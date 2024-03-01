Rachel Maddow SO Scared of the Right and Free Speech She Brings Analyst on to Push CENSORSHIP (Watch)

Well well well, what do you know? Rachel Maddow invited a lawyer on to tell her viewers how it's good to censor SOME people.

You know, those evil conservative types.

To be fair, we would honestly be more shocked and find this more newsworthy if the legal analyst Maddow brought on defended the First Amendment but since that will NEVER EVER HAPPEN, we suppose we can write about this instead.

Especially since it's so easy to mock and ridicule both her and Maddow.

Seems Barbara McQuade thinks speech should be limited ... we're going to guess she only wants certain speech limited, however.

Watch this:

MSNBC analyst says the first amendment makes us vulnerable and calls for “common sense solutions” to fight disinformation pic.twitter.com/hqRHYB5W8o — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 29, 2024

Babs, it is censorship. It would be different if these 'private actors' used their 'common sense' equally across the board to moderate their platforms, but we've seen time and time again that's just not the case.

“Their” truth?

How cutely Orwellian of them. — Jason “Storm Chaser” Nelson (@RealJasonNelson) February 29, 2024

The best thing she can do to fight disinformation is to shut her mouth. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) February 29, 2024

Law professor ignores First Amendment — Larry Williams (@BoobalooLarry) March 1, 2024

Because of course.

I’ll take “Things Commies Say” for $200. — Eric Armstrong (@Eric_Armstrong4) February 29, 2024

Free speech for me but not for thee.

What they are really saying… pic.twitter.com/cqgN2jJVWR — Marc 🇺🇸 (@gopher_marc) February 29, 2024

C'mon now, we all know Liberals are just speaking THEIR TRUTH.

Weird how their “common sense solutions” always involve silencing conservatives and patriots. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) February 29, 2024

Ain't it though?

