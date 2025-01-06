Husband Who 'Refused' to Shake Kamala Harris' Hand Is 'Trash': The Essence of MAGA

Rep. Ro Khanna Gets Bodied by Economic Reality After Demand to Raise Minimum...
Brett T.  |  4:45 PM on January 06, 2025
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

It looked as though Vice President Kamala Harris was disrespected as she swore in Sen. Deb Fischer. Fischer's husband, you see, refused to shake hands with Harris. Not surprisingly, "No Lie" with Brian Tyler said that this was the level of class you could expect from MAGA.

Project Lincoln Senior Adviser Stuart Stevens called Fischer's husband "trash," which is the essence of MAGA: anger, resentment, and bitterness.

Before you get too high and mighty judging MAGA, you lads might want to check out the video from another angle.

So this "trash" MAGA person refused to shake hands with Harris because he was using that hand to hold himself up with a cane.

"Graciousness and civility is a foreign land never visited," he said.

That's a lot of anger, resentment, and bitterness right there.

Once again, that's "no lie" with Brian Tyler Cohen. And The Lincoln Project just exudes class and decorum.

***

