Projection Overload! Ilhan Omar Accuses GOP of Putting Hamas Protesters in Danger and it is TOO MUCH

Oh, the righteous indignation! Despite very high competition among the Squad for most dramatic and insufferable, Omar always brings it to the next level.
This time she is being hysterical because Senator Marsha Blackburn suggested students supporting Hamas terrorism and engaging in terroristic behavior, should be treated like terrorists.
Crazy.
A sitting Senator, labels Americans protesting against a foreign country accused of carrying out a genocide funded with our tax dollars as terrorists and puts a target on their back to be attacked. This is insanely dangerous and somehow no one will condemn it. pic.twitter.com/TWKiUpDqZx— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 30, 2024
Won't somebody think of the terrorist sympathizers engaging in illegal behavior, violence and intimidating Jews off of their own college campuses?!
Of course, in Omar's mind, she's the voice of the oppressed minority here and knows this poor, marginalized grassroots protest movement against GENOCIDE won't even get 100 likes.
You condemned Hamas terrorists on 10/7— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) April 30, 2024
Now you are fighting to protect Hamas terrorists and their supporters in America
Why? pic.twitter.com/lzW2TZf2ZV
Nevermind that. That was just for politics. She's super serious now.
Why do you want to protect people who promote terrorism or engage in acts of terrorism?— Shelley G (@ShelleyGldschmt) April 30, 2024
Is it because you and your daughter do it too?
So you support people acting on behalf of Hamas? Well I’m shocked. Just shocked.— Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) April 30, 2024
No, no, we're all supposed to pretend peaceful protesters just trying to speak out against GENOCIDE are being cruelly targeted by the powerful GOP for oppression by the fascist police state or something.
A sitting congresswoman, labels Jews “pro-genocide,” and accuses them and Israel of “hypnotizing the world.”— איתן•Eitan (@YehudiGadol) April 30, 2024
Time to pack up Ilhan https://t.co/xokeYJ0VdN pic.twitter.com/ykXB9H75lq
Ilhan Omar and the rest of the squad are insanely dangerous. https://t.co/GsMs34NrLj— Mayor (@Mayoralpodcast) April 30, 2024
Your projection is real.— Angela Van Der Pluym (@anjewla90) April 30, 2024
You're only mad because it includes you in this statement. https://t.co/tjQe22UWUq
You should understand the language games here.— DuendeonFuego (@DuendeenF) April 30, 2024
These are ongoing attempts to label protests that are anti-genocide as "pro-terrorist" and "pro-Hamas." These are bad-faith attempts to discredit protests. The accounts using these tactics are trying to manipulate you. https://t.co/yY43RWc4gu
The protesters themselves identify as Hamas supporters. All while targeting Jewish students. We're just supposed to pretend that isn't happening?
The truth, of course, is that the leftwing 'protesters,' are more than happy to share their true intentions and feelings. Democrats are just realizing it's getting out of control, and they might be in trouble in November if they don't find a good spin.
So, they're trying to good ol, 'GOP is targeting STUDENTS protesting,' fear tactic, hoping no one will notice the Hamas-loving terrorists blocking Jewish students from accessing college buildings.
We see you Rep. Omar.
Oh girl, we see you.
