Shocker! Adam Kinzinger Admits He's Practically a Democrat Now ... Took Him Long...
We Know EXACTLY What You Did, That's Why You LOST! Watch Schumer Blame...
SCANDAL: Damning Telegraph Story Highlights How U.K. Authorities Covered Up Grooming Gangs
Sen. Rick Scott Lists 8 Names Tomorrow the Senate Will Begin the Process...
Oh Great, Now We Need a Survival Guide Just to Ride the NYC...
Jillian Michaels Lays Absolute WASTE to 'SCUMBAG' Chris Murphy for Actually THREATENING Tr...
Release Them NOW: Young Israeli Hostage, 19, Begs for Life in New Hamas...
Shocking Revelations As New Orleans Terrorist's Pre-Attack Activities Exposed
Jake Tapper REKT for Going STRAIGHT-UP Fake News Helping Dems Lie About Jan....
Democrats Whine-Fest Against Clarence Thomas Ends in Epic 'Womp-Womp' Defeat
'Should Be on the Floor This Week': Hugh Hewitt Spells Out Upcoming Legislative...
New Jersey Teachers Now Free to Be as Illiterate as Their Students
Democrats in a Huff Because Merrick Garland Was Too Slow to Unleash Legal...
Biden's Block Of Nippon Deal Leaves Uncertain Future for US Steel

Hypocritical Little Troll Jerry Nadler Celebrates NY Congestion Pricing From Taxpayer Funded SUV

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on January 05, 2025
Twitchy

Today, New York City started its 'congestion pricing' toll program, a regressive tax on lower-income New Yorkers meant to push them onto the increasingly unsafe subway system where -- just in the past month -- a woman has been set on fire, a man pushed in front of a train, and several straphangers stabbed by a many with 53 prior arrests.

Advertisement

One of the people who will never be riding the subway is Rep. Jerry Nadler. He's better than us, you see.

But he'll champion a program that harms poor and struggling New Yorkers:

What a troll.

Also -- this is hilarious after the Democrats nominated a woman who said groceries were too expensive because of 'price gouging.' 

The Democrats always get their nickers in a twist when companies like Uber and Lyft charge more at high-demand times, calling it 'corporate greed.'

This is government greed. Which they're okay with, because it lines their pockets.

And when offices relocate out of Manhattan, Nadler will wonder why.

Recommended

Jillian Michaels Lays Absolute WASTE to 'SCUMBAG' Chris Murphy for Actually THREATENING Trump's Picks
Sam J.
Advertisement

He's (D)ifferent.

Democrats love their taxes.

Just as planned.

Nadler doesn't care.

Neither he nor anyone he cares about will ride the subway.

They don't care about consequences.

Advertisement

Gotta love government!

It'll be totally fine, Nadler promises.

They really think they're our rulers, and not public servants.

Tags: CAR MANHATTAN TAXES JERRY NADLER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jillian Michaels Lays Absolute WASTE to 'SCUMBAG' Chris Murphy for Actually THREATENING Trump's Picks
Sam J.
We Know EXACTLY What You Did, That's Why You LOST! Watch Schumer Blame Voters for Dems Election Defeat
Amy Curtis
NEW Footage of Cybertruck Explosion From Different Angle Raises Even More DAMNING Questions (Watch)
Sam J.
SCANDAL: Damning Telegraph Story Highlights How U.K. Authorities Covered Up Grooming Gangs
Amy Curtis
Shocker! Adam Kinzinger Admits He's Practically a Democrat Now ... Took Him Long Enough to Notice
justmindy
Jake Tapper REKT for Going STRAIGHT-UP Fake News Helping Dems Lie About Jan. 6, Trump, and His Supporters
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jillian Michaels Lays Absolute WASTE to 'SCUMBAG' Chris Murphy for Actually THREATENING Trump's Picks Sam J.
Advertisement