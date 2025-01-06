Husband Who 'Refused' to Shake Kamala Harris' Hand Is 'Trash': The Essence of MAGA

It looked as though Vice President Kamala Harris was disrespected as she swore in Sen. Deb Fischer. Fischer's husband, you see, refused to shake hands with Harris. Not surprisingly, "No Lie" with Brian Tyler said that this was the level of class you could expect from MAGA.

The husband of a Republican senator just refused to shake hands or make eye contact with Vice President Harris.



The level of class you can expect from MAGA. pic.twitter.com/hTarflIqlw — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) January 6, 2025

Project Lincoln Senior Adviser Stuart Stevens called Fischer's husband "trash," which is the essence of MAGA: anger, resentment, and bitterness.

The correct term for this is “trash.”



That is the essence of MAGA. Anger, resentment, bitterness. Graciousness and civility is a foreign land never visited. https://t.co/rbRapy0lW3 — Stuart Stevens (@stuartpstevens) January 6, 2025

Before you get too high and mighty judging MAGA, you lads might want to check out the video from another angle.

Lots of folks commenting (positively or negatively) on Sen. Deb Fischer's husband not shaking Kamala's hand. The clipped video does not show that the hand the VP tried to shake was holding on to a cane. https://t.co/blA1RIVsmI pic.twitter.com/gYBT3FWdYC — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 6, 2025

So this "trash" MAGA person refused to shake hands with Harris because he was using that hand to hold himself up with a cane.

He’s a cripple with a cane you asshole. pic.twitter.com/rxFXMMGwMw — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 6, 2025

"Graciousness and civility is a foreign land never visited," he said.

The husband of Deb Fischer was holding a Bible in one hand and holding on to his cane with his other hand. He didn't have a free hand available to shake Kamala's hand. — Annie Bond (@annlillianbond) January 6, 2025

@CommunityNotes - The man was holding on to a cane and a book, so unless he had a 3rd hand or Kamala wanted to shake something else, there was nothing he could do. — Leslie Eastman ☥ (@Mutnodjmet) January 6, 2025

I guess you missed the cane he was supporting himself with that he was holding in his right hand. — Kim Ranbarger (@RanbargerK75844) January 6, 2025

so much class on the left pic.twitter.com/Z1KRvJPHbF — GunsAndLiberty (@LibertyNGuns) January 6, 2025

That's a lot of anger, resentment, and bitterness right there.

The essence of liberalism is to only show you what they want you to see.



He had a cane in one hand and a Bible in the other.



Grow up. — Me (@Keefer1958) January 6, 2025

Once again, that's "no lie" with Brian Tyler Cohen. And The Lincoln Project just exudes class and decorum.

