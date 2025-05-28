For Pete’s Fake! Buttigieg Sounds Strangely Republican on COVID and the Border in New Interview

VIP
'Beyond Parody' Alert! Here's the San Francisco Public Schools 'Grading for Equity' Plan
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:00 AM on May 28, 2025
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

The Bulwark recently interviewed former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. He was asked by Tim Miller what he would charge if he could go back in time to 2020. Unfortunately, he didn’t say he would take a picture of his current beard and give it to his past self and say, ‘Don’t do this!’ This excerpt gives the impression he would shun President Joe Biden and the Democrat Party on COVID and the southern border and instead listen to Republicans.

Here’s Buttigieg. (WATCH)

Yes, they desperately want him to run for president in 2028.

One poster thinks Buttigieg is being humble. Others quickly set him straight with what Mayor Pete is truly doing.

Buttigieg is trying to separate himself from former President Joe Biden. He was in Biden’s Cabinet after all.

Buttigieg probably believes that disagreeing now with Biden and selling himself as a moderate will shield him from his four years serving in the White House.

Commenters noticed that Buttigieg is now against everything his party did to Americans during COVID.

If Buttigieg is going to run for president, he’s got to convince voters he’s in the middle and not on the far left. He’s dropped his pronouns on his X account, grown a beard, and is talking like a moderate Republican. Good luck with that, Pete! Voters have longer memories than you think.

Tags: BORDER INTERVIEW JOE BIDEN PRESIDENT PRESIDENT BIDEN PETE BUTTIGIEG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

