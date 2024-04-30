Cringe! Columbia 'Revolutionaries' Want Their Meals Catered or Else
Here's Some Feel-Good Footage of Encampments Being Cleared in Texas
WATCH: El Salvador Pres Has AG Investigate Executive Branch for Bribery
Blinding Ignorance: University of Chicago Surgeon and Professor 'Proud' of Pro-Hamas Prote...
Fantastic News: NHS Declares Sex a Biological FACT, Bans Men From Women's Hospital...
Native Council Approves Student Demonstrators Occupying Their Land for Protest
SO WHAT? BBC Gets Community Note Treatment for Pointing Out Train Drivers Are...
Pelosi Gets Pissed, Morning Joe Meltdown, Minorities Turn on Kamala!
News to Us: Donald Trump Wants to Track Your Menstrual Cycles
Resident Congressional Fire Alarm Delinquent Jamaal Bowman Sides with Pro Hamas Columbia P...
Down the Drain: After Billions in U.S. Aid, Ukraine Army Chief Says Tactical...
Massive Corporations Are Using Government to Eliminate Credit Card Rewards (Sponsored)
Northwestern Announces Full-Ride Scholarships for Palestinian Students
Coleman Hughes Offers Thoughtful Reflection on Columbia Protests and Free Speech

Projection Overload! Ilhan Omar Accuses GOP of Putting Hamas Protesters in Danger and it is TOO MUCH

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:45 PM on April 30, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Oh, the righteous indignation! Despite very high competition among the Squad for most dramatic and insufferable, Omar always brings it to the next level.

This time she is being hysterical because Senator Marsha Blackburn suggested students supporting Hamas terrorism and engaging in terroristic behavior, should be treated like terrorists.

Advertisement

Crazy.

Won't somebody think of the terrorist sympathizers engaging in illegal behavior, violence and intimidating Jews off of their own college campuses?!

Of course, in Omar's mind, she's the voice of the oppressed minority here and knows this poor, marginalized grassroots protest movement against GENOCIDE won't even get 100 likes.

Nevermind that. That was just for politics. She's super serious now.

Recommended

Cringe! Columbia 'Revolutionaries' Want Their Meals Catered or Else
justmindy
Advertisement

No, no, we're all supposed to pretend peaceful protesters just trying to speak out against GENOCIDE are being cruelly targeted by the powerful GOP for oppression by the fascist police state or something.

Advertisement

The protesters themselves identify as Hamas supporters. All while targeting Jewish students. We're just supposed to pretend that isn't happening?

The truth, of course, is that the leftwing 'protesters,' are more than happy to share their true intentions and feelings. Democrats are just realizing it's getting out of control, and they might be in trouble in November if they don't find a good spin.

So, they're trying to good ol, 'GOP is targeting STUDENTS protesting,' fear tactic, hoping no one will notice the Hamas-loving terrorists blocking Jewish students from accessing college buildings.

We see you Rep. Omar.

Oh girl, we see you.

Tags: ANTI-ISRAEL COLLEGE GAZA GENOCIDE HAMAS ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cringe! Columbia 'Revolutionaries' Want Their Meals Catered or Else
justmindy
Here's Some Feel-Good Footage of Encampments Being Cleared in Texas
Brett T.
Blinding Ignorance: University of Chicago Surgeon and Professor 'Proud' of Pro-Hamas Protests
Grateful Calvin
Fantastic News: NHS Declares Sex a Biological FACT, Bans Men From Women's Hospital Wards
Amy Curtis
Just for Fun: Photo of President Trump Leaving Court Inspires Hilarious Memes
justmindy
WATCH: El Salvador Pres Has AG Investigate Executive Branch for Bribery
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cringe! Columbia 'Revolutionaries' Want Their Meals Catered or Else justmindy
Advertisement