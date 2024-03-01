'Biden's Banana Republic': Blaze Media Reporter Arrested, Cuffed, Charged for 'Crime' of C...
From Bad to WORSE: Rep. Jim Jordan Calls Out Hunter Biden's Deposition LIE-BY-LIE in Thread and Wow

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:05 AM on March 01, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Welp, it's official. Hunter Biden's team or his dad's handlers (or maybe both groups) decided it was more beneficial for Hunter Biden to play the degenerate crackhead who can't remember anything than try and get around the obvious corruption Joe Biden was part of while he was VP.

Especially when you look through Hunter's lies one by one like Jim Jordan did in this thread:

How there is any argument whatsoever about whether or not the laptop from Hell is Hunter's is beyond this editor.

Seriously.

The post continues:

Rob Walker testified that weeks before Hunter Biden and his business partners received $3 million from CEFC, Hunter Biden hosted a lunch that Walker attended at the Four Seasons where his dad dropped by and addressed the CEFC officials for 10 minutes.

He was high or something. Yeah, that's it.

The post continues:

But if he did, Hunter Biden said it was likely his children. Devon Archer testified that after Hunter Biden received the Burisma executives’ request, he called D.C.—“he called his dad.”

Shocker.

The post continues:

Documents show that Hunter Biden responded to the email without protesting or even questioning the suggestion that he would hold 10% for his dad. Hunter Biden testified that he “truly” didn’t know if the “big guy” referred to his dad, but everyone knows who the “big guy” is.

Maybe Hunter would know it was Joe if they'd mentioned Pedo Pete.

The post continues:

But he said that he if did send the message he was certain his father was not sitting next to him and in fact he sent the message to the wrong Zhao. Strangely, the Zhao that Hunter did message responded as if the message were meant for him.

Funny how that works.

Almost as if Hunter was just lying his arse off and we all know it.

======================================================================

