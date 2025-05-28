For Pete’s Fake! Buttigieg Sounds Strangely Republican on COVID and the Border in New Interview

The Bulwark recently interviewed former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. He was asked by Tim Miller what he would charge if he could go back in time to 2020. Unfortunately, he didn’t say he would take a picture of his current beard and give it to his past self and say, ‘Don’t do this!’ This excerpt gives the impression he would shun President Joe Biden and the Democrat Party on COVID and the southern border and instead listen to Republicans.

Here’s Buttigieg. (WATCH)

What would @PeteButtigieg change if he could go back in time to 2020? pic.twitter.com/GMbINPwjr6 — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) May 27, 2025

Still trying to make him a thing, eh? — Mr. Faversham 💥 (@MrFaversham) May 28, 2025

Yes, they desperately want him to run for president in 2028.

One poster thinks Buttigieg is being humble. Others quickly set him straight with what Mayor Pete is truly doing.

Thank you Pete. First democrat I've seen show any humility over the pandemic response. — Jason Semprini (@SempriniJason) May 28, 2025

🤣. Only because he realizes how bad it looks and need voters. — JR (@4thaccount99) May 28, 2025

If he were actually showing humility he’d give credit to the Republicans who were right all along — Pudge (@pudgenet) May 28, 2025

There's no humility here. It's a political calculation, nothing more. — Oscar (@Midwest_Oscar) May 28, 2025

Its not humility. It's a completely cynical move to try to save any chance he (thinks he) has at 2028. — SamIam (@SamIam2688) May 28, 2025

Buttigieg is trying to separate himself from former President Joe Biden. He was in Biden’s Cabinet after all.

Buttigieg probably believes that disagreeing now with Biden and selling himself as a moderate will shield him from his four years serving in the White House.

You understand this guy was in the cabinet, right? — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) May 28, 2025

He spent most of his time in office on maternity leave so he had no idea what was going on. It was a massive paid vacation in exchange for dropping out of the primary. — Leo (@LennyD89776358) May 28, 2025

How about come clean with the American people about Biden’s cognitive decline?



Who was running the WH?



Participation in that cover-up is a career ender for every Biden cabinet member. — CuppaCopa (@lattes101) May 28, 2025

Commenters noticed that Buttigieg is now against everything his party did to Americans during COVID.

All the people who said what Mayor Petey is saying now five years ago were shunned, shamed, fired, and debanked by Petey and the rest of the communists.



Fck. Off. Petey. — Sloppy Joe’s Easter Bunny (@IggyJReils_) May 28, 2025

I agree with Pete that the Republican critics of the Biden administration were right about everything — Pudge (@pudgenet) May 28, 2025

So basically become a Republican? — . (@Txnbybirth) May 28, 2025

If Buttigieg is going to run for president, he’s got to convince voters he’s in the middle and not on the far left. He’s dropped his pronouns on his X account, grown a beard, and is talking like a moderate Republican. Good luck with that, Pete! Voters have longer memories than you think.