEIR Border Mess and It's the...
OH, COME ON! Biologist Finally Admits to UN That Scientists MAY Have Started...
Donald Trump at Border Confirms He Spoke to Laken Riley's Parents
Good Luck With That! Former MSNBC Host Mehdi Hasan Is Starting His Own...
Big Shift: White House Calls for Sanctuary Cities to Cooperate With ICE
FBI Director Christopher Wray Says US Is Bracing for Complex Threats to Elections...
Letitia James Inserts Herself Into Masterpiece Cake Shop Case
Lefty Journalist Lets the Cat Out of the Bag, Says What He REALLY...
NBC News: Crime Is Actually Dropping in Cities That Have Received the Most...
And ... Here ... We ... Go: Ron DeSantis Signs Law to Release...
Hot Take: Laken Riley's Murder Isn't About Illegal Immigration, But Male Violence
Vice President Kamala Harris Says They're Trying to Do to DEI What They...
MSNBC Legal Analyst Demands That SCOTUS Be Stopped

Rachel Maddow SO Scared of the Right and Free Speech She Brings Analyst on to Push CENSORSHIP (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on March 01, 2024
Twitchy/Sam J.

Well well well, what do you know? Rachel Maddow invited a lawyer on to tell her viewers how it's good to censor SOME people.

You know, those evil conservative types.

Advertisement

To be fair, we would honestly be more shocked and find this more newsworthy if the legal analyst Maddow brought on defended the First Amendment but since that will NEVER EVER HAPPEN, we suppose we can write about this instead.

Especially since it's so easy to mock and ridicule both her and Maddow.

Seems Barbara McQuade thinks speech should be limited ... we're going to guess she only wants certain speech limited, however.

Watch this:

Babs, it is censorship. It would be different if these 'private actors' used their 'common sense' equally across the board to moderate their platforms, but we've seen time and time again that's just not the case. 

Because of course.

Free speech for me but not for thee.

C'mon now, we all know Liberals are just speaking THEIR TRUTH.

Recommended

GOP Oversight Committee's Detailed, DAMNING Thread of Hunter Biden's Deposition DISASTROUS for Joe
Sam J.
Advertisement

Ain't it though?

======================================================================

Related:

GOP Oversight Committee's Detailed, DAMNING Thread of Hunter Biden's Deposition DISASTROUS for Joe

No WORDS: Karine Jean-Pierre's Response When Asked About Laken Riley's Death Is Just REPUGNANT (Watch)

HA! Mark Cuban Whines About Elon Musk Ruining X After He Has His Arse HANDED to Him in DEI Debate (Watch)

Even Mika Brzezinski Seems FLABBERGASTED By Her Racist Guests Pushing Their New Racist AF Book (Watch)

Just SAVAGE: Megyn Kelly Calls CNN Out for Trying to STEAL Her Exclusive Fani Willis Story and DAMN

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

GOP Oversight Committee's Detailed, DAMNING Thread of Hunter Biden's Deposition DISASTROUS for Joe
Sam J.
OH, COME ON! Biologist Finally Admits to UN That Scientists MAY Have Started COVID
Grateful Calvin
Lefty Journalist Lets the Cat Out of the Bag, Says What He REALLY Thinks About the US Constitution
Coucy
And ... Here ... We ... Go: Ron DeSantis Signs Law to Release Jeffrey Epstein Grand Jury Documents
Grateful Calvin
No WORDS: Karine Jean-Pierre's Response When Asked About Laken Riley's Death Is Just REPUGNANT (Watch)
Sam J.
FBI Director Christopher Wray Says US Is Bracing for Complex Threats to Elections This Year
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
GOP Oversight Committee's Detailed, DAMNING Thread of Hunter Biden's Deposition DISASTROUS for Joe Sam J.
Advertisement