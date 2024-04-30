Projection Overload! Ilhan Omar Accuses GOP of Putting Hamas Protesters in Danger and it is TOO MUCH

Oh, the righteous indignation! Despite very high competition among the Squad for most dramatic and insufferable, Omar always brings it to the next level.

This time she is being hysterical because Senator Marsha Blackburn suggested students supporting Hamas terrorism and engaging in terroristic behavior, should be treated like terrorists.

Crazy.

A sitting Senator, labels Americans protesting against a foreign country accused of carrying out a genocide funded with our tax dollars as terrorists and puts a target on their back to be attacked. This is insanely dangerous and somehow no one will condemn it. pic.twitter.com/TWKiUpDqZx — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 30, 2024

Won't somebody think of the terrorist sympathizers engaging in illegal behavior, violence and intimidating Jews off of their own college campuses?!

Of course, in Omar's mind, she's the voice of the oppressed minority here and knows this poor, marginalized grassroots protest movement against GENOCIDE won't even get 100 likes.

You condemned Hamas terrorists on 10/7



Now you are fighting to protect Hamas terrorists and their supporters in America



Why? pic.twitter.com/lzW2TZf2ZV — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) April 30, 2024

Nevermind that. That was just for politics. She's super serious now.

Why do you want to protect people who promote terrorism or engage in acts of terrorism?



Is it because you and your daughter do it too? — Shelley G (@ShelleyGldschmt) April 30, 2024

So you support people acting on behalf of Hamas? Well I’m shocked. Just shocked. — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) April 30, 2024

No, no, we're all supposed to pretend peaceful protesters just trying to speak out against GENOCIDE are being cruelly targeted by the powerful GOP for oppression by the fascist police state or something.

A sitting congresswoman, labels Jews “pro-genocide,” and accuses them and Israel of “hypnotizing the world.”



Time to pack up Ilhan https://t.co/xokeYJ0VdN pic.twitter.com/ykXB9H75lq — איתן•Eitan (@YehudiGadol) April 30, 2024

Ilhan Omar and the rest of the squad are insanely dangerous. https://t.co/GsMs34NrLj — Mayor (@Mayoralpodcast) April 30, 2024

Your projection is real.



You're only mad because it includes you in this statement. https://t.co/tjQe22UWUq — Angela Van Der Pluym (@anjewla90) April 30, 2024

You should understand the language games here.



These are ongoing attempts to label protests that are anti-genocide as "pro-terrorist" and "pro-Hamas." These are bad-faith attempts to discredit protests. The accounts using these tactics are trying to manipulate you. https://t.co/yY43RWc4gu — DuendeonFuego (@DuendeenF) April 30, 2024

The protesters themselves identify as Hamas supporters. All while targeting Jewish students. We're just supposed to pretend that isn't happening?

The truth, of course, is that the leftwing 'protesters,' are more than happy to share their true intentions and feelings. Democrats are just realizing it's getting out of control, and they might be in trouble in November if they don't find a good spin.

So, they're trying to good ol, 'GOP is targeting STUDENTS protesting,' fear tactic, hoping no one will notice the Hamas-loving terrorists blocking Jewish students from accessing college buildings.

We see you Rep. Omar.

Oh girl, we see you.