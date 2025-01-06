Guilt by Association: CEO of U.K. Non-Profit Forced to Apologize for 'Hurt' Caused...
Clever Girl: NYC Council Member 'Warns' Commuters About Disabling Traffic Cams With Laser Pointers

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  6:40 PM on January 06, 2025
ImgFlip

Yesterday, New York City's controversial 'congestion pricing' program went into effect and, in a nutshell, it encapsulates everything wrong with today's Democrat Party and the leftists who support them. 

You can read more about the punitive pricing here but basically, it charges exorbitant fees for commuters to enter Manhattan in their vehicles from areas surrounding the city. One of the intents of the law is to push more people to public transportation. Unfortunately, in New York, you ride the subway at a risk to your life (despite Governor Kathy Hochul claiming the subway is 'safe').

Supporters also say that the pricing will raise needed revenue for city safety programs, but we all know how money gets spent by the government, especially a Democrat-led government. In typical leftist fashion, they have followed the playbook of creating a problem, and then offering the government as the only solution to that problem. 

Well, at least one New York elected official sees through this pricing designed to force social change and has come up with a ... well, let's just say a 'creative' way for New Yorkers to exercise some civil disobedience. 

Free Speech for Me, Not for Thee: Reverend Steps on ALL the Rakes With THIS Hot Take on First Amendment
Amy Curtis
Vickie Paladino is a Republican council member representing parts of Queens. In other words, her constituents are the exact people who the congestion pricing is harming.

While we cannot officially support disabling traffic cameras with a green laser pointer, we would not be surprised at all if sales of these gadgets started skyrocketing on eBay or Amazon.  

Of course, the leftists who are not impacted at all by this usurous pricing were clutching their pearls that -- gasp! -- a sitting politician would encourage such Wild West lawlessness. 

Didn't you read her tweet? She was encouraging New Yorkers NOT to do this. 

Monty Mp GIFfrom Monty GIFs


(Sorry, we had to throw a little Monty Python in there.)

Do you mean the black, homeless man who was threatening the lives of everyone on the subway train? That one?  

Also, Daniel Penny was found not guilty, so calling him a 'murderer' is defamation. That guy should probably lawyer up. 

Once again, we must remind everyone that Paladino was cautioning people NOT to destroy government property. Especially not with a little handheld device that you can buy pretty much anywhere. For almost no money. 

Wink, wink. 

Of course, leftists have no sense of humor, but most people understood the joke. 

Murder, sexual assault, burning a woman alive in a subway station ... Democrats are fine with all of those. But God forbid someone try to save some money instead of handing it over to a New York government that already takes WAY too much. 

See? That guy gets it. 

New York would not be the first city to engage in this kind of protest. In London, ever since the government enacted 'Ultra Low Emission Zones' that punish people for driving older cars with higher emissions, people have been destroying the cameras used to spot those violators.

Again, do NOT do that. [cough, cough]

She's just trying to keep her constituents out of trouble, you know? 

Buy a few more and hand them out to friends for safekeeping ... and never to be used in the manner Paladino described. 

Oops. Did we just include a site where one can buy these laser pointers? 

We didn't mean to do that.

Remember to only use them for legitimate purposes, like entertaining the cat. Do NOT use them on congestion pricing cameras. 

We don't think New York would ever be that lucky ... or smart. 

There aren't a whole lot of other options when a government stops serving its constituents and only serves itself. 

In truth and all kidding aside, we are not encouraging disabling the traffic cameras with laser pointers (just like Vickie Paladino 'wasn't'). 

But if this started happening throughout New York as a citizen protest against their corrupt government, well, what can we say? These things are going to happen.

To paraphrase a famous line from the comedian Chris Rock, we can't condone it ... but we understand.

