Hypocritical Little Troll Jerry Nadler Celebrates NY Congestion Pricing From Taxpayer Funded SUV

Today, New York City started its 'congestion pricing' toll program, a regressive tax on lower-income New Yorkers meant to push them onto the increasingly unsafe subway system where -- just in the past month -- a woman has been set on fire, a man pushed in front of a train, and several straphangers stabbed by a many with 53 prior arrests.

One of the people who will never be riding the subway is Rep. Jerry Nadler. He's better than us, you see.

But he'll champion a program that harms poor and struggling New Yorkers:

This morning, congestion pricing went live, a first-of-its-kind program in the nation to alleviate traffic, bringing safer streets, improved transit, faster emergency response times, & cleaner air to NYC.



I’ve long championed congestion pricing, and finally, the moment is here. https://t.co/1Kl5FquUcM — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) January 5, 2025

Also -- this is hilarious after the Democrats nominated a woman who said groceries were too expensive because of 'price gouging.'

The Democrats always get their nickers in a twist when companies like Uber and Lyft charge more at high-demand times, calling it 'corporate greed.'

This is government greed. Which they're okay with, because it lines their pockets.

Imagine being so crazy as to celebrate screwing New Yorkers out of their hard earned money just for the privilege to drive to work. — NYC Scoop (@NY_Scoop) January 5, 2025

And when offices relocate out of Manhattan, Nadler will wonder why.

Is this you getting out of a tax-funded SUV? Why don’t you take the subway to lead by example, you fat corrupt fvck?! pic.twitter.com/R0XLTJT3i5 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) January 5, 2025

if everyone pays, all you've done is implement another tax. Democrats. 🙄 — BlahBlahBlah (@LovesDogsandUSA) January 5, 2025

Democrats love their taxes.

Tolling is a regressive tax.



Thinking road charging will somehow be the end all to NYC transit problems is delusional. This won’t solve for street traffic, MTAs incompetence, or stop commuters from driving.



Congrats. You’ve made NYC more unlivable and unaffordable. — Mikey Likes (@mliebow) January 5, 2025

Forcing more people onto the subway to get murdered by the ferals you won't lock up. Great plan. — Kyle (@KylePostingOnX) January 5, 2025

Don't be so modest, Tubbs - it's also going to raise the prices of goods and services in the city for the residents, and in the process, wreak havoc with small businesses that rely on trucking.



The liberal inability to see, consider, or even care about bad consequences. — Rhode Islander (@rhodeislander) January 5, 2025

Here is Representative Jerry Nadler getting out of his taxpayer-funded, NYPD-driven SUV, in which he pays zero tolls. https://t.co/jV6RadjB3E pic.twitter.com/nwgcHtDqaF — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) January 5, 2025

Guys, stop complaining about the new “congestion tax” in NYC, why don’t you just take the subway, which is clean and safe.

You will certainly not be stabbed, burnt, pushed into an oncoming train, or put on trial if you try to defend yourself. https://t.co/0VWZ5cFbf5 — Eli Albrecht (@Eli_Albrecht) January 5, 2025

Wealthy politicians who feel zero impact from the taxes they hoist on the middle class listening to a working mom explain she can’t afford to drive to work https://t.co/8iTrH8YGgE pic.twitter.com/Pm8QKbB3OC — Bryan Beal 🎧 (@bryanrbeal) January 5, 2025

They really think they're our rulers, and not public servants.